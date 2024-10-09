590. Are We Weird? Jay Zigmont on Childfree Wealth

This episode is all about childfree wealth and why it is important even to those who have children. I welcome Jay Zigmont to discuss his new book, The Childfree Guide to Life and Money: Make Your Finances Simple So Your Life Without Kids Can Be Amazing. This episode has a little something for everyone.