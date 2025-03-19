Wiggle Talk - A Podcast For Parents

Travelling with kids doesn’t have to be overwhelming - it can be fun, enriching, and surprisingly easy with the right mindset! In this episode, we sit down with travel expert and author Evie Farrell, who swapped routine for adventure, taking her daughter Emmie on life-changing travels around the world. Evie shares her best tips for stress-free family trips, from keeping routines on the road to embracing the magic of exploring through a child’s eyes. Plus, hear how she turned her passion into Mumpack Trips, hosting group adventures for mums, kids, and women across Vietnam, the Maldives, Cambodia, and more. GUESTEvie Farrell - @mumpacktravelYou can find out more about Mumpack Travel here. HOSTSSimon Pryce Lachlan Gillespie PRODUCERSProduced by The Wiggles and Mylk MediaMadeline JoannouNick Webb Got a question for Anthony? Leave a voice message at thewiggles.com/podcast, or email [email protected]
