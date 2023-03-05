25: "Two Truths and a Lie" (S2E5)

Heh, Misty thought she met her match in Crystal, but no one can out-Misty Misty…. Also, Lauren Ambrose is just Liv Hewson from the future, right? We think she’s knocking it out of the park as adult Van. Penny, Wendy, and Jason all loved this week’s episode, no lie, so join us as we dig in!Want to write or voice-message in and join the conversation? You can find our contact info and all our other shows at: yellowjacketswtf.com.Know another Yellowjackets fanatic who’d love our podcast? Please tell them about it and send them to yellowjacketswtf.com. Thank you!Also, please follow Yellowjackets wtf? on your podcast platform of choice. That’s what helps the most for our rankings. And if you like what we’re doing, shoot us a rating or a review. You can find where we’re at by going to yellowjacketswtf.com and clicking “Where to Listen”.Show support and get ad-free episodes: patreon.com/jasoncabassi or go to buymeacoffee.com/cabassi for a one-time donation (thank you!)Thank you to Ellie Duke for our beautiful, Misty-licious podcast art. You can find more of Ellie’s art at: instagram.com/elliedukedrums and www.elliedukeart.com