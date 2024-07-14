🎙️ YouCan Podcast: Episode 23Are you ready to turn the quiet Crimbo Limbo—those often-overlooked (but sales goldmine) days between Christmas and New Year—into a sales-boosting opportunity? In this value-packed episode of the YouCan Podcast, business mentor Sarah Jolly Jarvis reveals 9 proven strategies to help service-based businesses prepare for January and beyond.While many businesses hit pause during the festive season, savvy entrepreneurs know it’s the perfect time to plan, promote, and position for success. Sarah dives into actionable insights to help you:✅ Craft engaging holiday content that keeps your audience connected.✅ Pre-launch offers to build anticipation and early interest.✅ Optimise your sales funnel using automation for seamless conversions.✅ Collaborate with strategic partners to expand your reach.✅ Create irresistible promotions tailored for both B2B and B2C customers.Learn why Boxing Day and the post-Christmas period are prime times for online sales, and how to leverage buyer psychology to drive revenue. Sarah’s practical tips will help you not only stay visible but also set the stage for an incredible 2025.🎧 Don’t miss out—tune in now to work smarter, not harder, this holiday season!For personalised support to make 2025 your best year yet, email "interested" to [email protected] this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/you-can-inspiring-women-in-business/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
--------
21:37
Beta Testers - The Secret Weapon For Course Creators
In this episode of The You Can Podcast, host Sarah Jolley-Jarvis dives into one of her favourite topics: beta testers. Sarah explains why beta testing is a must-have strategy for startups and seasoned entrepreneurs alike, particularly when transforming expertise into scalable courses or services.You'll learn:What beta testers are and why they're invaluable.How to find the right beta testers for your business.When to charge (or not charge) your beta group.Real-world examples of how beta testers shaped course launches and helped entrepreneurs refine their ideal client focus.Packed with actionable insights and relatable anecdotes, this episode will inspire you to leverage beta testers to save time, money, and effort—while building trust and gathering testimonials to supercharge your business growth.Tune in now and discover how beta testers can help you hit the ground running with confidence!Need some help? Contact [email protected] or book a call hereSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/you-can-inspiring-women-in-business/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
--------
19:44
9 Reasons Why Your Course Isn't Selling
Are your online course sales not where you want them to be? In this episode, I’ll reveal 9 powerful reasons why your course isn’t selling and how to fix them for good. As someone who’s sold thousands of courses worldwide, I’ve seen firsthand what it takes to make an online course successful—and trust me, it’s not always a smooth ride.Learn the common mistakes that course creators make, such as:Target market misalignment: Why your course might not be resonating with the people who need it most.Course content vs. customer needs: How to ensure your course gives your audience exactly what they want (and not just what they need).Pricing strategies: How to price your course correctly, whether it’s high-ticket or low-ticket.Marketing and promotion: Why you’re not selling enough and how consistent promotion can change the game.Sales funnels and customer journeys: Are you setting up the right process to guide your audience from awareness to purchase?Plus, we’ll talk about how to build trust and social proof with testimonials and case studies, and why finding the right marketing channels is critical to your success.If you’re struggling to sell more courses, I’ve got a FREE 42-page guide on how to sell 100+ copies of your course. Email [email protected] with "interested" to get your copy.Tune in for actionable insights that will help you boost your course sales, improve your marketing strategies, and finally achieve the success you’ve been aiming for in the world of online education.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/you-can-inspiring-women-in-business/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
--------
14:38
This 1 Thing Can Make Or Break Your Launch
In this episode of YouCan!, we dive into a critical tool that can make or break a business launch: a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system. Discover how a well-organised CRM can be the difference between a profitable course launch and missed revenue. I’ll share the story of my client Amy, who initially struggled to see the true potential of her new course’s earnings. When we analysed her sales and revenue tracking, we discovered her CRM was incomplete, concealing thousands in hidden revenue.By updating her CRM, Amy uncovered an extra $7,800 in her sales pipeline, gaining vital clarity on her cash flow. This one adjustment allowed us to identify revenue opportunities, improve her course marketing strategy, and create a more sustainable and effective launch plan.Join us to learn:- How an accurate CRM can boost cash flow and improve business decisions- The importance of using a CRM to track revenue, leads, and follow-ups- Tips for leveraging your CRM to support a successful and profitable launch If you’re an entrepreneur or course creator ready to unlock hidden revenue and ensure launch success, this episode is for you! Need help with CRM setup or choosing the right CRM software? For my top CRM recommendations, an opportunity-tracking spreadsheet, or personalised business guidance, email me at [email protected] this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/you-can-inspiring-women-in-business/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
--------
17:36
From Adversity to Entrepreneurial Success: Cheryl Sharp’s Journey to Building a Thriving Accounting Business
In this inspiring episode of the YouCan Podcast, host Sarah Jolley-Jarvis interviews Cheryl Sharp, an entrepreneur who overcame personal adversity to create a successful accounting business. Cheryl opens up about leaving an abusive marriage and how she rebuilt her life by starting her own business. They discuss Cheryl’s transition from being a stay-at-home mom to running her own company, balancing motherhood with entrepreneurship, and achieving financial freedom. Discover how she navigated challenges, including finding flexible work as a single mom, overcoming introversion in networking, and growing her business both online and in-person. If you're looking for motivational stories of resilience, overcoming obstacles, and entrepreneurial success, this episode is a must-listen!For further support with domestic abuse:Domestic Abuse Support in the UKRefuge’s National Domestic Abuse Helpline: 0808 2000 247 & www.refuge.org.ukWomen’s Aid: www.womensaid.org.ukNational Centre for Domestic Violence: 0800 970 2070Victim Support: 0808 168 9111The Men’s Advice Line: 0808 801 800Samaritans: 116 123TSB Flee FundRoyal Mail Redirection ServiceOther Support in EssexSolicitor: Sheryl Perry SolicitorsDivorce Coach: Gemma HallCounsellor: Caroline DicksonTo find out more about Cheryl: www.cherylsharp.co.ukFor help starting or sustainably scaling a business click here: https://linktr.ee/YouCan.onlineSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/you-can-inspiring-women-in-business/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Inspiring and motivational this podcast has been created to re-energise and support women on their business journey to achieve consistent 5 figure income months working part time.
In this podcast I share the success of myself and others, the reality of running your own business and creating long term positive change for you and your family.
This podcast 'keeps things real', supporting you to create a consistent 5 figure per month income working part time so you can provide the presence and presents your family deserves.