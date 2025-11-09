Finding Hope in Life After Law Enforcement with Jess Flores

Send us a textIn this conversation, Jess Flores talks about the impact of critical incidents, being off work due to injury, and how her law enforcement career abruptly ended after a failed surgery. She gets real about feeling low and being stuck, and the unexpected experiences that helped her find hope and purpose in life after law enforcement. Still living a life of service, Jess shares some of the resources she put together to help others who are struggling with no longer being a cop. About the Guest: Jess Flores is a prior LEO from the Kansas City, MO area…GO CHIEFS! She is married to a LEO and is a cat mom, by choice. She is the Founder of Next Shift and host of the Next Shift Podcast, which were founded after losing her career unexpectedly due to injury. After two years of sulking in a pity party, not knowing who she was, or what she wanted to do with her life... she realized no one was coming to save her and began to change her life, one SHIFT at a time. The SHIFT started with a decision to share a fitness journey on social media, which led to her realizing she could still serve, just in a much different way. After a few years of showing up online, connecting with people and creating communities…but still feeling the void of her lost career, she had a breakthrough. She could help cops prepare for life after law enforcement. She has since created multiple free resources for cops, to help them prepare for the transition, to include a monthly DEBRIEF call and the Next Shift Podcast. She has deemed DEBRIEF attendees and her podcast guests, “Hope Dealers,” because it is exactly what they are. She also offers coaching for those looking to create their own transformation. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_nextshift_/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jessica-flores-a53a10100/Next Shift's Free & Paid Resources: https://linktr.ee/next_shift?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAacYv5BxanzFz5qNKQv2Jb0dLMff8Z5jdKwhiMlHWIc_fabYLnQzqtGQ855Iaw_aem_F7KU_gDFMqlRIOFxk8M5TgYou can find me here: Instagram: @dr_baumgart - https://www.instagram.com/dr_baumgart/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drbaumgart/ Website: https://www.drbaumgart.com/ Book: https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Retirement-Finding-Purpose-Fulfillment/dp/B0CB99HMVS