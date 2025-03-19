Wiggle Talk lifts the curtain on The Wiggles you know and love. Every week, get an insight into the lives of Simon and Lachy as not only Wiggles, but parents, a...

About Wiggle Talk - A Podcast For Parents

Wiggle Talk lifts the curtain on The Wiggles you know and love. Every week, get an insight into the lives of Simon and Lachy as not only Wiggles, but parents, as they navigate issues you’re probably going through with your toddlers right now. Plus, each episode listeners, and famous friends, will have the opportunity to ask founding Wiggles member and expert dad Anthony Field questions about their kids they need help with. Get to know The Wiggles as parents, without the skivvies, as we all work out this parenting thing together.