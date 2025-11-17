How to Defuse From Unhelpful Thoughts

Are your thoughts holding you back from doing wise effort? In this episode of The Wise Effort Show, Dr. Diana Hill shares how our thoughts can both facilitate and hinder our efforts. Drawing from ACT (Acceptance and Commitment Therapy), contemplative science, and her insights from going on a surf trip with her 16-year-old son and three of his buddies, Dr. Hill provides practical strategies for working with your mind so you can run your life, not let your thoughts control it. Learn about the three Cs of cognitive inflexibility—confirmation, coherence, and compliance effects—and discover how shifting perspectives and breaking mental rules can lead to greater cognitive flexibility. This episode is full of insights to help you step back from your busy thoughts and focus on what truly matters.In This Episode, We Explore:Her Insights from a Surfing TripCognitive Flexibility: The Three CsBreaking the RulesPractical Tips for Cognitive Flexibility