Episode 96: Michael Bronstein and Chris Lindsey of ATACH on What it Will Take to End Cannabis Prohibition Once and for All

In the latest episode of Weed Wonks, host Jordan Wellington speaks with Michael Bronstein and Chris Lindsey of the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp about the state of legal cannabis and policy reform efforts a decade after the nation's first legal adult-use cannabis sales. They also discuss how the world is looking at cannabis differently these days and how much farther there is to go to fully end marijuana prohibition.