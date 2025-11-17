Powered by RND
Dr. Diana Hill
  Giving Good Things Freely: The Science of Generosity
    This episode will help you find inner peace through the practice of generosity. Dr. Diana Hill explores the concept of generosity, from personal stories to Buddhist teachings to modern science, revealing how giving freely can transform your mental and physical health. Diana highlights methods to cultivate generosity, empathy, gratitude, and awe, which can enhance your relationships and overall well-being. Tune in to learn practical tips on how to integrate these practices into your daily life and experience the flow of giving and receiving.Listen and learn:The three levels of generosity in Buddhism and their health benefitsScientific insights on how generosity influences attractiveness and social dynamicsPersonal experiences on the power of givingPractical tips to cultivate gratitude, empathy, and awe in daily lifeSuggested Next Episode:Episode 98: Savoring The Good: A Short Meditation With Dr. Diana HillRelated ResourcesGet enhanced show notes for this episodeOrder my book, Wise Effort: How to Focus Your Genius Energy on What Matters Most, and receive special bonus gifts.Want to become more psychologically flexible? Take Diana's "Foundations of ACT" course.Diana's EventsReserve your spot in Diana's Costa Rica retreat in 2026!See Diana at an upcoming eventConnecting With DianaSubscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.Leave a 5-star review on Apple so people like you can find the show.Sign up for the free Wise Effort Newsletter.Become a Wise Effort member to support the show.Follow Diana on YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Diana’s website.Thanks to the team, Craig and Ashley Hiatt, and Benjamin Gould of Bell & Branch for your beautiful...
    17:58
  The Pursuit of Excellence and Ruthless Selfishness with Gabby Reece
    Gabby Reece is a force—in sport, in leadership, and in how we love and parent. In this episode of The Wise Effort Show, she shares the formulas she’s dialed in over the years, the non-negotiable that keep her steady, and the radical flexibility that lets her ask, “Is it true?” and adjust with grace.Listen and learn:Formulas to keep a long-term relationship alive (including “shining eyes”)What it means to be “ruthlessly selfish”Gabby’s definition of excellence and strengthHow Gabby parents three young-adult womenWhy she sits in the paradox of giving well and being “selfish” for well-beingSuggested Next Episode:Episode 165: Breadwinners, Working Women, And Power In The Household With Melissa HogenboomRelated ResourcesGet enhanced show notes for this episodeOrder my book, Wise Effort: How to Focus Your Genius Energy on What Matters Most, and receive special bonus gifts.Want to become more psychologically flexible? Take Diana's "Foundations of ACT" course.Diana's EventsReserve your spot in Diana's Costa Rica retreat in 2026!See Diana at an upcoming eventConnecting With DianaSubscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.Leave a 5-star review on Apple so people like you can find the show.Sign up for the free Wise Effort Newsletter.Become a Wise Effort member to support the show.Follow Diana on YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Diana’s website.Thanks to the team, Craig and Ashley Hiatt, and Benjamin Gould of Bell & Branch for your beautiful music.Mentioned in this...
    1:10:24
  Getting Back on The Path with Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer and Christie Aschwanden
    Are you struggling to find inspiration and express your creative self? In this special episode of The Wise Effort Show, Dr. Diana Hill shares a vulnerable and insightful conversation from the bonus episode of the Emerging Form podcast. Delving into the nuances of creativity and recovery, Diana discusses her journey with poetry, metaphor, and wise effort. She reveals how personal imperfection and vulnerability can become powerful tools for growth and connection. Learn how to harness your creative energy and face challenges with courage and resilience. In This Episode, We Explore:The role of vulnerability in creativity and recoveryThe effectiveness of using metaphors in psychological interventionsInsights on maintaining wise effort amidst personal strugglesPractical tips for integrating creativity into your healing journeySuggested Next Episode:Episode 157: The Medicine Of Surrender, Poetry, And Metaphor With Rosemerry Wahtola TrommerRelated ResourcesGet enhanced show notes for this episodeOrder my book, Wise Effort: How to Focus Your Genius Energy on What Matters Most, and receive special bonus gifts.Want to become more psychologically flexible? Take Diana's "Foundations of ACT" course.Diana's EventsReserve your spot in Diana's Costa Rica retreat in 2026!See Diana at an upcoming eventConnecting With DianaSubscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.Leave a 5-star review on Apple so people like you can find the show.Sign up for the free Wise Effort Newsletter.Become a Wise Effort member to support the show.Follow Diana on YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Diana’s website.Thanks to the team, Craig and Ashley Hiatt, and Benjamin Gould of
    21:03
  How to Defuse From Unhelpful Thoughts
    Are your thoughts holding you back from doing wise effort? In this episode of The Wise Effort Show, Dr. Diana Hill shares how our thoughts can both facilitate and hinder our efforts. Drawing from ACT (Acceptance and Commitment Therapy), contemplative science, and her insights from going on a surf trip with her 16-year-old son and three of his buddies, Dr. Hill provides practical strategies for working with your mind so you can run your life, not let your thoughts control it. Learn about the three Cs of cognitive inflexibility—confirmation, coherence, and compliance effects—and discover how shifting perspectives and breaking mental rules can lead to greater cognitive flexibility. This episode is full of insights to help you step back from your busy thoughts and focus on what truly matters.In This Episode, We Explore:Her Insights from a Surfing TripCognitive Flexibility: The Three CsBreaking the RulesPractical Tips for Cognitive FlexibilitySuggested Next Episode:Episode 171: Openness Is The New Mindfulness With Jonathan SchoolerRelated ResourcesGet enhanced show notes for this episodeOrder my book, Wise Effort: How to Focus Your Genius Energy on What Matters Most, and receive special bonus gifts.Want to become more psychologically flexible? Take Diana's "Foundations of ACT" course.Diana's EventsReserve your spot in Diana's Costa Rica retreat in 2026!See Diana at an upcoming eventConnecting With DianaSubscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.Leave a 5-star review on Apple so people like you can find the show.Sign up for the free Wise Effort Newsletter.Become a Wise Effort member to support the show.Follow Diana on YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Diana’s website.Thanks to the team, Craig and Ashley Hiatt, and Benjamin Gould of
    23:06
  The Power of Non-attachment
    Do you find yourself trapped in the cycle of chasing things that ultimately make you unhappy? Dr. Diana Hill, a clinical psychologist, explores how non-attachment can help you redirect your energy towards more fulfilling pursuits rather than harmful ones. Through personal anecdotes and insights from Buddhism and clinical psychology, Dr. Hill discusses the nature of experiential attachment and offers practical steps to break free from this cycle. Learn how to become disenchanted with harmful cravings, identify your true yearnings, and align your actions with your core values for a more satisfying life. In This Episode, We Explore:Experiential AttachmentThe Cycle of Craving and NeurosciencePainful Truths About AttachmentThree Levers to Overcome AttachmentSuggested Next Episode:Episode 106: What Do We Really Yearn For With PBT And ACT Founders Steven Hayes And Joseph CiarrochiRelated ResourcesGet enhanced show notes for this episodeOrder my book, Wise Effort: How to Focus Your Genius Energy on What Matters Most, and receive special bonus gifts.Want to become more psychologically flexible? Take Diana's "Foundations of ACT" course.Diana's EventsReserve your spot in Diana's Costa Rica retreat in 2026!See Diana at an upcoming eventConnecting With DianaSubscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.Leave a 5-star review on Apple so people like you can find the show.Sign up for the free Wise Effort Newsletter.Become a Wise Effort member to support the show.Follow Diana on YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Diana’s website.Thanks to the team, Craig and Ashley Hiatt, and Benjamin Gould of Bell & Branch for your beautiful music.Mentioned in this...
About The Wise Effort Show

The Wise Effort Show with Dr. Diana Hill is a show about how to live wisely. You’ll learn how to put your energy into places that matter most to you while making a difference in the world. This show is for you if: ...you’re a high achiever feeling burned out from tasks that don’t matter. ...you want to invest your energy in fulfilling and sustainable ways. ...you seek holistic living without the pressure of a rigid wellness checklist. ...you care about your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. ...you appreciate science but are open to exploring spirituality and contemplative practices. ...you have an open, beginner’s mind. ...you believe there’s a better way to live and are ready to apply your wisdom. We don’t have to burn ourselves out or engage in things that are not worth it. We can put our energy where it matters most and savor the good along the way. Join us at the Wise Effort Show!
