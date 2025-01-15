Powered by RND
What Happened in the Malachite Wastes
Listen to What Happened in the Malachite Wastes in the App
What Happened in the Malachite Wastes

Malachite Wastes Productions
“What Happened in the Malachite Wastes” is a slice-of-life, modern fantasy podcast that spends each episode following a different denizen of the Malachite Archi...
Fiction

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Gnat Hatchery
    Gnat sees an old friend.Content Warnings: Memory Loss, Earthquake Adjacent Content, All the FeelingsCast and Crew Creator and Host: Isabella (Z) Vergun Show Producer: Annalise Fischer Audio Team Leader and Composer: Ryan Tucker Dialogue Lead: Nathan Klejman Dialogue Editor: Jonathan (Junkle) Rodriguez SFX and Foley: Alex Torrejon Lead Artist, Design Team: Gargoyle Pastures Art Team: Anna Renee Chavez & Caroline Gendron Server Warlock: Alex Glica Lorekeeper: Kyler Carter Social Media Manager: JaeLynn Rose In-House Voice Actor: Luke Mason Sanders Narrative Consultant: Michel Lichand Episode Credits Gnat Hatchery: Megan Skye Hale Gnat's Character Art: Gargoyle Pastures Field Trip Illustration: Anna Renee Chavez
    --------  
    1:22:11
  • Spondylus Killari
    Lu makes lunch.Content Warnings: Microaggressions, Cultural Insensitivity, References to Colonialism and Apartheid, HomesicknessCast and CrewCreator and Host: Isabella (Z) VergunShow Producer: Annalise FischerAudio Team Leader and Composer: Ryan TuckerDialogue Lead: Nathan KlejmanDialogue Editor: Jonathan (Junkle) RodriguezSFX and Foley: Alex TorrejonLead Artist, Design Team: Gargoyle PasturesArt Team: Anna Renee Chavez & Caroline GendronServer Warlock: Alex GlicaLorekeeper: Kyler CarterSocial Media Manager: JaeLynn RoseIn-House Voice Actor: Luke Mason SandersNarrative Consultant: Michel LichandEpisode CreditsSpondylus Killari: Elli Cazorla Spondylus’s Character Art: Gargoyle PasturesIslet Quay Falls Illustration: Caroline Gendron
    --------  
    1:49:28
  • Clifford Wyndborne
    Cliff quits smoking.Content Warnings: Anxiety, Panic Attacks, Complicated Family Dynamics, TeensCast and CrewCreator and Host: Isabella (Z) VergunShow Producer: Annalise FischerAudio Team Leader and Composer: Ryan TuckerDialogue Lead: Nathan KlejmanDialogue Editor: Jonathan (Junkle) RodriguezSFX and Foley: Alex TorrejonLead Artist, Design Team: Gargoyle PasturesArt Team: Anna Renee Chavez & Caroline GendronServer Warlock: Alex GlicaLorekeeper: Kyler CarterSocial Media Manager: JaeLynn RoseIn-House Voice Actor: Luke Mason SandersNarrative Consultant: Michel LichandEpisode CreditsClifford Wyndborne: Michel LichandVusro Genlynn-Wyndborne: Luke Mason SandersCliff’s Character Art: Anna Renee ChavezCliff’s Neighborhood Illustration: Caroline Gendron
    --------  
    1:33:14
  • Tiomanai Gan Aynm (Episode 0)
    Tio asks for time off.Content Warnings: Manipulation, Indentured Servitude, Memory AlterationCast and CrewCreator and Host: Isabella (Z) VergunShow Producer: Annalise FischerAudio Team Leader and Composer: Ryan TuckerDialogue Editor: Jonathan (Junkle) RodriguezSFX and Foley: Alex TorrejonLead Artist, Design Team: Gargoyle PasturesCo-Lead Artist, Design Team: Adrien GreyServer Warlock: Alex GlicaLorekeeper: Kyler CarterIn-House Voice Actor: Luke Mason SandersNarrative Consultant: Michel Lichand
    --------  
    1:55:40

About What Happened in the Malachite Wastes

“What Happened in the Malachite Wastes” is a slice-of-life, modern fantasy podcast that spends each episode following a different denizen of the Malachite Archipelago. Each story is a chance for you to explore the life of an ordinary person in an extraordinary world, and share the unique trials, tribulations, and joys of the human (or not-so-human) experience.
