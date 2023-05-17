Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Weekly Skews in the App
Listen to Weekly Skews in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsNews
Weekly Skews

Weekly Skews

Podcast Weekly Skews
Podcast Weekly Skews

Weekly Skews

Trae Crowder, Mark Agee, and Matt Hildreth
add
Weekly Skews, hosted by Trae Crowder and Mark Agee, is a new comedy podcast that offers a redneck and working class perspective from the Left on the week's news... More
NewsNews CommentaryNewsPoliticsComedy
Weekly Skews, hosted by Trae Crowder and Mark Agee, is a new comedy podcast that offers a redneck and working class perspective from the Left on the week's news... More

Available Episodes

5 of 113
  • Weekly Skews 6/20/2023 –WTF RFK
    Tonight Trae is once again joined by Corey Ryan Forrester (Smart Mark is on vacation) to talk about Hunter Biden's big day and the lunacy of RFK Jr, among other things. Join us. Support the show
    6/21/2023
    1:00:36
  • Weekly Skews 6/13/2023 –Indictment 2: Document Boogaloo
    Tonight we'll be joined by Senior Legal Correspondent Drew Morgan to break down the second indictment (so far) of former President Trump, as well as the abject meltdown it has inspired in MAGA world. Join us. Support the show
    6/14/2023
    1:01:42
  • Weekly Skews 6/06/2023 – Pride Month Panic
    Tonight I'm joined once again by guest host Corey Ryan Forrester (Smart Mark is fine and will be back), and we'll be talking the varied and numerous moral panics currently raging less than a week into Pride Month. Plus Trump's doc situation and a lot more. Join us!Support the show
    6/7/2023
    1:00:46
  • Weekly Skews 5/23/2023 – Debt Debacle
    On tonight’s show: Republicans in Congress are holding the economy hostage by refusing (thus far) to raise the debt ceiling. Is America really going to go with the "Tell em I aint got it" approach to debt? We'll all find out soon enough. Join us.Support the show
    5/24/2023
    59:54
  • Weekly Skews 5/16/2023 – RIP Miller Lite w/ Corey Ryan Forrester
    Tonight we welcome Corey Ryan Forrester back to the show, filling in for Smart Mark, and we'll be diving into the well of insanity that is the new Giuliani lawsuit, Miller Lite's cancellation, DeSantis's attempts at human emotion, and more.Support the show
    5/17/2023
    1:01:45

More News podcasts

About Weekly Skews

Weekly Skews, hosted by Trae Crowder and Mark Agee, is a new comedy podcast that offers a redneck and working class perspective from the Left on the week's news, politics, and culture.
Podcast website

Listen to Weekly Skews, Why Not Mint Money and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Weekly Skews

Weekly Skews

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store