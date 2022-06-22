Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Year of Polygamy Podcast

Podcast Year of Polygamy Podcast
The Story of Mormon Plural Marriage
HistoryReligion & SpiritualityChristianityEducation
  • Episode 195: Extreme Fasting and Perfection- the Story of Orlean Kingston
    In this episode, Dr. Cristina Rosetti tells us the story of Orlean Kingston’s extreme 42-day fast, her visions and her life. TW: This episode discusses eating disorders, scrupulosity, obsessive compulsive disorders and conversations around food restriction. Links mentioned in this […]
    7/6/2023
    1:16:09
  • Episode 194: In Sacred Loneliness: The Documents with Todd Compton
    Lindsay sits down with the historian who started it all, Todd Compton. They discuss his latest book, In Sacred Loneliness: The Documents and read directly from the accounts of the wives of Joseph Smith. Links mentioned in this podcast: Buy […]
    2/2/2023
    1:24:47
  • Episode 193: Mormon Fundamentalism and Race
    Join Lindsay as she interviews Mormon Fundamentalist Moroni Jessop about the issue of race, priesthood restriction and prejudice within Mormon fundamentalism. Moroni discusses his own experiences being a POC within Mormonism, the history of the priesthood ban, and how DNA […]
    12/30/2022
    56:10
  • Episode 192: Never Going Back on Faith
    Join Lindsay as she interviews Faith Bistline about growing up in the FLDS. The two discuss the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade and how both women see parallels to their own upbringings. This episode discusses abortion and reproductive rights […]
    7/7/2022
    1:17:36
  • Episode 191: King Benjamin and a Tale of the AUB
    Join Lindsay as she interviews TikTok star Benjamin Brown (The Fresh King Benjamin) about his life and childhood growing up in the AUB. LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS PODCAST: Follow Ben on TikTok Join Fresh King Benjamin’s email list DONATE TO […]
    6/22/2022
    1:28:56

