Guy Kawasaki's Remarkable People

Chika Oriuwa: Poetry, Purpose, and Breaking White Coat Barriers
Step into a world where poetry meets medicine and authenticity breaks barriers. Guy Kawasaki shares an unforgettable conversation with Dr. Chika Oriuwa, a groundbreaking physician, poet, and advocate who made history as the only Black student in her class of 259 at the University of Toronto Medical School. Together, they explore her journey from being a nationally ranked slam poet to becoming a pioneering doctor and Barbie role model. Dr. Oriuwa shares powerful insights about transforming medical education, embracing authentic leadership, and using poetry to enhance patient care. Discover how she's reshaping healthcare while championing diversity and inclusion in medicine.
--------
53:19
Keith Ferrazzi: Why Great Leaders Never Lead Alone
Join Guy Kawasaki for an enlightening conversation with Keith Ferrazzi, pioneering thought leader and bestselling author. In this episode of Remarkable People, they explore the groundbreaking concept of "teamship" and why traditional leadership models need to evolve. Ferrazzi shares powerful insights from his decades of research on high-performing teams and introduces practical methods for transforming group dynamics. Discover how to unlock your team's full potential through candor, psychological safety, and purposeful collaboration.
--------
51:52
Terry Sejnowski: ChatGPT and the Future of AI
In this episode of Remarkable People, Guy Kawasaki engages in a fascinating dialogue with Terry Sejnowski, the Francis Crick Chair at the Salk Institute and Distinguished Professor at UC San Diego. Together, they unpack the mysteries of artificial intelligence, exploring how AI mirrors human learning in unexpected ways. Sejnowski shatters common misconceptions about large language models while sharing compelling insights about their potential to augment human capabilities. Discover why being polite to AI might yield better results and why the future of AI is less about academic debates and more about practical applications that can transform our world.
--------
51:38
Poppy MacDonald: USAFacts' Mission to Empower Informed Citizens
Dive deep with host Guy Kawasaki and Poppy MacDonald, the pioneering force behind USAFacts and former Politico executive. As misinformation challenges our democracy, MacDonald reveals how transparent government data can rebuild trust and empower citizens. Through her leadership at USA Facts, she's transforming complex statistics into actionable insights that help Americans make informed decisions about their nation's future. Learn how USA Facts transforms complex government statistics into actionable insights and discover the importance of context in understanding national trends.
--------
38:46
Meredith Whittaker: Revolutionizing Tech Privacy and Power
In this episode of Remarkable People, join Guy Kawasaki for an illuminating conversation with Meredith Whittaker, President of Signal and former Google AI ethics researcher. Discover how she led the historic Google walkout, her vision for private communication technology, and her critical perspective on AI's impact on society. Whittaker shares insights on leadership, challenging tech industry norms, and building ethical alternatives to surveillance-based business models.
