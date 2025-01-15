Listen to What Happened in the Malachite Wastes in the App

Tio asks for time off.Content Warnings: Manipulation, Indentured Servitude, Memory Alteration

Lu makes lunch.Content Warnings: Microaggressions, Cultural Insensitivity, References to Colonialism and Apartheid, HomesicknessCast and CrewCreator and Host: Isabella (Z) VergunShow Producer: Annalise FischerAudio Team Leader and Composer: Ryan TuckerDialogue Lead: Nathan KlejmanDialogue Editor: Jonathan (Junkle) RodriguezSFX and Foley: Alex TorrejonLead Artist, Design Team: Gargoyle PasturesArt Team: Anna Renee Chavez & Caroline GendronServer Warlock: Alex GlicaLorekeeper: Kyler CarterSocial Media Manager: JaeLynn RoseIn-House Voice Actor: Luke Mason SandersNarrative Consultant: Michel LichandEpisode CreditsSpondylus Killari: Elli Cazorla Spondylus's Character Art: Gargoyle PasturesIslet Quay Falls Illustration: Caroline Gendron

Gnat sees an old friend.Content Warnings: Memory Loss, Earthquake Adjacent Content, All the FeelingsEpisode Credits Gnat Hatchery: Megan Skye Hale Gnat's Character Art: Gargoyle Pastures Field Trip Illustration: Anna Renee Chavez

“What Happened in the Malachite Wastes” is a slice-of-life, modern fantasy podcast that spends each episode following a different denizen of the Malachite Archipelago. Each story is a chance for you to explore the life of an ordinary person in an extraordinary world, and share the unique trials, tribulations, and joys of the human (or not-so-human) experience.