Your AI Roadmap

Dr. Joan Palmiter Bajorek
Your AI Roadmap the podcast is on a mission to decrease fluffy HYPE and talk to the people actually building AI. Anyone can build in AI. Including you. Whether ...
  • Why is AI taking off now? Technical Trifecta for AI: GPUs, Big Data, and Machine Learning
    Why is AI taking off now? Dr. Joan Palmiter Bajorek answers a common question given the rapid advances around us in AI. This episode ties previous episodes together.The current hype surrounding AI technology is based on advances in on the trifecta of factors driving its growth: advancements in hardware (GPUs), the size and complexity of data sets, and improvements in machine learning algorithms. She emphasizes the significant investment in the sector and the implications for future AI products and technologies.Episodes Cited that pair with this episodeDeepseek "BONUS DeepSeek Shocks the Market! Competitive Strengths and Weaknesses: Link: https://yourairoadmap.buzzsprout.com/2358279/episodes/16522850-bonus-deepseek-shocks-the-market-competitive-strengths-and-weaknessesLLMs and Multimodal AI with Dr. Stefania Druga of Google: "My data set is the internet" 📊 Data Set Sizes: "You can think of what does it mean to scrape the entire internet and that's pretty much it...all the data that was ever created digitally and has the right permissions." Link: https://yourairoadmap.buzzsprout.com/2358279/episodes/14972812-llms-and-multimodal-ai-with-dr-stefania-druga-of-googleTakeaways🤖 There's a lot of hype around AI technology right now.💻 Advancements in GPUs are crucial for AI development.📈 The size and complexity of data sets are increasing.🧠 Machine learning algorithms and transformers are breakthroughs where ML is becoming more sophisticated.💰 Investment in AI technology is at an all-time high.🚀 OpenAI and NVIDIA are leading players in the market.🌐 AI products are becoming more accessible to the public.🤔 Understanding the trifecta of AI can provide new insights.🤖 The future of AI includes personalized products and robotics.Support the showLearn MoreYouTube! Watch the episode live @YourAIRoadmapConnect with Joan on LinkedIn✨📘 Buy the Bestselling Wiley Book: Your AI Roadmap: Actions to Expand Your Career, Money, and Joy. Featured in Forbes!Who is Joan? Ranked the #4⁠⁠ in Voice AI Influencer, ⁠⁠Dr. Joan Palmiter Bajorek⁠⁠ is the CEO of ⁠⁠Clarity AI⁠⁠, Founder of ⁠⁠Women in Voice⁠⁠, & Host of ⁠⁠Your AI Roadmap⁠⁠. With a decade in software & AI, she has worked at Nuance, VERSA Agency, & OneReach.ai in data & analysis, product, & digital transformation. She's an investor & technical advisor to startup & enterprise. A CES & VentureBeat speaker & Harvard Business Review published author, she has a PhD & is based in Seattle.Disclaimer: Our links may have affiliate codes. This is an educational podcast and not intended as legal, career, or financial advice. Seek professional gu...
    10:28
  • “Everyone got laid off but me” Stories of Layoffs and Career Surprises
    Layoffs keep happening. Dr. Joan Palmiter Bajorek discusses the emotional and practical challenges of navigating layoffs and job insecurity. She shares a personal story about a friend facing layoffs in her workplace where her boss and her whole team gets let go ... except for her.She emphasizes the importance of resilience and financial stability. Joan also highlights her own experience with multiple income streams as a strategy for future-proofing one's career and finances, encouraging listeners to take proactive steps in uncertain times.Your AI Roadmap Book💰 Having a financial safety net can ease the stress of job insecurity.📈 Diversifying income streams is crucial for financial stability.💼 Understanding your worth in the job market is essential.💪 Resilience is built through past experiences and learning.🚀 Taking action can help mitigate feelings of scarcity.Support the showLearn MoreYouTube! Watch the episode live @YourAIRoadmapConnect with Joan on LinkedIn✨📘 Buy the Bestselling Wiley Book: Your AI Roadmap: Actions to Expand Your Career, Money, and Joy. Featured in Forbes!Who is Joan? Ranked the #4⁠⁠ in Voice AI Influencer, ⁠⁠Dr. Joan Palmiter Bajorek⁠⁠ is the CEO of ⁠⁠Clarity AI⁠⁠, Founder of ⁠⁠Women in Voice⁠⁠, & Host of ⁠⁠Your AI Roadmap⁠⁠. With a decade in software & AI, she has worked at Nuance, VERSA Agency, & OneReach.ai in data & analysis, product, & digital transformation. She's an investor & technical advisor to startup & enterprise. A CES & VentureBeat speaker & Harvard Business Review published author, she has a PhD & is based in Seattle.Disclaimer: Our links may have affiliate codes. This is an educational podcast and not intended as legal, career, or financial advice. Seek professional gu...
    5:39
  • Help me find a NYC Venue for the Book Tour? March 29, 2025
    🗽 Hey NYC, can YOU help me find a venue for a book event?📚I'm still looking for a venue to bring people into for this eventI've got billboards and a student event at Pratt set up!Got a lead? Email [email protected]'s what we're looking for:Location: NYC 🗽Bookstore. Library. Restaurant. Coffee shop. Offices 🚚📚Date: Saturday, March 29th (could shift to Friday if needed)📅Capacity: 20-50 people 👥Time: Afternoon or evening 🌇Our Portland book event was SOLD OUT and a huge hit! 🎉📖 We're aiming for the same here. The venue doesn’t have to be a bookstore or library—we can ship books for signing. > Know someone who might be willing to host?Would be sooo appreciative! You get a signed book copy as a finders fee!Please comment below or DM with any recommendationsThanks so much for your help! 🤩🔍Support the showLearn MoreYouTube! Watch the episode live @YourAIRoadmapConnect with Joan on LinkedIn✨📘 Buy the Bestselling Wiley Book: Your AI Roadmap: Actions to Expand Your Career, Money, and Joy. Featured in Forbes!Who is Joan? Ranked the #4⁠⁠ in Voice AI Influencer, ⁠⁠Dr. Joan Palmiter Bajorek⁠⁠ is the CEO of ⁠⁠Clarity AI⁠⁠, Founder of ⁠⁠Women in Voice⁠⁠, & Host of ⁠⁠Your AI Roadmap⁠⁠. With a decade in software & AI, she has worked at Nuance, VERSA Agency, & OneReach.ai in data & analysis, product, & digital transformation. She's an investor & technical advisor to startup & enterprise. A CES & VentureBeat speaker & Harvard Business Review published author, she has a PhD & is based in Seattle.Disclaimer: Our links may have affiliate codes. This is an educational podcast and not intended as legal, career, or financial advice. Seek professional gu...
    2:06
  • 3 Steps to Take ASAP if YOU are Worried about Layoffs
    Are you ready if you got laid off tomorrow? 3 steps to take ASAPIn this episode, Dr. Joan Palmiter Bajorek discusses being in 2 layoffs and actionable steps to take if you’re feeling fear  Learn 3 Steps to take ASAP if you are concerned about AI layoffs... and 50% of Americans are experiencing layoff anxiety according to Harvard Business Review research. Are you experiencing the anxiety??Let's take action!Resources:💵 Emergency Fund: SoFi High Yield Savings Account (HYSA) that pays you 3.8% APY, Get $325 that you can put towards your Emergency Fund!💰Joan's recommended Money Tools❤️Brand Builder 101 Course: 8 Templates for your Personal Brand and Networking Skills Today ($27)📘Your AI Roadmap Book: Actions to Expand Your Career, Money, and Joy was an INSTANT Amazon Bestseller and has been featured in Forbes!👀 Check out Joan's LinkedIn with over 16k followers✅ Takeaways🤝 70% of people found jobs through introductions after layoffs after COVID according to LinkedIn research. People people people🌟 Building a personal brand is essential for career resilience.💰 An emergency funds today need to cover 12 months of expenses.🧘 Mental and physical health are crucial during job uncertainty.🔗 Networking is a continuous effort, especially during layoffs.💼 LinkedIn is a powerful tool for job searching and networking.📝 Regularly update your online professional presence.🤝 Invest time in building relationships within your industry.❤️ Take care of your emotional and physical well-being during stressful times.🙌 You are not alone. Many are facing similar challenges.She emphasizes the significance of relationships and personal branding in navigating the modern job market.Support the showLearn MoreYouTube! Watch the episode live @YourAIRoadmapConnect with Joan on LinkedIn✨📘 Buy the Bestselling Wiley Book: Your AI Roadmap: Actions to Expand Your Career, Money, and Joy. Featured in Forbes!Who is Joan? Ranked the #4⁠⁠ in Voice AI Influencer, ⁠⁠Dr. Joan Palmiter Bajorek⁠⁠ is the CEO of ⁠⁠Clarity AI⁠⁠, Founder of ⁠⁠Women in Voice⁠⁠, & Host of ⁠⁠Your AI Roadmap⁠⁠. With a decade in software & AI, she has worked at Nuance, VERSA Agency, & OneReach.ai in data & analysis, product, & digital transformation. She's an investor & technical advisor to startup & enterprise. A CES & VentureBeat speaker & Harvard Business Review published author, she has a PhD & is based in Seattle.Disclaimer: Our links may have affiliate codes. This is an educational podcast and not intended as legal, career, or financial advice. Seek professional gu...
    22:02
  • My friend makes $1.3M per year but... sneak peek of Wealth Building Part 2 of Book
    Ready to talk about money in the age of AI?Here’s a story about my friend who works in AI and makes $1.3M base salary per year… but there’s a catch …In this bonus episode, Dr. Joan Palmiter Bajorek shares a sneak peak of Chapter 9 of the Your AI Roadmap: Actions to Expand Your Career, Money, and Joy book. She discusses the critical importance of financial security, especially in the rapidly evolving field of AI. How to future-proof your finances in the age of AI?She emphasizes the need for financial literacy, multiple income streams, and the ability to future-proof one's income against job instability. Through personal anecdotes and practical advice, she encourages listeners to take control of their financial futures and explore various avenues for income generation.Sound Bites:"You need to have your own money.""Only one job and paycheck is risky.""Join me in building wealth. It's a fun place to be, come join me."Want to learn more? Get all the money building templates and frameworks in the book ✨📘 Buy the Bestselling Wiley Book: Your AI Roadmap: Actions to Expand Your Career, Money, and Joy💰 Financial security is essential in the age of AI.📈 Understanding your worth and negotiating contracts is crucial.🌟 Having a personal brand can enhance career opportunities.💡 Multiple income streams provide stability and freedom.📚 Financial literacy can prevent being trapped in a job.📖 Real-life stories illustrate the importance of financial planning.🚀 Income expansion is necessary for financial independence.🔮 Future-proofing your income is vital in a changing job market.🗣️ It's important to talk openly about money and finances.🎓 Investing in yourself and your education pays off in the long run.Support the showLearn MoreYouTube! Watch the episode live @YourAIRoadmapConnect with Joan on LinkedIn✨📘 Buy the Bestselling Wiley Book: Your AI Roadmap: Actions to Expand Your Career, Money, and Joy. Featured in Forbes!Who is Joan? Ranked the #4⁠⁠ in Voice AI Influencer, ⁠⁠Dr. Joan Palmiter Bajorek⁠⁠ is the CEO of ⁠⁠Clarity AI⁠⁠, Founder of ⁠⁠Women in Voice⁠⁠, & Host of ⁠⁠Your AI Roadmap⁠⁠. With a decade in software & AI, she has worked at Nuance, VERSA Agency, & OneReach.ai in data & analysis, product, & digital transformation. She's an investor & technical advisor to startup & enterprise. A CES & VentureBeat speaker & Harvard Business Review published author, she has a PhD & is based in Seattle.Disclaimer: Our links may have affiliate codes. This is an educational podcast and not intended as legal, career, or financial advice. Seek professional gu...
    15:10

About Your AI Roadmap

Your AI Roadmap the podcast is on a mission to decrease fluffy HYPE and talk to the people actually building AI. Anyone can build in AI. Including you. Whether you’re terrified or excited, there’s been no better time than today to dive in! Now is the time to be curious and future-proof your career and ... ultimately your income. This podcast isn't about white dudes patting themselves on the back, this is about you and me and ALL the paths into cool projects around the world!  What's next on your AI Roadmap? Let's figure it out together. You ready?  This is Your AI Roadmap the Podcast.Ready for more about the age of AI, projects, careers, money, and joy?Check out the podcast's companion Wiley book: YourAIRoadmap.com
