Ep 12: Actor Josh Sussman on Getting Fired as an Extra, Acting on Glee, and Octavia Spencer's Advice

This week, Jennifer & David are joined by actor Josh Sussman! Josh is best known for his work on Glee and his beloved character "Hugh Normous" on Wizards of Waverly Place. The gang talks about Octavia Spencer's role on Wizards, being fired from TV shows, and the many friendships on set. Josh also shares the peculiar origins of Hugh Normous' name. Did Josh enjoy acting on Glee or Wizards more? Why doesn't Disney pay actors more? How much craft services did David steal? Tune in now!