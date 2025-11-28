Wrestling With FanBoy Mark Jabroni's Ring Rust

#RingRust with my musicular #MLWcharleston, #AlianzasAAA, #AEWfullGear, #SurvivorSeries & #NXTdeadline chat... & I celebrate the Birthday of Jerichlean Proportions, in this week's #3WayDanceOff! #TagMeIn
RECORDED LIVE @ the Holy Smackdown Hotel in Sunny St. John's NL!
If you want to contribute to Betty Cisneros' Stage 4 Cancer treatment, please donate @ https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-betty-battle-her-cancer-away
& if you wanted to contribute to the surgeries of wrestling veteran Lufisto, you can check out her store @ http://www.lufisto.com/store-1/
SHOW NOTES...
0:04:35 Pay-Per-Review: Major League Wrestling x Don Gato Tequila: Lucha de los Muertos 1
0:06:59 Musicular Interlude 1
0:14:17 Pay-Per-Review: Major League Wrestling x Don Gato Tequila: Lucha de los Muertos 2 / AAA Alianzas 1
0:16:58 Musicular Interlude 2
0:28:41 Pay-Per-Review: AAA Alianzas 2 / All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear 1
0:32:18 Musicular Interlude 3
0:43:14 Pay-Per-Review: All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear 2
0:45:22 Musicular Interlude 4
0:56:00 Assuming the Intermissionary Position -= EXPLICIT =-
0:57:24 This Week's Macho Fact
1:06:30 Wrestler Birthdays... Pay-Per-Review: All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear 3
1:09:49 Musicular Interlude 5
1:20:45 This Week's 3-Way Dance-Off: Imagine What He Could Do To Your Wrestler-Rawk-Starved Earginas!
1:32:08 Pay-Per-Review: All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear 4 / Pre-Per-View: WWE's Survivor Series: WarGames
1:34:46 Musicular Interlude 6
1:48:48 Pre-Per-View: NXT's Deadline
1:50:02 Musicular Interlude 7
1:56:53 Podcast Extra