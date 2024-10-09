Episode 27 — Voices of the Centennials: A Conversation on the Kilgore Project

Join Wild Idaho! Podcast host Hannah Smay for a special episode about the Kilgore project, a gold exploration project located in the Centennials Mountains in east Idaho. Joining Hannah on this episode are Josh Johnson, ICL’s Conservation Associate, and Allison Michalski, the Idaho Conservation Associate with the Greater Yellowstone Coalition (GYC). ICL and GYC are partners in the effort to protect Idaho’s waters and wildlife from the impacts of mining and gold exploration in the Centennials. We are also joined by special guests Lauren Camp and Gretchen Henderson, two writers who have spent time in the Centennials. Lauren reads her poem “Reckoning” and Gretchen shares her piece “Headwaters.” To learn more about the Kilgore project, visit ICL and GYC on our websites. GYC: https://greateryellowstone.org/kilgoremine ICL: https://www.idahoconservation.org/blog/gold-exploration-at-kilgore-threatens-wildlife-water-quality/ Learn more about Lauren Camp and her work at https://www.laurencamp.com/. Learn more about Gretchen Henderson and her work at https://www.gretchenhenderson.com/. Photo: Tony Huegel