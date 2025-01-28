If you’ve ever felt buried under clutter, you’re not alone. Today Maria and Rebecca of Simple Spaces Ohio join us to share how decluttering has transformed their lives, how you can help your kids understand the value of less, and how a simple morning routine can bring order to the chaos. Whether you're naturally sentimental or just in need of a little guidance, this episode will encourage you to reclaim peace in your home and take back valuable time in your day.Episode Recap:2:15 - Clutter affects the way we feel in our homes4:00 - Young moms are overwhelmed by the chaos in their homes 6:30 - As your kids get older, you can help them understand they don’t need so much stuff 9:45 - Some people are naturally more sentimental than others 11:10 - Having a morning routine with just a few chores can help manage the overwhelm 13:00 - Decluttering gives you back time in your dayScripture for Reflection: 1 Corinthians 14:33 "For God is not a God of disorder but of peace—As in all the congregations of the Lord’s people."Questions for Discussion:What areas of your home feel the most overwhelming to you right now? What would it look like to create a sense of peace in those spaces?How do you balance keeping sentimental items with the desire to declutter? Are there any items you find hard to let go of?What small changes or routines have you implemented in your daily life that have helped you manage the clutter and find more peace?How can we involve our kids in the decluttering process without overwhelming them, and what are some ways to teach them the value of less stuff?Resources:Register for the SOAR Conference in the BOAW Moms app [App Store] [Google Play]
450: Handling Grandparents and In Laws: Tips for Healthy Boundaries
Navigating relationships with in-laws and grandparents can be tricky, especially when it comes to setting boundaries for the safety and well-being of your kids. Today Karen tackles your questions about managing challenging family dynamics with wisdom, grace, and confidence. Whether you're dealing with safety concerns, feeling smothered, or struggling with differing parenting approaches, this conversation is packed with practical advice to help you protect your family while fostering peace. Episode Recap:2:10 - Check out our new podcast set up on YouTube4:35 - How do I graciously handle having two sets of hyper-involved grandparents? 9:15- How do I handle my mother-in-law’s disrespect in a kind but firm way? 12:45- My mom hovers and overprotects my kids - what should I do? 16:45 - My in-laws have repeatedly shown they do not respect my boundaries, is there anything I can do? Scripture for Reflection: James 1:5 (NIV) If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.Questions for Discussion:Have you ever had to set boundaries with family members? What was the outcome, and how did you approach it with kindness and firmness?What role should prayer play in preparing for difficult conversations about boundaries?In what ways can we shift our focus from trying to please everyone to focusing on our responsibilities as moms?What practical steps can you take this week to ensure your nuclear family has time to bond without extended family involvement?Resources:Register for SOAR 2025 in the BOAW Moms app today [App Store] [Google Play]Grab a copy of Karen’s devotional: Moments with God for Moms
449: New Habits for the New Year
Description: As we step into a new year, Karen and Emily are here to help you start fresh. In this episode, they discuss practical tips for breaking bad habits, finding contentment in your current season, and making space for your own growth as a mom. If you’re ready to embrace 2025 with renewed purpose and encouragement, you’re in the right place.Episode Recap:2:30 - Jumping into the New Year, what are your New Year’s resolutions? 9:02 - My childrens’ bad moods put me in a bad mood! What can I do about this? 13:34 - How do I prioritize my spiritual growth with 3 under 3 in my home? 17:15 - How do I break the habit of having my 5 year old share the bed with us? 20:50 - I’m struggling with contentment because I want another child but my husband and I both feel like we can’t afford another one, help! Scripture for Reflection:2 Corinthians 5:17 (NIV): “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!”Questions for Discussion:Does your child’s behavior affect your own emotions? Practically speaking, how can you disconnect your emotions from your child’s behavior?What strategies or tools have helped you find time for spiritual growth during a busy season of motherhood?Are there any bad habits you’ve developed when it comes to behavior or situations in your home (like the mom who was bed sharing longer than she wanted to)? What are they and are you ready to work to break them this year?Do you struggle with contentment? Maybe it’s the size of your family or your financial situation…how can you practice contentment while trusting God with your family’s future?Resources:Register for SOAR 2025 in the BOAW Moms app today [App Store] [Google Play]Grab a copy of Karen’s devotional: Moments with God for Moms
448: Do Less For Your Kids - Parenting for the Long Haul
Today Karen and Emily sit down with Elizabeth Pehrson to discuss how moms can parent with purpose by focusing on the long game. In this conversation, Elizabeth shares her no-nonsense approach to raising independent, contributing adults. Whether you’re navigating the pressures of parenting littles or wondering how to prepare your teens for the real world, this episode will leave you inspired and equipped. Don’t miss the rest of the interview over on Patreon! Episode Recap:2:09 - Elizabeth is a long time friend of BOAW Moms and a breakout speaker at Soar 20253:36 - She is mom to 8 and founder of The Exchange8:08 - Most women live a Groundhog Day kind of life, but they don’t have to10:32 - We can’t love others when we’re not loving ourselves well12:37 - How did The Exchange come about? 18:25 - We need to raise adults who are contributors, not consumers21:00 - We are overprotecting and under preparing our kids for the real world 24:00 - Young adults today do not know how to problem solve on their own25:01 - We run a race differently when the length of the race changes - keep the long game in mind! Scripture for Reflection:Proverbs 22:6 (ESV) Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old, he will not depart from it."Questions for Discussion:What areas of parenting do you feel pressured to “do more,” and how might adopting a “do less” mindset bring freedom to your family?How are you currently preparing your children for independence, and what’s one practical step you can take to help them contribute more?Elizabeth emphasizes the importance of rediscovering yourself as a mom. What’s something you used to enjoy that you can reintroduce into your life?How can shifting your focus from short-term achievements to long-term character development change the way you approach parenting?Resources:Register for SOAR 2025 in the BOAW Moms app today [App Store] [Google Play]Become a Patreon member and listen to the rest of the interview with ElizabethCheck out Elizabeth’s organization, The ExchangeHow Do I Get Some Help Around the House? previous WT episode with Elizabeth
447: Staying Connected When Life Gets Busy
As we wrap up Wire Talk for 2024, we’re diving into practical ways to connect with your spouse during busy seasons. From showing appreciation in small ways to navigating family expectations and finding joy in spontaneity, Karen has got wisdom and real-life practical tips for you! Whether you’re balancing the holidays, family dynamics, or simply trying to plan a date night, we hope this conversation inspires you to be intentional in your marriage.Episode Recap:5:30 - How can I show my spouse they matter in small, but meaningful ways?9:00 - How can I accommodate my in-laws' tendency to plan way ahead? 11:45 - Communicating clearly is gracious, even if it disappoints others13:30 - I don’t feel lovey-dovey when we’re travelling, but my husband does. How do we navigate this dynamic? 16:50 - Did your yellow ever rub your blue husband the wrong way? How do I be more spontaneous to accommodate him? 23:00 - Thank you for all of your support this year! Sign up for SOAR in 2025Scripture for Reflection:1 Corinthians 16:14 (NIV) "Do everything in love." Questions for Discussion:What are some small but meaningful ways you can show your spouse they are appreciated during busy seasons?How can you find balance between accommodating family expectations and maintaining boundaries for your immediate family?Have you experienced differences in how you and your spouse handle travel or holiday dynamics? How do you navigate those differences?How can you practice flexibility in your plans while still honoring your own needs and personality?What’s one new date-night idea you’d like to try with your spouse?Resources:Register for SOAR 2025 in the BOAW Moms app today [App Store] [Google Play]Give today to support BOAW Moms and our plans in 2025: boaw.mom/donate
