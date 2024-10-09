Bonus: The Purpose Code Out Today w/ JL Collins and Jillian Johnsrud
Join JL Collins and Jillian Johnsrud for this bonus episode in which we celebrate book launch day for The Purpose Code. It is now available wherever books are sold. Join the celebration.
25:45
592. The Call That Woke Me Up w/ James Dahle
James Dahle and I sit down and talk about events that change our lives. For me, it was a call from him to review his book. For him, it was a life threatening fall. What will wake you up? We also touch on the White Coat Investor Conference coming up in February.
42:55
591. The Disengaged Teen w/ Rebecca Winthrop
Do you have a disengaged teen? Do you know one? In this episode we talk with Rebecca Winthrop about her new book, The Disengaged Teen, and more importantly how to help kids who are not thriving in our educational system. I highly recommend this episode for parents and non-parents alike.
52:17
590. Are We Weird? Jay Zigmont on Childfree Wealth
This episode is all about childfree wealth and why it is important even to those who have children. I welcome Jay Zigmont to discuss his new book, The Childfree Guide to Life and Money: Make Your Finances Simple So Your Life Without Kids Can Be Amazing. This episode has a little something for everyone.
52:56
589. Chat GPT's Top News Stories of 2024 w/ Joe Saul-Sehy and Paula Pant
Since I couldn't find any great financial wrap up articles for the year, I asked Chat GPT about the biggest financial and personal finance stories of 2024. I discuss with Joe Saul-Sehy and Paula Pant about what it suggested. Hang on...this is a fun one.
Join us for thought-provoking conversations that empower you to Earn and Invest wisely, shaping your future while making informed decisions today. Every Monday, our wide-ranging panel discussions explore various financial topics, fostering engaging conversations that challenge conventional wisdom and provide fresh perspectives. Then, on Thursdays, we delve into individual interviews, offering deep insights from experts who share their experiences and expertise. While we may not always uncover definitive answers, our goal is to equip you with the essential questions necessary to navigate a richer path towards not only financial independence but living a life full of purpose, identity, and connections.