S3E27: ASK THE HERBALIST - solutions for chronic pain, the science behind why diet affects menstrual cramps, what jealousy is trying to teach you, and how to change your identity to reach your goals
Hello and welcome to the final episode of season 3 of What's the Juice podcast. What better way to complete the season than with my favorite type of episode: “Ask An Herbalist”. I love these call-in episodes because I get to talk human-to-human with you guys and help answer the questions that are top of mind within our Organic Olivia community. This week, your questions span from how to manage chronic physical pain, to how to deal with jealousy, to how to change the subconscious mind. I did my best to give as many tangible tips, resources, and perspective shifts as I possibly could in an hour-long episode so I hope my personal experience helps you in some capacity. I also want to take a moment to reflect on how amazed I am by this community. This show would not be the same without your thoughtful questions and your commitment to self-growth. It’s an honor to be part of your healing journey. Thank you for trusting me with your questions and for turning in every week to support the show. We have some incredible guests lined up for season 4, so, until next season, Stay Juicy! CALL US What’s the Juice Hotline: 929-591-6432 Astrology for the Soul by Jan Spiller ","nextArrow":"","responsive":[{"breakpoint":768,"settings":{"vertical":false,"rtl":false}}]}"> Zesty Giner Episode Methyl B-Complex Julie Tracy Episode Connect with Organic Olivia:My new Instagram HERE Shop my herbal formulas HERE Blog HERE
12/20/2022
1:34:13
S3E26: HOW TO EMBRACE OUR GRIEF TO ACCESS JOY — Dr. Neeta Bhushan on the importance of emotional resilience through life's relentless hardships
In this next episode of What’s the Juice, I had the opportunity to chat with the amazing Dr. Neeta Bhushan — former cosmetic dentist turned mental health coach, social entrepreneur, international speaker, and best-selling author behind the new book That Sucked. Now What? Before you tune in, I’ll let you know this — Neeta’s life has not been an easy one. She lost three immediate family members within the span of just three years, completely altering her life’s trajectory. Neeta later found herself stuck in an incredibly toxic marriage, resulting in a major wake-up call and healing journey that would redefine her life as she knew it. Our conversation is jam-packed with essential nuggets of information, like how imperative it is to find joy wherever you can, and a brief introduction to what’s known as the “Bounce Factor,” a four-step tool to determine your resiliency: Examining your upbringing. Leaning into “good” stress and doing what challenges/scares you. Emotional capacity — i.e. your ability to “feel the feels.” Radical self-awareness — i.e. your ability to tune into your life and see what’s going well or not going well. Press play now and let me know what you think via IG: Connect with Neeta Bhushan: IG: instagram.com/neetabhushan Website: neetabhushan.com Book: neetabhushan.com/pre-order
12/13/2022
1:06:15
S3E25: NEURONS THAT FIRE TOGETHER WIRE TOGETHER — Neurophysiologist & coach Louisa Nicola on rewiring your brain to achieve peak physical & mental performance
In this episode of What’s the Juice, I had the honor of chatting with brain-genius Louisa Nicola, Founder & Director of Neuro Athletics: a data-driven neuroscience company that provides athletes with scientific strategies to achieve peak performance. Tune in as we delve into the nitty gritty science of how the brain works, and what you can do specifically from home to optimize neuroplasticity and cognition, including: SLEEP Minimum 8 hours each night, following the 80% rule Natural sunlight as soon as you wake up, for at least 5 minutes Avoiding and/or dimming artificial light come evening Pitch-black environment for optimal sleep AEROBIC EXERCISE Zone 2 Training — achieve about 65% of your maximum heart rate For example: Walk an incline of ~8-10 around a speed of 3.8 mph for around 30 minutes ANAEROBIC EXERCISE Focus on 70% of your 1-repetition max (find the maximum weight you can handle for 1 rep, then use 70% of that weight for at least 6 sets/4 reps each) Learn how to squat well and focus on compound movements Invest in a trainer over supplements STRESS Inhale twice, then exhale (this mimics crying/hyperventilation) Infrared light to reduce neural inflammation Ice baths to create new mitochondria Two grams of both EPA and DHA daily Use code ROSEHIP10 for 10% off your first order of rosehip relief on organicolivia.com Use code OLIVIA10 for 10% off your first set of conversation cards on healthyconvo.co Use code OLIVIA for $100 off Louisa's online course HERE Connect with Louisa:Website HERE Instagram HEREPodcast HERE Connect with Organic Olivia:My new Instagram HERE Shop my herbal formulas HERE Blog HERE
12/6/2022
2:03:22
S3E24: GETTING COMFORTABLE WITH DEATH — Death Doula Caroline Lee dives into the uncomfortable conversation around death and how we can ease the process for ourselves and others
This week's episode is an incredibly interesting conversation that covers one of life’s most uncomfortable and danced-around topics: death. And who better to chat with than a death doula? Enter: Caroline Lee. As a death doula, Caroline offers support to those navigating diagnoses, those coping with the prospect of death and/or someone who has passed, and even those who are young and proactively creating an end-of-life plan. Listen in as we discuss what steps you can take to prepare yourself and your family, including: Writing your wishes Designating a ‘Payable on Death’ on your bank account Sharing/receiving account passwords Coping with grief and/or the prospect of death via psychedelic-assisted therapy, death meditations, and more Press play now for helpful insights and, as always, let me know what you think! Connect with Caroline Lee:Website: HERE TikTok: HERE Instagram: HERE Connect with Organic Olivia:My new Instagram HERE Shop herbal formulas HERE Blog HERE
11/29/2022
1:11:27
S3E23: THE DOCTOR THAT CHANGED MY LIFE - preventing cognitive decline and insulin resistance, why muscle matters more than anything & the science behind a high-protein diet with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon
Today's guest, who has been my doctor for the last almost 6 years - is a physician with a passion for nutritional science and “muscle centric medicine” that has dedicated her life to helping ALL of us understand the importance of dietary protein. She's going to cover: ✔️How muscle improves metabolic markers relevant to insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes and PCOS - because skeletal muscle is our primary site for disposing of the glucose aka carbohydrates we eat in our diets (and if we don't have muscle, there's nowhere for it to go!), ✔️How this ties into the picture of preventing or delaying Alzheimer's, which is often called "type 3 diabetes of the brain" ✔️Why Alzheimer's starts 20+ years before it actually presents and is a disease of mid-life, not old age (plus what to do now in your 20s, 30s and 40s) ✔️Why muscle is an endocrine organ that just as important as your thyroid, and produces biochemistry-altering compounds just like the thyroid produces hormones! ✔️How muscle is essentially alive, and is a nutrient sensing organ - it quite literally senses the amino acids we consume via diet, and how this sensitivity decreases as we age ✔️What protein threshold per meal you need to build muscle ✔️The difference between plant and animal protein in terms of amino acid quality ✔️Why leucine is the most important amino acid and why we need more as we age ✔️How much protein you should be eating based on your body weight ✔️How hormone changes and menopauses affect this picture ✔️Why body composition matters and how excess adipose tissue affects the brain ✔️And EXACTLY what you can start doing TODAY to become healthier, sharper, and hormonally optimized as you age. Connect with Dr. Lyon: Website: HERE Podcast: HERE Instagram: HERE Connect with Organic Olivia: My new Instagram HERE Shop herbal formulas HERE Blog HERE
Olivia Amitrano — founder and creator of Organic Olivia — is leveling up in 2020 with What’s The Juice: a podcast as multifaceted as its listeners. What’s The Juice is an extension of Organic Olivia, which started as a blog but quickly morphed into a fierce community of like minds on a divine path of learning, growing, and healing. Our greatest tools are traditional wisdom, herbal medicine and a brave willingness to explore our own behavior and psychology. Olivia is an herbalist, an entrepreneur, a blogger, and most notably an educator.
Each episode is an opportunity to synthesize her education in herbalism, psychology, and a lifetime of health issues into valuable, tangible tips on how to heal and thrive. Interviews with specialists, doctors, therapists, practitioners, astrologers, estheticians, artists, and storytellers are oozing with raw, human moments and empowering information. Candid, honest, curious, engaged (and in case it isn’t obvious, a Leo), this young woman is on a mission to understand the human condition while sharing both the present chapter of her life as well as the lessons she’s learned getting here. Peeling back the layers isn’t always pretty, but life is juicy and we’re in this together.