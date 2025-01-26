169. Scott Colson (Slaw) Discusses Led Zeppelin II

Georgia-based singer-songwriter Scott Colson—who performs under the name Slaw—visits YMAAA to discuss the 1969 album Led Zeppelin II. Scott explains how his love of the blues led him to become a Led Zeppelin fan and why he thinks Led Zeppelin II is their best album. Scott breaks down several of his favorite tracks from the album and tells Al about a game he plays with his friends that further cemented the album's status as his favorite. He also talks about his debut album, Here I Come, which he released as a 55-year-old.Be sure to follow Slaw on social media!@slawmusicofficial on Instagram, Facebook and YouTubeLearn more about Slaw and his music at slawmusic.com.Al is on Bluesky at @almelchior.bsky.social. This show has accounts on Instagram and Threads at @youmealbum. Subscribe for free to You, Me and An Album: The Newsletter! https://youmealbum.substack.com/.As promised on this episode, Al did some research to try to figure out what John Bonham is playing to create the "pitter-patter" sound during the verses of "Ramble On." He did not find a definitive answer, but came across several theories. Others have surmised that Bonham was drumming on a guitar case, a snare drum case, the seat of a drum throne, the soles of his shoes and a plastic garbage can lid.1:05 Scott joins the show1:39 This is not the typical episode for Al2:34 Scott talks about how his love for the blues led him to Led Zeppelin5:21 Scott explains why 'Bring It On Home" is a highlight for him7:32 Led Zeppelin II was when the band really put their own spin on blues11:48 Has Scott gotten tired of listening to Led Zeppelin II after all these years?13:56 Scott has a fun album-listening game he plays with his friends17:47 Scott explains why "Ramble On" is one of his favorite tracks23:44 Scott talks about a specific way he borrowed from Led Zeppelin in his own work26:24 Which other Led Zeppelin albums does Scott frequently visit?29:27 How does Scott feel about "Moby Dick" and drum solos in general?32:13 Scott talks about the skillful use of dynamics in "What Is and What Should Never Be"34:37 Scott is surprised that the band rarely played "Living Loving Maid" live36:51 Al regrets that he initially had some resistance to Scott's album choice37:59 Scott explains why he decided to record his first album in his 50s44:29 What has surprised Scott about being a full-time musician?45:29 Scott talks about some of the choices he made in making Here I Come49:03 Scott discusses his upcoming plansOutro music is from "Here I Come" by Slaw.