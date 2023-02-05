182. 10 Habits That Are Sabotaging Your Style

Your wardrobe is the result of your habits. What that means is that the things you’re doing – or not doing – on a regular basis are what sabotaging your closet! The good news? Becoming aware of these habits is the first step to changing them and learning to dress like you mean it!” Other Episodes to Listen to: Ep. 160: Top 10 Closet Offenders https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/160-top-10-closet- offenders/id1560924181?i=1000599479869 Ep. 146: 7 Standards to Elevate Your Style: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/146-7- standards-to-elevate-your-style/id1560924181?i=1000590711816 Ep. 176: The Top 10 Colors to Freshen Up Your Wardrobe for Spring: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/176-the-top-colors-to-freshen-up-your-wardrobe-for- spring/id1560924181?i=1000608308917 Are you ready to create your signature style and take your image to new heights? In my brand new, done-with-you course, 7 Steps to Signature Style, I’ll personally guide you through each step to help you create and cultivate your own unique style in an easy-to-follow system that gets results! Sign up before May 15 and save $200! Plus, there’s an option for a personal style session to work 1-1 with Mary Michele. Do this for yourself today: https://tinyurl.com/7SigStyle Get ready to get dressed effortlessly every single day! If you’re new to style and need help building your style foundation, this course is for you: https://findyoursignaturestyle.com/ Join the @stylebymarymichelepodcast FB group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/stylebymmpodcast) Leave a comment on iTunes and let me know where you're listening from and what your favorite episode is: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/style-by-mary- michele/id1560924181 Want to work together? Let’s chat! https://calendly.com/marymichelenidiffer/30min Follow me on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@stylebymarymichele? Be a part of the Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/stylebymmpodcast Join me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stylebymarymichele/ https://www.instagram.com/shopstylefinder/ Shop with us: https://shopstylefinder.com/