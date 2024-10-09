Episode 29 — Bonus Episode with IOGA's Aaron Lieberman on Creating the Future We Must
Tune in to Wild Idaho! Podcast for a bonus episode with special guest Aaron Lieberman, Executive Director of the Idaho Outfitters & Guides Association. In our conversation, we dive a little deeper into what U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson’s Northwest in Transition concept means for Idaho’s fish and the communities that depend upon them. Host Hannah Smay and ICL’s salmon and steelhead advocacy fellow Mitch Cutter chat with Aaron about how the proposal ensures all communities a prosperous future by restoring abundant, healthy, and self-sustaining populations of salmon and steelhead to Idaho. Plus, learn how to get involved and make a difference!
Idaho Outfitter & Guides Association website: https://ioga.org/
Learn more: https://www.idahoconservation.org/our-work/salmon-and-steelhead/solutionstogether/
Rep. Simpson’s website: https://simpson.house.gov/salmon/
Take Action! https://p2a.co/LJrhMYQ
Resources for taking action: https://www.idahoconservation.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/A-Northwest-in-Transition-Get-Involved-.pdf
Fact sheet: https://www.idahoconservation.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Simpson-Proposal-Overall.pdf
Episode 28 — All About the Columbia Basin Initiative with ICL's Mitch Cutter and Laura Pinover
Listen in as the Wild Idaho! Podcast takes a look at U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson’s Northwest in Transition concept, which charts a path forward for the Northwest. The proposal is bold, comprehensive, and urgently needed for Idahoans and the people of this region. Tune in as host Hannah Smay chats with ICL’s Salmon and Steelhead Advocacy Fellow Mitch Cutter and ICL’s Communications and Engagement Assistant Laura Pinover about how the proposal ensures all communities a prosperous future by restoring abundant, healthy, and self-sustaining populations of salmon and steelhead in Idaho, and building affordable clean energy and thriving agricultural economies. Plus, learn how to get involved and make a difference!
CORRECTION: Text "IDAHO FISH" to 52886 to take action now!
Episode 27 — Voices of the Centennials: A Conversation on the Kilgore Project
Join Wild Idaho! Podcast host Hannah Smay for a special episode about the Kilgore project, a gold exploration project located in the Centennials Mountains in east Idaho. Joining Hannah on this episode are Josh Johnson, ICL’s Conservation Associate, and Allison Michalski, the Idaho Conservation Associate with the Greater Yellowstone Coalition (GYC). ICL and GYC are partners in the effort to protect Idaho’s waters and wildlife from the impacts of mining and gold exploration in the Centennials. We are also joined by special guests Lauren Camp and Gretchen Henderson, two writers who have spent time in the Centennials. Lauren reads her poem “Reckoning” and Gretchen shares her piece “Headwaters.”
To learn more about the Kilgore project, visit ICL and GYC on our websites.
GYC: https://greateryellowstone.org/kilgoremine
ICL: https://www.idahoconservation.org/blog/gold-exploration-at-kilgore-threatens-wildlife-water-quality/
Learn more about Lauren Camp and her work at https://www.laurencamp.com/.
Learn more about Gretchen Henderson and her work at https://www.gretchenhenderson.com/.
Photo: Tony Huegel
Join Wild Idaho! Podcast host Hannah Smay and ICL's Salmon and Steelhead Advocacy Fellow Mitch Cutter to learn about the connections between endangered salmon and steelhead and electric power in Idaho. Electric cooperatives and municipal utilities across Idaho buy power from the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), which is generated at dams on the Snake and Columbia Rivers. The four dams on the lower Snake River play a major role in driving Idaho’s salmon and steelhead to the brink of extinction. Tune in to learn about the path forward for recovering Idaho’s fish to abundance, ensuring clean and affordable energy for Idahoans, and making and keeping Idaho communities whole.
Learn more and contact energy leaders in your community here: https://www.idahoconservation.org/our-work/salmon-and-steelhead/fishpower/
Make your voice heard to the members of the Idaho Governor's Salmon Workgroup: https://species.idaho.gov/governors-salmon-workgroup/
Episode 25 — Get Bear Aware with ICL's Brad Smith
Join Hannah and ICL's North Idaho Director Brad Smith to learn all about why Idahoans should be bear aware. Tune in for stories about grizzly bear sightings in Idaho and tips on how to behave safely in bear country.
Learn more at the ICL blog. https://www.idahoconservation.org/blog/lets-get-bear-aware/
Have concerns, need help, or want more information?
- Visit the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC) website (http://igbconline.org/) for a wealth of resources for recreationists, homeowners, ranchers, farmers, hunters, and public lands users.
- Check out this one-hour educational presentation produced by the Montana Bear Education Working Group (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrFsJguXYIk&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3DexD1qR4bzmnC0iMjEoOB14wAPlltVbfP04SF-EK6zB5MSj-0UE376IM), covering bear natural history, biology, identification, attractant storage, preventing encounters, bear spray, and how to handle bear encounters.
Thanks to Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative (Y2Y) and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) for their support with our bear aware projects this 2020 season.
