Gage goes public with his apology- something Beth Anne could never dream of doing. Kaylee did not have a crush on Zac Efron, but she is surprised to hear what Gage had to say about his celebrity crush. The girls give some relationship advice & discuss what they would have done differently in college. Enjoy this week’s episode of Your Püdcast! We love ya & Jesus saves ya!
1:13:11
Texas Roadhouse Tell All
Welcome to Your Püdcast!!! Launching this has been a longgg time coming IYKYK, but mamaaaaa we made it! Whether you’re a beloved OG TikTok fan or you’ve just found us while deep into a late-night Spotify scroll, we feel so blessed to have you here!! In this debut episode, we dive into our three fun segments: Double or Nothing, Twintuition, and Flicks & Feels, as well as some lighthearted banter, both sound & unhinged advice & some praise to the Most High. Don’t forget to submit your advice requests for Double or Nothing, your questions for Twintuition & your movie suggestions for Flicks & Feels to [email protected] Keep up with us on TikTok @kaylee_brice @bethannebrice & IG @kaylee_brice @bethanne_brice
