E033 - Why Homeownership Doesn't Build Wealth With Jarrett Carpenter

In this episode, Jarrett explores the misconceptions surrounding homeownership and its role in wealth building. He argues that renting and investing may be a more effective strategy for financial growth, especially for millennials and Gen Z. The conversation delves into the narratives that promote homeownership as a secure investment, the realities of equity and mortgage payments, and the changing landscape of the housing market influenced by economic and environmental factors. Jarrett emphasizes the importance of freedom—financial, location, and time—over traditional notions of wealth tied to homeownership.Watch on YouTube - https://youtu.be/JrVCc63h-OQFinancial Literacy for Dummies (Like Me) with JL Collins - https://youtu.be/V360AygOv7A?si=MpYNNRPqrj3NSUOfThe Housing Market is Bankrupting Americans (and It's About to Get Worse) - https://youtu.be/KGXDEMDokVY?si=oircrOw6F_wdPMmIFollow Jarrett on X - https://x.com/jcrpntrCHAPTERS00:00 - Intro01:27 - Let's Unpack Investing02:33 - Why Homeownership?05:54 - Why Not Homeownership?17:38 - Rent & Invest18:39 - Why I Rent & Invest19:11 - What The Wealthy Do20:59 - Home Ownership Doesn't Equal Freedom22:55 - Declining Homeownership(I realize I misspelled homeownership throughout the episode and split it into "home" and "ownership", instead of the compound word that it is.)