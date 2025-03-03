Why is AI taking off now? Technical Trifecta for AI: GPUs, Big Data, and Machine Learning

Why is AI taking off now? Dr. Joan Palmiter Bajorek answers a common question given the rapid advances around us in AI. This episode ties previous episodes together.The current hype surrounding AI technology is based on advances in on the trifecta of factors driving its growth: advancements in hardware (GPUs), the size and complexity of data sets, and improvements in machine learning algorithms. She emphasizes the significant investment in the sector and the implications for future AI products and technologies.Episodes Cited that pair with this episodeDeepseek "BONUS DeepSeek Shocks the Market! Competitive Strengths and Weaknesses: Link: https://yourairoadmap.buzzsprout.com/2358279/episodes/16522850-bonus-deepseek-shocks-the-market-competitive-strengths-and-weaknessesLLMs and Multimodal AI with Dr. Stefania Druga of Google: "My data set is the internet" 📊 Data Set Sizes: "You can think of what does it mean to scrape the entire internet and that's pretty much it...all the data that was ever created digitally and has the right permissions." Link: https://yourairoadmap.buzzsprout.com/2358279/episodes/14972812-llms-and-multimodal-ai-with-dr-stefania-druga-of-googleTakeaways🤖 There's a lot of hype around AI technology right now.💻 Advancements in GPUs are crucial for AI development.📈 The size and complexity of data sets are increasing.🧠 Machine learning algorithms and transformers are breakthroughs where ML is becoming more sophisticated.💰 Investment in AI technology is at an all-time high.🚀 OpenAI and NVIDIA are leading players in the market.🌐 AI products are becoming more accessible to the public.🤔 Understanding the trifecta of AI can provide new insights.🤖 The future of AI includes personalized products and robotics.Support the showLearn MoreYouTube! Watch the episode live @YourAIRoadmapConnect with Joan on LinkedIn✨📘 Buy the Bestselling Wiley Book: Your AI Roadmap: Actions to Expand Your Career, Money, and Joy. Featured in Forbes!Who is Joan? Ranked the #4⁠⁠ in Voice AI Influencer, ⁠⁠Dr. Joan Palmiter Bajorek⁠⁠ is the CEO of ⁠⁠Clarity AI⁠⁠, Founder of ⁠⁠Women in Voice⁠⁠, & Host of ⁠⁠Your AI Roadmap⁠⁠. With a decade in software & AI, she has worked at Nuance, VERSA Agency, & OneReach.ai in data & analysis, product, & digital transformation. She's an investor & technical advisor to startup & enterprise. A CES & VentureBeat speaker & Harvard Business Review published author, she has a PhD & is based in Seattle.Disclaimer: Our links may have affiliate codes. This is an educational podcast and not intended as legal, career, or financial advice. Seek professional gu...