Weed Wonks Episode 97: Riana Durrett of the Nevada CCB on Cannabis Policymaking and the Inaugural Cannabis Policy Institute Symposium
Jordan Wellington hosts Riana Durrett, vice chair of the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board and director of the Cannabis Policy Institute at UNLV, for a discussion about the impact of legal cannabis in Nevada, its relationship with the gaming industry, and why it is so important to get cannabis hospitality right. They also discuss the importance of ongoing research and stakeholder engagement, which were at the heart of the policy symposium co-hosted by CPI and Strategies 64 during MJBizCon.
1:15:47
Episode 96: Michael Bronstein and Chris Lindsey of ATACH on What it Will Take to End Cannabis Prohibition Once and for All
In the latest episode of Weed Wonks, host Jordan Wellington speaks with Michael Bronstein and Chris Lindsey of the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp about the state of legal cannabis and policy reform efforts a decade after the nation's first legal adult-use cannabis sales. They also discuss how the world is looking at cannabis differently these days and how much farther there is to go to fully end marijuana prohibition.
45:31
Episode 95: David Culver of the U.S. Cannabis Council on How Cannabis Policy Reform Was Victorious This Election — Despite the Setbacks
Marijuana legalization initiatives in three states were defeated on Election Day, but that doesn't mean cannabis wasn't a winner at the ballot box. In the latest episode of Weed Wonks, host Jordan Wellington speaks with David Culver, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at the U.S. Cannabis Council about why there is reason to be optimistic about cannabis policy reform in the wake of the 2024 presidential election — and why even with the setbacks in Florida and elsewhere, there are clear signs of progress heading into 2025.
43:36
Episode 94: Lauren Niehaus of Trulieve on Cannabis Ballot Initiatives and Putting Legalization on the Ballot in Florida
If Florida votes to legalize adult-use cannabis on November 5, it would be a massive step forward for the cannabis policy reform movement and the legal cannabis industry. In the latest episode of Weed Wonks, host Jordan Wellington speaks with Trulieve Executive Director of Government Relations Lauren Niehaus about the long and arduous campaign to get legalization on the ballot in Florida, as well as the strategies and compromises involved in crafting cannabis legalization initiatives.
51:13
Episode 93: Scot Rutledge and Christopher LaPorte of RESET on How Consumption Lounges Can Advance the Cannabis Industry
In the latest episode of Weed Wonks, Jordan Wellington and guests Scot Rutledge and Christopher LaPorte of RESET take a deep dive into cannabis consumption lounges and the role they will play in the future of the cannabis industry. They look at different business models for cannabis hospitality, how lounges and other social-use venues will advance the normalization of cannabis, and the benefits these real-life gathering spots have to offer consumers and the industry.
Hosted by Jordan Wellington of Strategies 64, the Weed Wonks podcast digs deep into cannabis-related politics, controversies, people, and hot topics shaping the industry. Featuring star guests in each episode, join us for an inside look at the fascinating stories behind this rapidly growing industry.
