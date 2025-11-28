Powered by RND
Wrestling With FanBoy Mark Jabroni's Ring Rust
Wrestling With FanBoy Mark Jabroni's Ring Rust

Mark Jabroni
Music
Wrestling With FanBoy Mark Jabroni's Ring Rust
  • Episode 5347: Mistico's Contractually Obligated to Win!
    #RingRust with my musicular #MLWcharleston, #AlianzasAAA, #AEWfullGear, #SurvivorSeries & #NXTdeadline chat... & I celebrate the Birthday of Jerichlean Proportions, in this week's #3WayDanceOff! #TagMeIn  ~ ~ ~ I'd like to hear from you! Please drop me a line @ [email protected] {Subject Line: Ring Rust} & let me know what you like {or dislike} about my show! I'm always on the lookout for constructive criticism {if you want playlists again, start giving me feedback, people!}  ~ ~ ~ Check out my #Unboxing videos, all that snazzy anti-social media & support all my shows http://markjabroni.mysite.com/ ~ ~ ~ RECORDED LIVE @ the Holy Smackdown Hotel in Sunny St. John's NL!  If you want to contribute to Betty Cisneros' Stage 4 Cancer treatment, please donate @ https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-betty-battle-her-cancer-away & if you wanted to contribute to the surgeries of wrestling veteran Lufisto, you can check out her store @ http://www.lufisto.com/store-1/ SHOW NOTES... 0:04:35 Pay-Per-Review: Major League Wrestling x Don Gato Tequila: Lucha de los Muertos 1 0:06:59 Musicular Interlude 1 0:14:17 Pay-Per-Review: Major League Wrestling x Don Gato Tequila: Lucha de los Muertos 2 / AAA Alianzas 1 0:16:58 Musicular Interlude 2 0:28:41 Pay-Per-Review: AAA Alianzas 2 / All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear 1 0:32:18 Musicular Interlude 3 0:43:14 Pay-Per-Review: All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear 2 0:45:22 Musicular Interlude 4 0:56:00 Assuming the Intermissionary Position -= EXPLICIT =- 0:57:24 This Week's Macho Fact 1:06:30 Wrestler Birthdays... Pay-Per-Review: All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear 3 1:09:49 Musicular Interlude 5 1:20:45 This Week's 3-Way Dance-Off: Imagine What He Could Do To Your Wrestler-Rawk-Starved Earginas! 1:32:08 Pay-Per-Review: All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear 4 / Pre-Per-View: WWE's Survivor Series: WarGames 1:34:46 Musicular Interlude 6 1:48:48 Pre-Per-View: NXT's Deadline 1:50:02 Musicular Interlude 7 1:56:53 Podcast Extra 
  • Episode 5346: Just a Recap: Dumb & Lazy... Hair Looks Wet!
    #RingRust with my musicular #tnaTurningPoint pay-per-review chat... & I celebrate the Birthday of Jerichlean Proportions, in this week's #3WayDanceOff! #TagMeIn  ~ ~ ~ I'd like to hear from you! Please drop me a line @ [email protected] {Subject Line: Ring Rust} & let me know what you like {or dislike} about my show! I'm always on the lookout for constructive criticism {if you want playlists again, start giving me feedback, people!}  ~ ~ ~ Check out my #Unboxing videos, all that snazzy anti-social media & support all my shows http://markjabroni.mysite.com/ ~ ~ ~ RECORDED LIVE @ CHMR FM in sunny St. John's NL! Learn more @ https://www.chmr.ca/ If you want to contribute to Betty Cisneros' Stage 4 Cancer treatment, please donate @ https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-betty-battle-her-cancer-away & if you wanted to contribute to the surgeries of wrestling veteran Lufisto, you can check out her store @ http://www.lufisto.com/store-1/ SHOW NOTES... 0:06:05 Markin' Out: Tag Team Gold, For WWE! 0:06:31 Musicular Interlude 1 0:17:06 Pay-Per-Review: Total Nonstop Wrestling's Turning Point 1 0:18:05 Musicular Interlude 2 0:28:33 Pay-Per-Review: Total Nonstop Wrestling's Turning Point 2 0:29:30 Musicular Interlude 3 0:39:39 Pay-Per-Review: Total Nonstop Wrestling's Turning Point 3 0:40:23 Musicular Interlude 4 0:46:46 Pay-Per-Review: Total Nonstop Wrestling's Turning Point 4 0:47:38 Musicular Interlude 5 0:53:19 Assuming the Intermissionary Position -= EXPLICIT =- 0:55:07 This Week's Macho Fact 1:01:52 Wrestler Birthdays... Pay-Per-Review: Total Nonstop Wrestling's Turning Point 5 1:03:46 Musicular Interlude 6 1:15:55 This Week's 3-Way Dance-Off: the Most Electrifying WWE Debut in All of Survivor Series! 1:28:32 Pay-Per-Review: Total Nonstop Wrestling's Turning Point 6 1:29:49 Musicular Interlude 7 1:36:56 Pay-Per-Review: Total Nonstop Wrestling's Turning Point 7 1:38:11 Musicular Interlude 8 1:45:00 Pre-Per-View: All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear UPDATE 1:45:56 Musicular Interlude 9 1:48:35 Podcast Extra 
  • Episode 5345: Ay Carumba, Cried Don Gato!
    #RingRust with my musicular #aewFullGear & #MLWcharleston pre-per-views {& lack-of #tnaTurningPoint pre-per-view} chat... & I celebrate the Birthday of Jerichlean Proportions, in this week's #3WayDanceOff! #TagMeIn  ~ ~ ~ I'd like to hear from you! Please drop me a line @ [email protected] {Subject Line: Ring Rust} & let me know what you like {or dislike} about my show! I'm always on the lookout for constructive criticism {if you want playlists again, start giving me feedback, people!}  ~ ~ ~ Check out my #Unboxing videos, all that snazzy anti-social media & support all my shows http://markjabroni.mysite.com/ ~ ~ ~ RECORDED LIVE @ the Holy Smackdown Hotel in Sunny St. John's NL!  If you want to contribute to Betty Cisneros' Stage 4 Cancer treatment, please donate @ https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-betty-battle-her-cancer-away & if you wanted to contribute to the surgeries of wrestling veteran Lufisto, you can check out her store @ http://www.lufisto.com/store-1/ SHOW NOTES... 0:04:33 Pre-Per-View: Major League Wrestling's Lucha de Los Muertos 1 0:05:39 Musicular Interlude 1 0:15:28 Pre-Per-View: Major League Wrestling's Lucha de Los Muertos 2 0:16:08 Musicular Interlude 2 0:26:56 Pre-Per-View: Major League Wrestling's Lucha de Los Muertos 3 0:27:52 Musicular Interlude 3 0:39:16 Pre-Per-View: All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear 1 0:40:29 Musicular Interlude 4 0:46:50 Pre-Per-View: All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear 2 0:47:25 Musicular Interlude 5 0:56:33 Assuming the Intermissionary Position 1:01:19 This Week's Macho Fact 1:11:25 Pre-Per-View: All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear 3 1:12:02 Musicular Interlude 6 1:22:05 This Week's 3-Way Dance-Off: Happy Birthday of Jerichlean Proportions! 1:33:00 Pre-Per-View: All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear 4 1:33:36 Musicular Interlude 7 1:44:46 All the News That's Right On the Mark: Alicia Fox & the Hound? 1:46:20 Musicular Interlude 8 1:53:26 All the News That's Right On the Mark: a Collision of Ideologies! 1:56:27 Musicular Interlude 9
  • Episode 5344: Wrestlecrap! Versus!! Kayfabe News!!! Round 50!!!! FYIGHT!!!!!
    #RingRust delivers another musicular #BattleRoyaleWithCheese, as I once again put #Wrestlecrap against #KayfabeNews... & I rewatch some wrestling television, in this week's #3WayDanceOff! #TagMeIn  ~ ~ ~ I'd like to hear from you! Please drop me a line @ [email protected] {Subject Line: Ring Rust} & let me know what you like {or dislike} about my show! I'm always on the lookout for constructive criticism {if you want playlists again, start giving me feedback, people!}  ~ ~ ~ Check out my #Unboxing videos, all that snazzy anti-social media & support all my shows http://markjabroni.mysite.com/ ~ ~ ~ RECORDED LIVE @ the Holy Smackdown Hotel in Sunny St. John's NL!  If you want to contribute to Betty Cisneros' Stage 4 Cancer treatment, please donate @ https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-betty-battle-her-cancer-away & if you wanted to contribute to the surgeries of wrestling veteran Lufisto, you can check out her store @ http://www.lufisto.com/store-1/ SHOW NOTES... 0:06:39 Battle Royale With Cheese: Steve Borden > Gordon Sumner?  0:08:13 Musicular Interlude 1 0:18:20 Battle Royale With Cheese: Mami's In a Dyeing Mood! 0:19:38 Musicular Interlude 2 0:28:34 Battle Royale With Cheese: La Parka Yoga!? 0:30:12 Musicular Interlude 3 0:41:04 Battle Royale With Cheese: Getting RAW All Week Long! 0:41:53 Musicular Interlude 4 0:49:12 Battle Royale With Cheese: All Extreme Wrestling! 0:50:31 Musicular Interlude 5 0:57:05 Assuming the Intermissionary Position 1:00:47 This Week's Macho Fact 1:08:19 Battle Royale With Cheese: Zombie! ZOMBIEEEEE! Oh Zombie-Mac!  1:10:10 Musicular Interlude 6 1:20:46 This Week's 3-Way Dance-Off: LUCHARAAAAAAAAAAN! 1:32:09 Battle Royale With Cheese: ¡Viva La Rudo Adminstracion Spacio Aeronatico! 1:33:27 Musicular Interlude 7 1:41:28 Vegan Battle Royale With Cheese: Wrestlecrap Championship Wrestling! 1:42:12 Musicular Interlude 8 1:50:17 Podcast Extra 
  • Episode 5343: Scarier Than Psycho Clown & the Boogeyman Getting On Your Elevator!
    #RingRust with my #HalloweenHavoc & #mlwSymphony chat... & I reference wrestling musicularly, in this week's #3WayDanceOff! #TagMeIn  ~ ~ ~ I'd like to hear from you! Please drop me a line @ [email protected] {Subject Line: Ring Rust} & let me know what you like {or dislike} about my show! I'm always on the lookout for constructive criticism {if you want playlists again, start giving me feedback, people!}  ~ ~ ~ Check out my #Unboxing videos, all that snazzy anti-social media & support all my shows http://markjabroni.mysite.com/ ~ ~ ~ RECORDED LIVE @ the Holy Smackdown Hotel in Sunny St. John's NL!  If you want to contribute to Betty Cisneros' Stage 4 Cancer treatment, please donate @ https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-betty-battle-her-cancer-away & if you wanted to contribute to the surgeries of wrestling veteran Lufisto, you can check out her store @ http://www.lufisto.com/store-1/ SHOW NOTES... 0:04:54 Pay-Per-Review: NXT's Halloween Havoc 1 0:06:54 Musicular Interlude 1 0:15:45 Pay-Per-Review: NXT's Halloween Havoc 2 0:16:29 Musicular Interlude 2 0:26:43 Pay-Per-Review: NXT's Halloween Havoc 3 0:27:17 Musicular Interlude 3 0:37:27 Pay-Per-Review: Major League Wrestling's Symphny of Horrors 1 0:38:18 Musicular Interlude 4 0:47:04 Pay-Per-Review: Major League Wrestling's Symphny of Horrors 2 0:47:42 Musicular Interlude 5 0:56:28 Assuming the Intermissionary Position 1:02:18 This Week's Macho Fact 1:11:11 Pay-Per-Review: Major League Wrestling's Symphny of Horrors 3 1:12:00 Musicular Interlude 6 1:22:09 This Week's 3-Way Dance-Off: Referencing Wrestling Musicularly! 1:35:10 Pay-Per-Review: Major League Wrestling's Symphny of Horrors 4 1:35:38 Musicular Interlude 7 1:43:33 Pay-Per-Review: Major League Wrestling's Symphny of Horrors 5 1:44:12 Musicular Interlude 8
About Wrestling With FanBoy Mark Jabroni's Ring Rust

Slamming Wrestling News Radio On Its Back Since 2002, #RingRust couples swasome tunage with the most cromulent wrestling newsage to embiggen the smarkest fan!
