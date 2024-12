You Can! Inspiring Women In Business

9 Reasons Why Your Course Isn't Selling

Are your online course sales not where you want them to be? In this episode, I'll reveal 9 powerful reasons why your course isn't selling and how to fix them for good. As someone who's sold thousands of courses worldwide, I've seen firsthand what it takes to make an online course successful—and trust me, it's not always a smooth ride.Learn the common mistakes that course creators make, such as:Target market misalignment: Why your course might not be resonating with the people who need it most.Course content vs. customer needs: How to ensure your course gives your audience exactly what they want (and not just what they need).Pricing strategies: How to price your course correctly, whether it's high-ticket or low-ticket.Marketing and promotion: Why you're not selling enough and how consistent promotion can change the game.Sales funnels and customer journeys: Are you setting up the right process to guide your audience from awareness to purchase?Plus, we'll talk about how to build trust and social proof with testimonials and case studies, and why finding the right marketing channels is critical to your success.