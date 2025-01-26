Send us a textOn this episode, NPR music critic and correspondent Ann Powers gets Al acquainted with The Roches’ 1979 self-titled debut album. Ann explains how she got to know the album and how it became an important part of her life and the lives of her friends. She also talks about the elements that make The Roches unique, including their harmonies, clever songwriting and misfit style. Ann discusses her 2024 biography of Joni Mitchell, Traveling: On the Path of Joni Mitchell, and why she took a different approach to researching the book than other Mitchell biographers have taken.You can follow Ann on Bluesky, Instagram and X, all at @annkpowers.As Ann mentioned on the show, you can read her work for the NPR Music Newsletter by signing up for it on the NPR website. Just go to https://www.npr.org/newsletter/music and enter your e-mail address.Al is on Bluesky at @almelchior.bsky.social. This show has an account on Instagram at @youmealbum. Subscribe for free to You, Me and An Album: The Newsletter! https://youmealbum.substack.com/. You can also support the show on Buzzsprout at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1542814/episodes or at the link at the bottom of these show notes.1:32 Ann joins the show2:10 Al and Ann discuss her review of The Roches from the ‘90s4:53 Ann explains how The Roches’ music was related to the New York punk scene7:59 Ann and Al talk about Robert Fripp’s contributions as the album’s producer9:37 Ann discusses The Roches’ unique harmonies and musical styles11:48 Ann talks about The Roches’ identity as misfits18:55 Ann sees the album as both accessible and mysterious20:41 Ann discusses the background behind “Hammond Song” and its enduring popularity29:40 Ann recalls where she learned about The Roches and discusses her early fandom37:56 Ann—and the critics she admired—found The Roches’ lyrics relatable44:30 Ann explains what makes the “The Married Men” a special song48:18 Al talks about his one memory of The Roches from his teen years50:09 Ann expands on her approach to writing her Joni Mitchell biography56:15 Ann discusses her current and upcoming workSupport the show
1:00:01
171. Dave Alvin Discusses Underground Blues (compilation)
On this episode, guitarist/singer/songwriter/producer Dave Alvin (The Blasters, X, The Knitters, The Third Mind, solo) digs deep into the 1969 Underground Blues compilation album. He explains how he became acquainted with the album and why it was such an important part of his introduction to the folk blues tradition. Dave also dissects the work of some of the artists featured on the album, including Lightnin' Hopkins, Jimmy Reed and John Lee Hooker. Dave talks about how one of his bands, The Third Mind, is connected to the folk blues tradition and how it's not—and he discusses their upcoming live album (Live Mind) and other possible plans for 2025.You can keep up with Dave and The Third Mind on Instagram!Dave: @davealvinoriginalThe Third Mind: @thethirdmindDave is also on Facebook at @davealvin.You can learn more about Dave's and The Third Mind's music on his website, davealvin.net.1:33 Dave joins the show2:18 Dave explains why he decided to buy Underground Blues when he was 138:16 The compilation introduced Dave to the variety of blues styles13:34 Dave talks about the uniqueness of Lightnin' Hopkins' music17:24 Dave became familiar with blues artists at a young age22:42 Dave learned a lot from being a record collector27:02 Dave explains why he initially focused on flute and sax instead of guitar32:17 Dave's time as a saxophonist has informed his guitar playing35:52 Dave enjoys the guitar interplay on the Jimmy Reed tracks41:28 Dave recounts how the man who chose the tracks for the compilation wound up becoming a close friend of his49:50 Dave talks about the origins of The Third Mind and how the lineup came together1:07:05 Dave explains the band's approach and the nature of their setlists1:12:48 The Third Mind's music is connected to the folk blues music that Dave has typically played1:21:19 Will there be a Third Mind tour in 2025?Outro music is from "Morning Dew" (live) by The Third Mind.
1:32:15
170. John McCutcheon Discusses Pete Seeger, We Shall Overcome
Legendary folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist John McCutcheon kicks off 2025 on You, Me and An Album by introducing Al to Pete Seeger's 1963 live album We Shall Overcome. John talks about how it was the first album he had ever bought and how it has shaped life and his work as a musician. He also discusses his personal relationship with Seeger and what made Seeger such an important and unique figure in folk music. John and Al wrap up by discussing John's new album, Field of Stars, his baseball fandom and his upcoming touring and recording plans.You can find out more about John's music at his website, folkmusic.com. Also be sure to give him a follow on Instagram at @appalseed.As Al mentioned on the show, here is a list of organizations that are helping those who need assistance due to the fires in the Los Angeles area. Please consider donating to these organizations or helping in whatever way you may be able to.American Red Cross of the Los Angeles Region: https://www.redcross.org/local/california/los-angeles/about-us/our-work/california-wildfires-response-january-2025.htmlLos Angeles Fire Department Foundation: https://supportlafd.kindful.com/?campaign=1040812Musicares: https://donor.musicares.org/page/lafirereliefCA Community Foundation's Wildlife Recovery Fund: https://www.calfund.org/funds/wildfire-recovery-fund/California Fire Foundation: https://www.cafirefoundation.org/Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles: https://www.habitatla.org/World Central Kitchen: https://wck.org/1:31 John joins the show2:41 John's copy of We Shall Overcome is incredibly well-preserved4:32 John did not buy the album because of Pete Seeger9:10 We Shall Overcome was different from other music that John had heard13:01 John talks about his first Seeger concert19:17 John explains why he thinks a rift developed in the folk community during the '60s21:50 Seeger took care in how he orchestrated his setlists25:45 We Shall Overcome was John's first taste of what a concert experience was like31:36 John talks about Seeger's courage as an artist34:33 John recounts the first time he met Seeger and his relationship with him over the years39:54 John discusses Field of Stars and being inspired by Henry Aaron45:49 John talks about his upcoming plansOutro music is from "Field of Stars" by John McCutcheon.
53:19
169. Scott Colson (Slaw) Discusses Led Zeppelin II
Georgia-based singer-songwriter Scott Colson—who performs under the name Slaw—visits YMAAA to discuss the 1969 album Led Zeppelin II. Scott explains how his love of the blues led him to become a Led Zeppelin fan and why he thinks Led Zeppelin II is their best album. Scott breaks down several of his favorite tracks from the album and tells Al about a game he plays with his friends that further cemented the album's status as his favorite. He also talks about his debut album, Here I Come, which he released as a 55-year-old.Be sure to follow Slaw on social media!@slawmusicofficial on Instagram, Facebook and YouTubeLearn more about Slaw and his music at slawmusic.com.As promised on this episode, Al did some research to try to figure out what John Bonham is playing to create the "pitter-patter" sound during the verses of "Ramble On." He did not find a definitive answer, but came across several theories. Others have surmised that Bonham was drumming on a guitar case, a snare drum case, the seat of a drum throne, the soles of his shoes and a plastic garbage can lid.1:05 Scott joins the show1:39 This is not the typical episode for Al2:34 Scott talks about how his love for the blues led him to Led Zeppelin5:21 Scott explains why 'Bring It On Home" is a highlight for him7:32 Led Zeppelin II was when the band really put their own spin on blues11:48 Has Scott gotten tired of listening to Led Zeppelin II after all these years?13:56 Scott has a fun album-listening game he plays with his friends17:47 Scott explains why "Ramble On" is one of his favorite tracks23:44 Scott talks about a specific way he borrowed from Led Zeppelin in his own work26:24 Which other Led Zeppelin albums does Scott frequently visit?29:27 How does Scott feel about "Moby Dick" and drum solos in general?32:13 Scott talks about the skillful use of dynamics in "What Is and What Should Never Be"34:37 Scott is surprised that the band rarely played "Living Loving Maid" live36:51 Al regrets that he initially had some resistance to Scott's album choice37:59 Scott explains why he decided to record his first album in his 50s44:29 What has surprised Scott about being a full-time musician?45:29 Scott talks about some of the choices he made in making Here I Come49:03 Scott discusses his upcoming plansOutro music is from "Here I Come" by Slaw.
54:24
168. Sarah Gargano Discusses Bright Eyes, Fevers and Mirrors
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Sarah Gargano visits YMAAA to discuss Bright Eyes' 2000 album Fevers and Mirrors. Sarah talks about the unusual reason that got her to explore Bright Eyes in her early teens and how she was first introduced to Fevers and Mirrors. She explains why this is one of her favorite albums and why she considers some of the material to be both self-indulgent and helpful to her personally. Sarah also talks about her recently-released single, "Halloweekend," and what she has planned for the coming months.Be sure to keep up with Sarah in the following places!@sarahgargano29 on Instagram@sarahgarganomusic on Facebook@sarahgargano6012 on YouTubesarahgarganomusic.com1:31 Sarah joins the show2:23 Sarah explains the event that got her to explore Bright Eyes for the first time5:28 Sarah talks about the first time she listened to Fevers and Mirrors6:28 Sarah and Al discuss the "interview" that occurs during "An Attempt to Tip the Scales"11:00 Sarah talks about the unique way that Bright Eyes start their albums13:43 Listening to Bright Eyes' later albums first made Fevers and Mirrors an easier album for Sarah to digest initially17:12 Sarah explains why Fevers and Mirrors resonates with her so strongly20:09 Sarah and Al interpret the lyrics for "Arienette"23:32 What does it mean when we call music "self-indulgent"?Discussion of selected tracks:28:33 "An Attempt to Tip the Scales"32:41 "The Calendar Hung Itself…"34:24 "When the Curious Girl Realizes She Is Under Glass"38:18 "Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh"42:01 Al had a difficult time getting past Conor Oberst's vocal delivery44:22 Sarah gets a kick out of a pair of songs that Oberst references45:52 Sarah shares her opinions of Bright Eyes' more recent albums49:30 Al asks Sarah about her song "Murdered Angels"52:41 Sarah describes the perspective from which she wrote "Halloweekend"58:11 Sarah talks about her upcoming plansOutro music is from "Staring at the Screen" by Sarah Gargano.