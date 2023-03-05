You're Welcome with Hilary Rushford

Ep 159: My Story 1 of 3: Silent vs silenced

For a year I've been asked, "What happened to you? What exactly are you grieving about?" Each time I would reply, "Unfortunately I'm not legally allowed to share right now, but hope to be able to soon." Now I'm able to, and as I've known I would be all along, I feel terrified. So we're starting with that: The difference between being silent and silenced The holiness of this season I'm sad to see come to an end even though I never would have chosen it The trauma responses I'm seeing in myself that I've never previously experienced As is always my hope: may you feel seen in your story, or better understand others as they share theirs. Links mentioned in this episode: August 2022 IG post "this summer was hard" September 2022 IG post "the club of the quietly disappointed" March 2023 IG post "the longevity of grief"