What do National Lampoon's Vacation, Coal Miner's Daughter and Upper Arlington have in common? Actress Beverly D'Angelo. In this podcast episode of Won't You Be Our Neighbor, hosts Steve Schoeny and Darren Shulman welcome acclaimed actress Beverly D'Angelo and her brother, Tony D'Angelo, for a conversation about growing up in Upper Arlington and their family's deep roots in the community.The siblings share favorite childhood memories, reflect on the people and places that shaped their lives, and discuss how their Upper Arlington upbringing continues to influence them today. Whether you're a longtime Upper Arlington resident, a fan of Beverly D'Angelo's work or simply enjoy hearing stories about the people who have called our community home, you won't want to miss this conversation.