Welcome to Style by Mary Michele, a podcast designed to empower you through personal style. I’m your host, Mary Michele Nidiffer – a Master Style Coach, Founde... More
Available Episodes
5 of 182
182. 10 Habits That Are Sabotaging Your Style
Your wardrobe is the result of your habits. What that means is that the things you’re doing – or not doing – on a regular basis are what sabotaging your closet! The good news? Becoming aware of these habits is the first step to changing them and learning to dress like you mean it!” Other Episodes to Listen to: Ep. 160: Top 10 Closet Offenders https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/160-top-10-closet- offenders/id1560924181?i=1000599479869 Ep. 146: 7 Standards to Elevate Your Style: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/146-7- standards-to-elevate-your-style/id1560924181?i=1000590711816 Ep. 176: The Top 10 Colors to Freshen Up Your Wardrobe for Spring: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/176-the-top-colors-to-freshen-up-your-wardrobe-for- spring/id1560924181?i=1000608308917 Are you ready to create your signature style and take your image to new heights? In my brand new, done-with-you course, 7 Steps to Signature Style, I’ll personally guide you through each step to help you create and cultivate your own unique style in an easy-to-follow system that gets results! Sign up before May 15 and save $200! Plus, there’s an option for a personal style session to work 1-1 with Mary Michele. Do this for yourself today: https://tinyurl.com/7SigStyle Get ready to get dressed effortlessly every single day! If you’re new to style and need help building your style foundation, this course is for you: https://findyoursignaturestyle.com/ Join the @stylebymarymichelepodcast FB group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/stylebymmpodcast) Leave a comment on iTunes and let me know where you're listening from and what your favorite episode is: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/style-by-mary- michele/id1560924181 Want to work together? Let’s chat! https://calendly.com/marymichelenidiffer/30min Follow me on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@stylebymarymichele? Be a part of the Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/stylebymmpodcast Join me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stylebymarymichele/ https://www.instagram.com/shopstylefinder/ Shop with us: https://shopstylefinder.com/
5/2/2023
45:46
181. Stop Asking for Style Advice
Other Episodes to Listen to: Ep. 146 7 Standards to Elevate Your Style Ep. 166 How to Be a Style Savvy Woman Ep. 177 Color Anchors Ready to jump start your style? Discover your 3 keys of style in our course, How to Find Your Signature Style. Easy, on-demand videos walk you through finding your signature colors, knowing your body type + signature silhouettes, and taking our quiz to find your Style ID™. Get ready to get dressed effortlessly every single day! Learn more: https://findyoursignaturestyle.com/ Join the @stylebymarymichelepodcast FB group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/stylebymmpodcast) Leave a comment and let me know where you're listening from and what your favorite episode is. Listen here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/style-by-mary- michele/id1560924181 Want to work together? Let’s chat! https://calendly.com/marymichelenidiffer/30min Follow me on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@stylebymarymichele? Be a part of the Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/stylebymmpodcast Join me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stylebymarymichele/ https://www.instagram.com/shopstylefinder/ Shop with us: https://shopstylefinder.com/
4/27/2023
30:40
180. Does Your Style Allow for Spontaneity?
Some of the best things in life happen at the spur of the moment. Is your style ready? Having a style that not only allows you to take advantage of spontaneous invitations or opportunities not only keeps you actively engaged, it boosts your confidence, your mood and your quality of life! Is your style supporting you to live with spontaneity, or is it holding you back from experiencing all the joy life has to offer? Other Episodes to Listen to: Ep. 146 7 Standards to Elevate Your Style Ep. 166 How to Be a Style Savvy Woman Ep. 177 Color Anchors Ready to jump start your style? Discover your 3 keys of style in our course, How to Find Your Signature Style. Easy, on-demand videos walk you through finding your signature colors, knowing your body type + signature silhouettes, and taking our quiz to find your Style ID™. Get ready to get dressed effortlessly every single day! Learn more: https://findyoursignaturestyle.com/ Join the @stylebymarymichelepodcast FB group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/stylebymmpodcast) Leave a comment and let me know where you're listening from and what your favorite episode is. Listen here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/style-by-mary- michele/id1560924181 Want to work together? Let’s chat! https://calendly.com/marymichelenidiffer/30min Follow me on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@stylebymarymichele? Be a part of the Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/stylebymmpodcast Join me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stylebymarymichele/ https://www.instagram.com/shopstylefinder/ Shop with us: https://shopstylefinder.com/
4/25/2023
27:11
179. 10 Beauty Secrets of French Women
French women possess a certain je ne sais quoi that is unmistakable, and it starts with their beauty secrets. After spending some time in Paris, I’ve learned much about their makeup, skincare and beauty secrets that the rest of us could benefit from. In this episode I dive in to give you the top 10 beauty secrets of French women and you just may be surprised by a few! Let’s go! My Favorite French Skincare: La Roche Posay https://www.laroche-posay.us My Favorite Mascara: Prime Lash from www.PrimePrometics.com Ready to jump start your style? Discover your 3 keys of style in our course, How to Find Your Signature Style. Easy, on-demand videos walk you through finding your signature colors, knowing your body type + signature silhouettes, and taking our quiz to find your Style ID™. Get ready to get dressed effortlessly every single day! Learn more: https://findyoursignaturestyle.com/ Join the @stylebymarymichelepodcast FB group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/stylebymmpodcast) Leave a comment and let me know where you're listening from and what your favorite episode is. Listen here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/style-by-mary- michele/id1560924181 Want to work together? Let’s chat! https://calendly.com/marymichelenidiffer/30min Follow me on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@stylebymarymichele? Be a part of the Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/stylebymmpodcast Join me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stylebymarymichele/ https://www.instagram.com/shopstylefinder/ Shop with us: https://shopstylefinder.com/
4/20/2023
54:11
178. 6 Style Swaps to Make this Season
Wondering how to update your look for spring? Well, sometimes all you need to do is make a few swaps, and small tweaks to bring big energy back into your style. Try these simple swaps and bring your look right up to the minute. Other Episodes to Listen to: Ep. 171 The best prints to Wear Now Ep. 172 5 Jacket Styles All Women Can Wear This Season Ep. 176 Top Colors to Freshen Up Your Wardrobe This Spring Ep. 177 Color Anchors Ready to jump start your style? Discover your 3 keys of style in our course, How to Find Your Signature Style. Easy, on-demand videos walk you through finding your signature colors, knowing your body type + signature silhouettes, and taking our quiz to find your Style ID™. Get ready to get dressed effortlessly every single day! Learn more: https://findyoursignaturestyle.com/ Join the @stylebymarymichelepodcast FB group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/stylebymmpodcast) Leave a comment and let me know where you're listening from and what your favorite episode is. Listen here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/style-by-mary- michele/id1560924181 Want to work together? Let’s chat! https://calendly.com/marymichelenidiffer/30min Follow me on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@stylebymarymichele? Be a part of the Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/stylebymmpodcast Join me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stylebymarymichele/ https://www.instagram.com/shopstylefinder/ Shop with us: https://shopstylefinder.com/
Welcome to Style by Mary Michele, a podcast designed to empower you through personal style. I’m your host, Mary Michele Nidiffer – a Master Style Coach, Founder of StyleFinder Boutique and creator of the StyleFinder ID® System. I’m here to help you know what to wear, how to wear it and how to get dressed in 7 minutes or less.