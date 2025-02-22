Episode 5: Healing, Growth, and the Journey to Your Best Self with Therapist, Sara Seminick

In this powerful episode of Working Moms Redefined, we welcome Therapist Sara Seminick, whose energy, experience, and deep passion for helping women create a conversation filled with insight and encouragement. With a background in various forms of therapy—including NET Therapy (Neuro Emotional Technique), Sara shares how our bodies store stress and how we can use mind-body tools to break free from patterns that may be holding us back. We explore the importance of self-awareness, family history, and personal motivations, including how Enneagram insights can reveal the "why" behind our behaviors. Sara also sheds light on mental health statistics—why 25% of women seek therapy compared to only 18% of men—and how gender roles, societal expectations, and the availability of female therapists contribute to these numbers. A key takeaway? Understanding your “why” before therapy is essential. Whether it's through a trusted individual, books, podcasts, or workshops, healing is possible, even outside a therapist’s office. Denise’s own journey of self-discovery, navigating life as a working mom, businesswoman and everything in between, proves that growth is a process, and we can all be cycle breakers if we choose to be. From vulnerable family stories to the importance of quality time, balancing life’s many roles, and redefining what it means to be “all in”, this episode will challenge you to think about what truly makes you authentically you. Join us for an honest, inspiring, and empowering conversation about mental health, purpose, and embracing the work that leads to your best self.