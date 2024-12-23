Powered by RND
A local news and events show hosted by the mayor of Shepherdsville, Ky Jose Cubero
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 34
  • The Next Two Years - December 23, 2024 - Episode 31
    Join us as mayor Jose breaks down the big picture plans for the next two years in Shepherdsville.Email the show - [email protected]
    --------  
    30:32
  • Options Unlimited - December 17, 2024 - Episode 30
    This week the mayor sits down with Michelle and Gracie from Options Unlimited to talk about their work with special needs people in the workplace, as well as what it's like to be in the program.Options Unlimited - [email protected] the show - [email protected]
    --------  
    21:28
  • Salt River Brewing - December 9, 2024 - Episode 29
    This week the mayor sits down with Adam Kelty of Salt River Brewing Co. to talk about his future as a business in Shepherdsville.Email the show - [email protected]
    --------  
    30:25
  • Elliott Brothers Farm - December 3, 2024 - Episode 28
    This week the mayor sits down with Jim Elliott of Elliott Brothers Farm located right here in Bullitt County off of Cedar Grove Rd.Due to technical difficulties with one of our cameras, the podcast will be audio only this week. Thank you for understanding.Email the show: [email protected]
    --------  
    25:12
  • Scott Wantland - November 25, 2024 - Episode 27
    This week Jose' sits down with Mt. Washington City Attorney Scott Wantland to discuss some of their experiences working in government and Scott's experience growing up in Bullitt County. email the show: [email protected]
    --------  
    35:04

