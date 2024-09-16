Guy Kawasaki's Remarkable People

Terry Sejnowski: ChatGPT and the Future of AI

In this episode of Remarkable People, Guy Kawasaki engages in a fascinating dialogue with Terry Sejnowski, the Francis Crick Chair at the Salk Institute and Distinguished Professor at UC San Diego. Together, they unpack the mysteries of artificial intelligence, exploring how AI mirrors human learning in unexpected ways. Sejnowski shatters common misconceptions about large language models while sharing compelling insights about their potential to augment human capabilities. Discover why being polite to AI might yield better results and why the future of AI is less about academic debates and more about practical applications that can transform our world.---Guy Kawasaki is on a mission to make you remarkable. His Remarkable People podcast features interviews with remarkable people such as Jane Goodall, Marc Benioff, Woz, Kristi Yamaguchi, and Bob Cialdini. Every episode will make you more remarkable.With his decades of experience in Silicon Valley as a Venture Capitalist and advisor to the top entrepreneurs in the world, Guy’s questions come from a place of curiosity and passion for technology, start-ups, entrepreneurship, and marketing. If you love society and culture, documentaries, and business podcasts, take a second to follow Remarkable People.Listeners of the Remarkable People podcast will learn from some of the most successful people in the world with practical tips and inspiring stories that will help you be more remarkable.Episodes of Remarkable People organized by topic: https://bit.ly/rptopologyListen to Remarkable People here: **https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/guy-kawasakis-remarkable-people/id1483081827**Like this show? Please leave us a review -- even one sentence helps! Consider including your Twitter handle so we can thank you personally!Thank you for your support; it helps the show!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.