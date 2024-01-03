Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentWarrant Officer Recruiting Talk
Listen to Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk in the App
Listen to Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk

Podcast Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk
U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS RECRUITING BATTALION WARRANT OFFICER RECRUITING COMPANY
Warrant Officer Recruiting team has recently conducted an interview with the Quarter Master Proponent to discuss the important information potential applicants ...
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 20
  • Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 20 - 125D - CW4 Scott Hashagen Interview
    The Warrant Officer Recruiting Team had an opportunity to conduct an interview with CW4 Scott Hashagen. The interview consists of all of the important questions most of us would like to know about the 125D Geospatial Engineering Technician military occupation specialty. In the interview, he shares his personal experience as well as pivotal advice for anyone looking to apply to this warrant officer military occupational specialty.
    --------  
    24:52
  • Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 19 - 131A - CW4 Christopher Shirron - Field Artillery Proponent Interview
    The Warrant Officer Recruiting Team had an opportunity to conduct an interview with the CW4 Shirron who is the Field Artillery Proponent. The interview covers crucial advise for applicants looking to become 131A Field Artillery technicians. He shares his personal stories and experiences to further broaden the understanding about the 131A warrant officer military occupation specialty, and what it takes to become one.
    --------  
    36:58
  • Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 18 - 351M - CW4 Christopher Delgado Interview
    The Warrant Officer Recruiting Team had an opportunity to conduct an interview with CW4 Christopher Delgado. He is a senior 351M warrant officer in the military intelligence proponent. The interview consists of all of the important questions most of us would like to know about the 351M Human Intelligence Collection Technician. In the interview, he shares his personal experiences as well as pivotal advice for anyone looking to apply to this warrant officer military occupational specialty.
    --------  
    40:05
  • Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 17 - 353T - CW5 Darris Richardson Interview
    The Warrant Officer Recruiting Team had an opportunity to conduct an interview with CW5 Darris Richardson. He is a senior 353T warrant officer in the military intelligence proponent. The interview consists of all of the important questions most of us would like to know about the 353T Military Intelligence Systems Maintenance/Integration Technician. In the interview he shares his personal experiences as well as pivotal advice for anyone looking to apply to this warrant officer military occupational specialty.
    --------  
    26:55
  • Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 8 – 350F – CW4 Byron Morales Interview
    The Warrant Officer Recruiting Team had an opportunity to conduct an interview with – CW4 Byron Morales. The interview consists of all of the important questions most of us would like to know about the 350F All Source Intelligence Technician military occupational specialty. In the interview, he shares his personal experiences as well as pivotal advice for anyone looking to apply to this warrant officer military occupational specialty.
    --------  
    15:25

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk

Warrant Officer Recruiting team has recently conducted an interview with the Quarter Master Proponent to discuss the important information potential applicants should know when applying to commission as a Quarter Master Warrant Officer. The proponent speaks to best practices as well as advice for potential applicants in this Branch.
Podcast website

Listen to Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk, Red Eye Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/26/2025 - 11:30:01 PM