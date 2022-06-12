S3E27: ASK THE HERBALIST - solutions for chronic pain, the science behind why diet affects menstrual cramps, what jealousy is trying to teach you, and how to change your identity to reach your goals

Hello and welcome to the final episode of season 3 of What's the Juice podcast. What better way to complete the season than with my favorite type of episode: "Ask An Herbalist". I love these call-in episodes because I get to talk human-to-human with you guys and help answer the questions that are top of mind within our Organic Olivia community. This week, your questions span from how to manage chronic physical pain, to how to deal with jealousy, to how to change the subconscious mind. I did my best to give as many tangible tips, resources, and perspective shifts as I possibly could in an hour-long episode so I hope my personal experience helps you in some capacity. I also want to take a moment to reflect on how amazed I am by this community. This show would not be the same without your thoughtful questions and your commitment to self-growth. It's an honor to be part of your healing journey. Thank you for trusting me with your questions and for turning in every week to support the show. We have some incredible guests lined up for season 4, so, until next season, Stay Juicy!