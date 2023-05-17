Tonight we'll be joined by Senior Legal Correspondent Drew Morgan to break down the second indictment (so far) of former President Trump, as well as the abject meltdown it has inspired in MAGA world. Join us. Support the show
6/14/2023
1:01:42
Weekly Skews 6/06/2023 – Pride Month Panic
Tonight I'm joined once again by guest host Corey Ryan Forrester (Smart Mark is fine and will be back), and we'll be talking the varied and numerous moral panics currently raging less than a week into Pride Month. Plus Trump's doc situation and a lot more. Join us!Support the show
6/7/2023
1:00:46
Weekly Skews 5/23/2023 – Debt Debacle
On tonight’s show: Republicans in Congress are holding the economy hostage by refusing (thus far) to raise the debt ceiling. Is America really going to go with the "Tell em I aint got it" approach to debt? We'll all find out soon enough. Join us.Support the show
5/24/2023
59:54
Weekly Skews 5/16/2023 – RIP Miller Lite w/ Corey Ryan Forrester
Tonight we welcome Corey Ryan Forrester back to the show, filling in for Smart Mark, and we'll be diving into the well of insanity that is the new Giuliani lawsuit, Miller Lite's cancellation, DeSantis's attempts at human emotion, and more.Support the show