You're Welcome with Hilary Rushford

As a stylist who explores what makes women feel beautiful, entrepreneur and Instagram favorite @HilaryRushford brings her witty, winsome, and wise voice to hone... More
Available Episodes
5 of 164
Bonus: Aaron Update
The long + layered stories we’re all living in.That’s what this chat is about--you, us.You’ve asked for updates on my brother-in-law which I’m sharing here in the most respectful way possible.Yet really, this is about far more than one person’s physical healing + rather how we navigate the mental complexities of hope amidst hard things.You can catch up on Aaron’s story here: My Instagram post Go Fund Me Ep 155: For the caregivers Aaron’s Instagram hopefully going forward from now on If you think this episode would help someone else I’d be grateful if you’d pass it on and if you share on Instagram tag me @HilaryRushford or come DM me to chat more.
5/5/2023
54:03
Ep 159: My Story 1 of 3: Silent vs silenced
For a year I’ve been asked, “What happened to you? What exactly are you grieving about?” Each time I would reply, “Unfortunately I’m not legally allowed to share right now, but hope to be able to soon.” Now I’m able to, and as I’ve known I would be all along, I feel terrified. So we’re starting with that: The difference between being silent and silenced The holiness of this season I’m sad to see come to an end even though I never would have chosen it The trauma responses I’m seeing in myself that I’ve never previously experienced As is always my hope: may you feel seen in your story, or better understand others as they share theirs. Links mentioned in this episode: August 2022 IG post “this summer was hard” September 2022 IG post “the club of the quietly disappointed” March 2023 IG post “the longevity of grief” Would love to hear your thoughts after on Instagram @HilaryRushford. If you think this would help someone you know please share and tag me so I can see and chime in.
5/3/2023
42:52
Ep 158: You don't have time to rush
How do you train your body to be more calm in stress? Today I’m sharing an anchoring phrase that helps me every time I remember to use it, in hopes this conversation will help us all do so more often. Recorded from a car outside the hospital visiting my brother-in-law, we’ll talk not only big picture gratitude and presence, but practically how we make our lives easier when we build the habit of small mental shifts. Links in today’s episode: Order your Elegant Excellence Journal today Join our crew! We discuss the week’s podcast episode, IG Stories, daily life, how we’re using any of the Dean St products or programs inside the Elegant Excellence Community and you’re invited to join us! Would love to hear your thoughts after on Instagram @HilaryRushford. If you think this would help someone you know please share and tag me so I can see + chime in!
4/26/2023
40:16
Ep 157: How to Wait Well
When you’re waiting for news, for an answer, for closure… how are you patient, how do you get through the day, what do you occupy your mind with? This wonderful question came from a member of our Elegant Excellence Community. I shared the spontaneous teaching you’ll hear in this episode, and am following it up with thoughts through the lens of my brother-in-law’s accident that hadn’t yet happened when I shared this original teaching. Links in this episode: Ep 149: How to live well Would love to hear your thoughts after on Instagram @HilaryRushford. If you think this would help someone you know please share and tag me so I can see + chime in!
4/19/2023
58:41
Ep 156: Sympathy vs empathy vs empaths + how to avoid pity
Four weeks ago I’d have told you I’m deeply empathetic. I still am! But I’ve been humbled as to how much I can declare that in scenarios in which I truly have never walked a similar path. It’s rare we have “overnight change” moments. When they happen we get a clear vision of a before and after of ourselves. Today we’ll chat about: The difference between sympathy, empathy, and being an empath. Why pity feels gross and how we shift to a much better feeling. (Whether they’re feeling it towards you, or you to them.) The 4 H’s to know your role in supporting someone. (I love an easy to remember hack!) And the #1 thing I implore you to start doing when people ask how you’re doing. 🙏🏻 Links in this episode: IG post about Aaron’s accident GoFundMe to support Aaron’s recover journey Mama of a daughter in a wheelchair, LittleMissMiggy Ep 17: Am I doing self-love wrong? Would love to hear your thoughts after today’s episode @HilaryRushford! If you think this would bless someone else please share it and tag me!
As a stylist who explores what makes women feel beautiful, entrepreneur and Instagram favorite @HilaryRushford brings her witty, winsome, and wise voice to honest conversations on how to have an extraordinary life (without being exhausted): More joy and less overwhelm in your style, business, and life. You’re welcome (wink), in advance.