Working Moms Redefined

Denise Tallcott
Redefining YOU in this Season of Life Empowering working moms to break free from “mom-guilt,” raise good kids and thrive in careers.
  • Episode 5: Healing, Growth, and the Journey to Your Best Self with Therapist, Sara Seminick
    In this powerful episode of Working Moms Redefined, we welcome Therapist Sara Seminick, whose energy, experience, and deep passion for helping women create a conversation filled with insight and encouragement. With a background in various forms of therapy—including NET Therapy (Neuro Emotional Technique), Sara shares how our bodies store stress and how we can use mind-body tools to break free from patterns that may be holding us back. We explore the importance of self-awareness, family history, and personal motivations, including how Enneagram insights can reveal the "why" behind our behaviors. Sara also sheds light on mental health statistics—why 25% of women seek therapy compared to only 18% of men—and how gender roles, societal expectations, and the availability of female therapists contribute to these numbers. A key takeaway? Understanding your “why” before therapy is essential. Whether it's through a trusted individual, books, podcasts, or workshops, healing is possible, even outside a therapist’s office. Denise’s own journey of self-discovery, navigating life as a working mom, businesswoman and everything in between, proves that growth is a process, and we can all be cycle breakers if we choose to be. From vulnerable family stories to the importance of quality time, balancing life’s many roles, and redefining what it means to be “all in”, this episode will challenge you to think about what truly makes you authentically you. Join us for an honest, inspiring, and empowering conversation about mental health, purpose, and embracing the work that leads to your best self.
    --------  
    55:07
  • Episode 4: Finding Grace in the Gaps: Letting Go of Mom Guilt To Raise Good Kids & Thrive In Your Career
    In this solo episode of Working Moms Redefined, Denise shares a raw and relatable story about missing her child’s Christmas concert due to a work conference, a moment that brought tears, guilt, and the struggle of choosing herself over being present. It’s a feeling so many working moms know too well, and yet, no matter how much we tell ourselves we are setting a good example, the guilt still lingers. This episode challenges the myth of balance—because let’s be real, it doesn’t exist. Instead, Denise reframes life as seasons: some seasons require more focus on motherhood, while others push us to grow in our careers. She shares how shifting her mindset from “balancing it all” to recognizing the season she’s in has helped her find more peace in the constant push and pull of motherhood and work. Denise also breaks down practical strategies for redefining success, including: Setting Priorities – Figuring out what truly matters to you and your family Boundary Setting – Defining what “enough” looks like and letting go of the rest Time Management – Intentionally scheduling family time, dates, and personal recharge moments Self-Talk & Letting Go – Recognizing the narratives we tell ourselves and replacing guilt with grace Throughout the episode, Denise reflects on lessons from her own mom, the struggles and wins of working motherhood, and how perfection isn’t real—but progress is. If you’ve ever struggled with feeling like you’re not doing enough, this episode is for you. It’s time to stop chasing balance and start embracing the season you’re in.
    --------  
    42:29
  • Episode 3: Generations of Motherhood: Lessons from My Mom, Beth Donley
    In this heartfelt episode of Working Moms Redefined, Denise sits down with a very special guest—her mom, Beth Donley—for an honest and emotional conversation about the evolving roles of motherhood across generations. Through laughter and reflection, they explore the differences between parenting 30 years ago and today. Beth shares how being a stay-at-home mom was her way of ensuring she didn’t miss a moment, yet when the time was right, transitioning back to work felt natural. Her journey—from staying home to working part-time and then full-time—reminds us that every season of motherhood looks different, and that’s okay (as she so perfectly said during the cookie talk!). They also open up about the sacrifices and gifts that come with different parenting choices. Beth didn’t want to parent exactly like her own mom—choosing to apologize, be intentional, and find the balance between being a parent and a friend to her daughters. Their conversation takes an emotional turn as they discuss the natural shift in relationships, going from mother and daughter to friends, then navigating life changes like marriage and growing families. From a hilarious board game memory to a deeply touching story about a Friends TV show poster, this episode is filled with moments that will make you laugh, cry, and feel seen. It’s a beautiful reminder that whether we work inside or outside the home, we all navigate seasons, struggles, and wins—and there’s power in embracing it all. Join us as we celebrate the beauty of motherhood, then and now.
    --------  
    34:13
  • Episode 2: “You’re Not The Mom Your Mom Was, & That’s Ok.”
    In this episode of Working Moms Redefined with Denise, we explore the beauty of working moms—both inside and outside the home—and how every version of motherhood holds value. The mission is clear: to help you feel like a great mom while loving your career, without letting guilt steal your joy. We dive into a powerful conversation about meditation and reflection, asking deep questions about sadness, guilt, and the labels we place on our emotions. Why do we feel guilty for leaving our kids? Who says it’s wrong to feel this way? We unpack the stories we’ve been told about motherhood, including personal experiences of growing up with a stay-at-home mom who shaped life around her children’s needs. With humor and heart, we also touch on a recent conference in Arizona—where a moment of laughter helped reinforce the importance of this mission. It was in these conversations that Working Moms Redefined truly began to take shape, and in this episode, you’ll hear how this podcast was born from a desire to empower moms to live fully—without guilt weighing them down. Join the conversation and take the first step toward embracing the working mom life you love, on your terms.
    --------  
    20:32
  • Episode 1: Breaking Free: Letting Go of Mom Guilt and Embracing Your Season
    In this very first episode of The Working Moms Redefined Podcast with Denise Tallcott, Denise dives deep into the concept of mom guilt—what fuels it, how it impacts our daily lives, and why it’s time to loosen its grip. We explore the idea that balance doesn’t truly exist, and rather, we move through different seasons of life, each requiring something different from us. Denise also talks about the difference between being alone and feeling lonely—and how contentment is possible even when we don’t have it all figured out. For many of us, motherhood looks different than it did for our own moms, and that’s okay. Breaking free from the expectations we place on ourselves is a journey, and Denise is here to help. Join us and take the first step toward freeing yourself from the guilt that’s holding you back!
    --------  
    19:37

