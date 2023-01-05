Get ready to travel back to Waverly Place with hosts Jennifer Stone ("Harper Finkle") and David DeLuise ("Jerry Russo") as they rewatch the beloved Disney Chann... More
Ep 13: "Alex's Choice"
From tea parties to pranks gone wrong, this week we’re rewatching “Alex’s Choice.” Jennifer & David share the best behind-the-scenes moments from the episode, including Maria’s physical comedy, bits that were never seen again, and a tricky chandelier stunt. David is also open and honest about what it was like to not be written in every episode alongside the cast.
What gift did David surprise Jennifer with? Was Jennifer bullied growing up? How was Wizards different from other Disney shows? Join us to find out!
5/1/2023
35:46
Ep 12: Actor Josh Sussman on Getting Fired as an Extra, Acting on Glee, and Octavia Spencer's Advice
This week, Jennifer & David are joined by actor Josh Sussman! Josh is best known for his work on Glee and his beloved character “Hugh Normous” on Wizards of Waverly Place. The gang talks about Octavia Spencer's role on Wizards, being fired from TV shows, and the many friendships on set. Josh also shares the peculiar origins of Hugh Normous’ name.
Did Josh enjoy acting on Glee or Wizards more? Why doesn’t Disney pay actors more? How much craft services did David steal? Tune in now!
4/24/2023
40:32
Ep 11: Why David DeLuise Was Almost Fired from Wizards of Waverly Place
Time for another Q&A episode! Jennifer and David dive into your most asked questions like who their favorite co-star is, their least favorite scene they filmed, and who they think Alex ended up marrying. They also reveal what it would take for them to film a reboot.
Why did David almost get fired from the show? What did Jennifer actually think about David Henrie? Why was Selena Gomez turning 18 such a huge deal? Join us to find out!
4/17/2023
47:50
Ep 10: “You Can’t Always Get What You Carpet”
Hang on tight, because this week we’re rewatching “You Can’t Always Get What You Carpet.” Jennifer & David talk about how they filmed the flying carpet scenes, the moments David felt most connected to Selena Gomez and how this episode is related to the Rolling Stones. Jennifer also shares a crazy party story that you don’t want to miss!
What happened when David was caught with pot as a teen? What is Jennifer’s favorite cocktail? Which Batman lived down the street from David? Join us now!
4/10/2023
49:02
Ep 9: "Disenchanted Evening"
This week, Jennifer & David are rewatching “Disenchanted Evening” which features special guest Daryl Sabara! They discuss their least favorite bit from this episode, their first jobs in acting, their most treasured moments from filming and more “Mhh…Disney” moments!
Who was an extra in one of the Spy Kids movies? Who lost a role to one of Meryl Streep’s kids? Tune in now and find out!
