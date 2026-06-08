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1A 60er
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1A 60er
Rock'n'Roll
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1A 60er
About 1A 60er
About 1A 60er
About 1A 60er
(567)
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German
Hof
Bavaria
Germany
Rock'n'Roll
Oldies
Pop
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1A 60er: Stations in Family
1A 60er: Stations in Family
1A 60er: Stations in Family
1A Schlager Gold
Hof, Oldies, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Schlager
1A Oldies
Hof, Rock, Oldies, Pop
1A 70er
Hof, 70s, Oldies, Disco
1A 80er
Hof, Oldies, 80s, Pop
1A Charts
Hof, Top 40, Hits, Top 40 & Charts, R'n'B, Pop
1A Jazz
Hof, Jazz, Swing, Chillout, Soul
1A Pop
Hof, Hits, Charts, Pop
1A Christmas
Hof, Hits
1A Relax
Hof, Ballads, Chillout, Pop, Easy Listening
1A Classic Rock
Hof, Rock, Oldies, Classic Rock, Hard Rock
1A 2000er
Hof, Rock, R'n'B, Pop
1A Chillout
Hof, Ambient, Chillout, Easy Listening
1A Deutsch Pop
Hof, Rock, Schlager, Ballads, Pop
1A Weihnachten
Hof, Discofox, Schlager, Christian Music, Pop
1A Volksmusik
Hof, Traditional music, Schlager, German Folklore