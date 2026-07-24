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75 episodes
- At 14 years old, Heidi Munc discovered the power of local government while knocking on doors to help pass a school levy. That first experience sparked a lifelong passion for service and community impact. Now, serving as the Vice President of Upper Arlington City Council, Heidi shares her journey into public service, her love of astrophotography, travel adventures and what keeps her looking toward the future — and the stars.
Curious about the breathtaking night sky photos mentioned in this episode? Browse Heidi's astrophotography collection here: https://bit.ly/4wZ1JbY
- What do National Lampoon's Vacation, Coal Miner's Daughter and Upper Arlington have in common? Actress Beverly D'Angelo. In this podcast episode of Won't You Be Our Neighbor, hosts Steve Schoeny and Darren Shulman welcome acclaimed actress Beverly D'Angelo and her brother, Tony D'Angelo, for a conversation about growing up in Upper Arlington and their family's deep roots in the community.The siblings share favorite childhood memories, reflect on the people and places that shaped their lives, and discuss how their Upper Arlington upbringing continues to influence them today. Whether you're a longtime Upper Arlington resident, a fan of Beverly D'Angelo's work or simply enjoy hearing stories about the people who have called our community home, you won't want to miss this conversation.
- In this episode of Won’t You Be Our Neighbor, hosts Steve Schoeny and Darren Shulman welcome Upper Arlington Police Chief Keith Hall for a conversation highlighting his long and distinguished career in law enforcement and his leadership of the Upper Arlington Police Division. Chief Hall reflects on his decades of public service, the evolution of policing throughout his career and what continues to drive his commitment to community-focused policing. The discussion also explores the City's proposed Registration and Safety Program for e-Bikes and e-Scooters, an initiative aimed at promoting responsible use, improving safety awareness and helping residents navigate the growing popularity of these devices.
- As Darren is on suspension from the podcast, the Real Deal Thiel is on to co-host with Steve for this episode of Won’t You Be Our Neighbor. Jackie and Steve welcome on Allison Russo who is running for Secretary of State and a UA resident. The trio talk over Russo’s 30 years of public health experience, growing up in Mississippi, and the importance of not turning left on closed roads.
- On this episode of Won’t You Be Our Neighbor, Steve and Darren welcome guest Aaron Domini, Director of PLACE at OHM and lead consultant for the upcoming Master Plan. Listen in as they talk about the King of segues, the purpose of a Master Plan, and Darren's punishment for tardiness.
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About Won't You Be Our Neighbor
Upper Arlington City Manager Steve Schoeny and City Attorney Darren Shulman discuss City happenings and introduce you to members of the community. Theme song is Podcast (Thank You Colin Gawel)Podcast website
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