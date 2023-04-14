Upper Arlington City Manager Steve Schoeny and City Attorney Darren Shulman discuss City happenings and introduce you to members of the community. Theme song is... More
Available Episodes
5 of 32
Won't You Be Out Neighbor - Ferris
This week Darren finds his spirit animal as we talk bunnies, lacrosse balls and sidekicks with UA High School's most famous Instagram influencer, Ferris.
6/9/2023
37:31
Won't You Be Our Neighbor - Amanda Hoffsis
Amanda Hoffsis, Vice President, Planning, Architecture and Real Estate at OSU (and Steve's actual neighbor) joins the program and we discuss everything from development at OSU to the Home of the Happy Buddha.
5/26/2023
46:07
Won't You Be Our Neighbor - Dr. Robert Hunt
Join us as we meet the new Upper Arlington Schools superintendent Bob Hunt and welcome him to UA.
5/12/2023
44:37
Won't You Be Our Neighbor - Greg Lehman
Neat, on the rocks or splash of water...we're talking all things cocktails with Greg Lehman of Watershed Distillery this week. Grab a cocktail and join us as Steve tries his hand at mixology.
4/28/2023
39:36
Won't You Be Our Neighbor - Katie White
Katie White of the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging joins us this week to talk about 90s rap, Dairy Queen Blizzard flavors and a whole lot more. Don't miss this spicy episode!