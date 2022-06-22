Episode 195: Extreme Fasting and Perfection- the Story of Orlean Kingston
In this episode, Dr. Cristina Rosetti tells us the story of Orlean Kingston’s extreme 42-day fast, her visions and her life. TW: This episode discusses eating disorders, scrupulosity, obsessive compulsive disorders and conversations around food restriction. Links mentioned in this […]
7/6/2023
1:16:09
Episode 194: In Sacred Loneliness: The Documents with Todd Compton
Lindsay sits down with the historian who started it all, Todd Compton. They discuss his latest book, In Sacred Loneliness: The Documents and read directly from the accounts of the wives of Joseph Smith. Links mentioned in this podcast: Buy […]
2/2/2023
1:24:47
Episode 193: Mormon Fundamentalism and Race
Join Lindsay as she interviews Mormon Fundamentalist Moroni Jessop about the issue of race, priesthood restriction and prejudice within Mormon fundamentalism. Moroni discusses his own experiences being a POC within Mormonism, the history of the priesthood ban, and how DNA […]
12/30/2022
56:10
Episode 192: Never Going Back on Faith
Join Lindsay as she interviews Faith Bistline about growing up in the FLDS. The two discuss the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade and how both women see parallels to their own upbringings. This episode discusses abortion and reproductive rights […]
7/7/2022
1:17:36
Episode 191: King Benjamin and a Tale of the AUB
Join Lindsay as she interviews TikTok star Benjamin Brown (The Fresh King Benjamin) about his life and childhood growing up in the AUB. LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS PODCAST: Follow Ben on TikTok Join Fresh King Benjamin’s email list DONATE TO […]