You Can! Inspiring Women In Business

From Adversity to Entrepreneurial Success: Cheryl Sharp’s Journey to Building a Thriving Accounting Business

In this inspiring episode of the YouCan Podcast, host Sarah Jolley-Jarvis interviews Cheryl Sharp, an entrepreneur who overcame personal adversity to create a successful accounting business. Cheryl opens up about leaving an abusive marriage and how she rebuilt her life by starting her own business. They discuss Cheryl's transition from being a stay-at-home mom to running her own company, balancing motherhood with entrepreneurship, and achieving financial freedom. Discover how she navigated challenges, including finding flexible work as a single mom, overcoming introversion in networking, and growing her business both online and in-person. If you're looking for motivational stories of resilience, overcoming obstacles, and entrepreneurial success, this episode is a must-listen!For further support with domestic abuse:Domestic Abuse Support in the UKRefuge's National Domestic Abuse Helpline: 0808 2000 247 & www.refuge.org.ukWomen's Aid: www.womensaid.org.ukNational Centre for Domestic Violence: 0800 970 2070Victim Support: 0808 168 9111The Men's Advice Line: 0808 801 800Samaritans: 116 123TSB Flee FundRoyal Mail Redirection ServiceOther Support in EssexSolicitor: Sheryl Perry SolicitorsDivorce Coach: Gemma HallCounsellor: Caroline DicksonTo find out more about Cheryl: www.cherylsharp.co.uk