26: "Two Truths and a Lie" Listener Buzz
More great feedback from you guys on this week's episodes, with lots of theories, reactions, and things we missed. Love it!News:• Yellowjackets star Nicole Maines on trans visibility: 'Existing where people don't want you is radical' https://www.thepinknews.com/2023/04/24/yellowjackets-nicole-maines-trans-representation/ • 'Yellowjackets' Pair Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty on That Brutal Misty Reveal https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-features/yellowjackets-christina-ricci-samantha-hanratty-misty-crystal-1235391734/ • Yellowjackets Co-Creator Thinks Fans Are Playing A 'Dangerous Game' Getting This Tattoo https://www.slashfilm.com/1264043/yellowjackets-co-creator-thinks-fans-playing-dangrous-game-tattoo/
4/26/2023
1:12:49
25: "Two Truths and a Lie" (S2E5)
Heh, Misty thought she met her match in Crystal, but no one can out-Misty Misty…. Also, Lauren Ambrose is just Liv Hewson from the future, right? We think she's knocking it out of the park as adult Van. Penny, Wendy, and Jason all loved this week's episode, no lie, so join us as we dig in!
4/21/2023
1:24:27
24: "Old Wounds" Listener Buzz
Surprise! We decided to release a standalone ep with feedback from you guys and news while people are still thinking about this week's episode. Enjoy!
4/19/2023
55:52
23: "Old Wounds" (S2E4)
Walter and Misty are more delightful than ever this week, Shauna fesses up to Callie, and Van appears! Join Wendy, Daphne, and Penny as we talk it out.
4/14/2023
2:15:24
22: "Digestif" (S2E3)
We get a peak into Coach Ben's past this week (which, to be honest, has us worried about his future), plus Thai's other self speaks (!), some much-needed lightness from Misty and Walter, and Shauna pushing things to the edge and beyond!News: • Girls Gone Greek: https://daily.jstor.org/girls-gone-greek/ • The "Yellowjackets" Cast Gagged And One Actor Puked While Filming That Season 2 Scene: https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/anthonyrobledo/yellowjackets-cast-breaks-down-season-2-episode-2?fbclid=IwAR1a5pQ3zdhldHQgs4LtryZC7i5Tgs-5nBASc08jwCHMb7dsUQ3WOhY-X_A