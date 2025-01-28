448: Do Less For Your Kids - Parenting for the Long Haul

Today Karen and Emily sit down with Elizabeth Pehrson to discuss how moms can parent with purpose by focusing on the long game. In this conversation, Elizabeth shares her no-nonsense approach to raising independent, contributing adults. Whether you’re navigating the pressures of parenting littles or wondering how to prepare your teens for the real world, this episode will leave you inspired and equipped. Don’t miss the rest of the interview over on Patreon! Episode Recap:2:09 - Elizabeth is a long time friend of BOAW Moms and a breakout speaker at Soar 20253:36 - She is mom to 8 and founder of The Exchange8:08 - Most women live a Groundhog Day kind of life, but they don’t have to10:32 - We can’t love others when we’re not loving ourselves well12:37 - How did The Exchange come about? 18:25 - We need to raise adults who are contributors, not consumers21:00 - We are overprotecting and under preparing our kids for the real world 24:00 - Young adults today do not know how to problem solve on their own25:01 - We run a race differently when the length of the race changes - keep the long game in mind! Scripture for Reflection:Proverbs 22:6 (ESV) Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old, he will not depart from it."Questions for Discussion:What areas of parenting do you feel pressured to “do more,” and how might adopting a “do less” mindset bring freedom to your family?How are you currently preparing your children for independence, and what’s one practical step you can take to help them contribute more?Elizabeth emphasizes the importance of rediscovering yourself as a mom. What’s something you used to enjoy that you can reintroduce into your life?How can shifting your focus from short-term achievements to long-term character development change the way you approach parenting?Resources:Register for SOAR 2025 in the BOAW Moms app today [App Store] [Google Play]Become a Patreon member and listen to the rest of the interview with ElizabethCheck out Elizabeth’s organization, The ExchangeHow Do I Get Some Help Around the House? previous WT episode with Elizabeth