School Murals, Sotheby's & Beyond | The Future Of Art With Marco Santini | E037
In this episode, Marco Santini joins Jarrett to share his journey as an artist, emphasizing the importance of gratitude, community engagement, and the impact of art on mental health. He discusses his experiences at the Bitcoin conference, his 500-day art challenge, and his vision to create 50 murals in 50 states. Marco also reflects on the evolving digital art landscape, the role of AI, and offers valuable advice for aspiring artists. The discussion highlights the power of creativity in education and the significance of human connection in the art world.Follow Marco on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/_marco_santini_Follow Marco on X - https://x.com/MarcoSantiniArtMarco's Website - https://www.marco-santini.com/CHAPTERS:00:00 - Intro01:30 - Bitcoin Conference05:30 - Blockchain Backed Art10:13 - 500 Days Of Art (Beeple Inspired)16:20 - Perfection Is A Process25:24 - 50 Schools In 50 States35:00 - AI + Art41:35 - Advice For Artists47:00 - Instagram For Artists53:45 - Future Signal For ArtFuture Signal is a podcast hosted and produced by Jarrett Carpenter that explores tomorrow’s tech today.All of Future Signal’s content is not financial advice but rather edu-tainment. All of our episodes are available here on YT as well as wherever you listen to podcasts.Follow us on Social Media :X - https://www.twitter.com/futuresignalxyzInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/futuresignalxyz/Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/futuresignalxyzLinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/future-signal-xyz/Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/futuresignalxyzFor more info on the podcast, please check out https://www.futuresignal.xyz/Episode’s music by @Txmmy_Beats - https://www.youtube.com/c/TxmmyBeatsTo learn more about Future Signal’s Host - https://www.jarrettcarpenter.com/#ART #BITCOIN #nft
--------
58:01
--------
58:01
How Bitcoin Treasuries Monetize Their BTC Featuring Alexander Blume | E036
In this episode, Alexander Blume, CEO and Co-Founder of Two Prime, joins Jarrett to unpack the current state of Bitcoin treasuries, how they're monetizing their BTC and where he thinks they're headed moving forward. Chapters:00:00 - Intro01:14 - Episode Begins01:55 - Alex's Professional Journey09:27 - Bitcoin Treasuries Overview19:53 - Bear/Bull AUM Swings25:00 - 4 Year Cycle Still Exist?29:20 - Fed Rates Explored34:00 - BTC ETFs vs BTC vs MSTRAlex's X - https://x.com/alexandersblumeAlex's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexandersblum/Two Prime - https://www.twoprime.com/Future Signal is a podcast hosted and produced by Jarrett Carpenter that explores tomorrow’s tech today.All of Future Signal’s content is not financial advice but rather edu-tainment. All of our episodes are available here on YT as well as wherever you listen to podcasts.Follow us on Social Media :X - https://www.twitter.com/futuresignalxyzInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/futuresignalxyz/Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/futuresignalxyzLinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/future-signal-xyz/Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/futuresignalxyzFor more info on the podcast, please check out https://www.futuresignal.xyz/To learn more about Future Signal’s Host - https://www.jarrettcarpenter.com/
--------
41:43
--------
41:43
E035 - How To Buy A Home For $41K With Bitcoin
In this episode, Jarrett dives into how everything changes when you're on a Bitcoin standard ie everything becomes radically cheaper -- including real estate. This episode explores how $41k in Bitcoin today will be able to buy you a home by the end of the decade!Jarrett's X post - https://x.com/jcrpntr/status/1950330156733911138Future Signal is a podcast hosted and produced by Jarrett Carpenter that explores tomorrow’s tech today.All of Future Signal’s content is not financial advice but rather edu-tainment. All of our episodes are available here on YT as well as wherever you listen to podcasts.Follow us on Social Media :X - https://www.twitter.com/futuresignalxyzInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/futuresignalxyz/Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/futuresignalxyzLinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/future-signal-xyz/Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/futuresignalxyzFor more info on the podcast, please check out https://www.futuresignal.xyz/Episode’s music by @Txmmy_Beats - https://www.youtube.com/c/TxmmyBeatsTo learn more about Future Signal’s Host - https://www.jarrettcarpenter.com/
--------
6:21
--------
6:21
E034 - New Bitcoin All-Time-Highs Incoming | Q3 & Q4 Price Analysis With Jarrett Carpenter
In this episode, Jarrett analyzes Bitcoin's potential price for August, September, October, November and December of 2025. Could we really see a $300k+ BTC in 2025?Watch on YouTube - https://youtu.be/z0AEbHT6aooFollow Jarrett on X - https://x.com/jcrpntrCHAPTERS00:00 - Episode Intro00:51 - Zooming Out01:22 - Historical Outlook02:34 - Future Price Predictions For 202506:47 - What I'm Doing Future Signal is a podcast hosted and produced by Jarrett Carpenter that explores tomorrow’s tech today.All of Future Signal’s content is not financial advice but rather edu-tainment. All of our episodes are available here on YT as well as wherever you listen to podcasts.Follow us on Social Media :X - https://www.twitter.com/futuresignalxyzInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/futuresignalxyz/Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/futuresignalxyzLinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/future-signal-xyz/Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/futuresignalxyzFor more info on the podcast, please check out https://www.futuresignal.xyz/Episode’s music by @Txmmy_Beats - https://www.youtube.com/c/TxmmyBeatsTo learn more about Future Signal’s Host - https://www.jarrettcarpenter.com/
--------
14:35
--------
14:35
E033 - Why Homeownership Doesn't Build Wealth With Jarrett Carpenter
In this episode, Jarrett explores the misconceptions surrounding homeownership and its role in wealth building. He argues that renting and investing may be a more effective strategy for financial growth, especially for millennials and Gen Z. The conversation delves into the narratives that promote homeownership as a secure investment, the realities of equity and mortgage payments, and the changing landscape of the housing market influenced by economic and environmental factors. Jarrett emphasizes the importance of freedom—financial, location, and time—over traditional notions of wealth tied to homeownership.Watch on YouTube - https://youtu.be/JrVCc63h-OQFinancial Literacy for Dummies (Like Me) with JL Collins - https://youtu.be/V360AygOv7A?si=MpYNNRPqrj3NSUOfThe Housing Market is Bankrupting Americans (and It's About to Get Worse) - https://youtu.be/KGXDEMDokVY?si=oircrOw6F_wdPMmIFollow Jarrett on X - https://x.com/jcrpntrCHAPTERS00:00 - Intro01:27 - Let's Unpack Investing02:33 - Why Homeownership?05:54 - Why Not Homeownership?17:38 - Rent & Invest18:39 - Why I Rent & Invest19:11 - What The Wealthy Do20:59 - Home Ownership Doesn't Equal Freedom22:55 - Declining Homeownership(I realize I misspelled homeownership throughout the episode and split it into "home" and "ownership", instead of the compound word that it is.)Future Signal is a podcast hosted and produced by Jarrett Carpenter that explores tomorrow’s tech today.All of Future Signal’s content is not financial advice but rather edu-tainment. All of our episodes are available here on YT as well as wherever you listen to podcasts.Follow us on Social Media :X - https://www.twitter.com/futuresignalxyzInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/futuresignalxyz/Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/futuresignalxyzLinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/future-signal-xyz/Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/futuresignalxyzFor more info on the podcast, please check out https://www.futuresignal.xyz/Episode’s music by @Txmmy_Beats - https://www.youtube.com/c/TxmmyBeatsTo learn more about Future Signal’s Host - https://www.jarrettcarpenter.com/