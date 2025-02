Texas Roadhouse Tell All

Welcome to Your Püdcast!!! Launching this has been a longgg time coming IYKYK, but mamaaaaa we made it! Whether you’re a beloved OG TikTok fan or you’ve just found us while deep into a late-night Spotify scroll, we feel so blessed to have you here!! In this debut episode, we dive into our three fun segments: Double or Nothing, Twintuition, and Flicks & Feels, as well as some lighthearted banter, both sound & unhinged advice & some praise to the Most High. Don’t forget to submit your advice requests for Double or Nothing, your questions for Twintuition & your movie suggestions for Flicks & Feels to [email protected] Keep up with us on TikTok @kaylee_brice @bethannebrice & IG @kaylee_brice @bethanne_brice