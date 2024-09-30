Your Daily Real Estate Podcast with Tristan Ahumada

Dive into "The Process" on Your Daily Real Estate Podcast, where goal-setting meets actionable clarity. This episode unpacks a transformative framework designed to help you define priorities, craft strategies, and implement actions that drive results. From setting specific goals to aligning daily habits with long-term visions, this method ensures consistency through clarity.
Understand how to pinpoint one priority and why it matters.
Learn strategies to solve problems and achieve measurable success.
Explore practical examples, including personal and professional scenarios.
Stay motivated with tips to overcome obstacles and celebrate wins.
Whether you're aiming to grow your real estate business or enhance personal goals, these insights are for you.
Episode 393: The Process To Success
Your Daily Real Estate Podcast
Struggling to hit your real estate goals? This episode unlocks The Process, a proven goal-setting system designed to transform ambitions into actionable results.
Key Highlights:
Setting realistic and measurable real estate goals
Breaking them down into actionable steps
Prioritizing referrals, social media, and online leads
Optimizing strategies to play to your strengths
Achieve your $200k+ goals with a step-by-step calendar approach, creating momentum with proven methods.
Ready to master your process? Listen now. Get the goal-setting document—message on Instagram!
Episode 392: Looking Ahead
In this episode of Your Daily Real Estate Podcast, Tristan Ahumada dives into a crucial strategy for real estate professionals: slowing down to speed up. It’s easy to get caught in the whirlwind of daily tasks, but to truly excel, it’s essential to take a step back and recalibrate. This episode will help you refocus on what truly matters, both in your personal life and your business.
Key Topics Covered:
Slowing Down for Clarity – Why slowing down can help you make more strategic decisions.
Personal and Business Strategy – How to evaluate your goals, improve your time management, and create opportunities for growth.
Mindful Decision-Making – Tips on prioritizing the right tasks and eliminating distractions.
Actionable Steps for Progress – How to plan and identify your long-term goals to achieve success.
This episode offers a refreshing perspective on how slowing down can ultimately lead to faster, smarter growth. If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed, now is the perfect time to reevaluate your direction and start planning for the future.
Listen now and take action!
This episode is brought to you by abrillianttribe.com, where you can access coaching and resources to elevate your real estate business.
Call to Action:
Subscribe to Your Daily Real Estate Podcast for more insights and practical strategies to succeed in real estate.
Episode 391: Family and Focus
Discover why family and focus are essential for building personal and professional success. This episode explores the power of relationships, from creating emotional connections to involving loved ones as a personal board of directors. Learn strategies for nurturing meaningful bonds with family and friends while planning for a thriving 2025.
Key Topics Covered:
Importance of family in personal and business success
Including loved ones in business decisions for stronger connections
Slowing down to nurture relationships with sincerity and purpose
Designing a life and business that align seamlessly
Listen now to transform your relationships and business approach.
Elevate your success today—tune in to Your Daily Real Estate Podcast for insights that inspire and strategies that work.
Episode 390: The Art of Slowing Down
Discover the power of the "holiday pause" in this insightful episode of Your Daily Real Estate Podcast. Sponsored by ABrilliantTribe.com, this episode explores how slowing down during the holidays can fuel long-term growth and mindfulness.
Key takeaways:
Journaling successes and lessons for year-end reflection.
Digital detox tips to stay present and mindful.
Holiday rituals to recharge and re-center.
Actionable strategies to implement automation and improve systems.
Perfect for real estate professionals aiming to balance purpose and productivity, this episode is packed with motivational insights.
Visit ABrilliantTribe.com for more tools and resources!
About Your Daily Real Estate Podcast with Tristan Ahumada
A Daily 2-5 minute podcast for the real estate agent, team, or broker. Learn to grow your business, stay aligned with your priorities, and stay on top off the latest processes and systems to keep your business growing. I share my thoughts and ideas that will keep you continually moving forward no matter what is happening in the real estate world.