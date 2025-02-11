Powered by RND
PodcastsComedyYour Püdcast
Listen to Your Püdcast in the App
Listen to Your Püdcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Your Püdcast

Podcast Your Püdcast
Kaylee and Beth Anne Brice
MORNINNNN & welcome to Your Püdcast :) Hosted by twin sister entrepreneurs & social media icons, Kaylee & Beth Anne Brice, we're here to bring light & laughter ...
Comedy

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Gage's Public Apology
    Gage goes public with his apology- something Beth Anne could never dream of doing. Kaylee did not have a crush on Zac Efron, but she is surprised to hear what Gage had to say about his celebrity crush. The girls give some relationship advice & discuss what they would have done differently in college. Enjoy this week’s episode of Your Püdcast! We love ya & Jesus saves ya!
    --------  
    1:13:11
  • Texas Roadhouse Tell All
    Welcome to Your Püdcast!!! Launching this has been a longgg time coming IYKYK, but mamaaaaa we made it! Whether you’re a beloved OG TikTok fan or you’ve just found us while deep into a late-night Spotify scroll, we feel so blessed to have you here!! In this debut episode, we dive into our three fun segments: Double or Nothing, Twintuition, and Flicks & Feels, as well as some lighthearted banter, both sound & unhinged advice & some praise to the Most High. Don’t forget to submit your advice requests for Double or Nothing, your questions for Twintuition & your movie suggestions for Flicks & Feels to [email protected] Keep up with us on TikTok @kaylee_brice @bethannebrice & IG @kaylee_brice @bethanne_brice
    --------  
    59:51

More Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About Your Püdcast

MORNINNNN & welcome to Your Püdcast :) Hosted by twin sister entrepreneurs & social media icons, Kaylee & Beth Anne Brice, we're here to bring light & laughter into it all- from family talk, to relationships & advice, to the ups and downs of daily life. Expect lots of witty banter, occasional sibling squabbles, and plenty of real talk. Check back in every Tuesday for the highlight of your week. We love ya & Jesus saves ya!
Podcast website

Listen to Your Püdcast, Bad Friends and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/12/2025 - 10:14:54 PM