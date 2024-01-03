Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 18 - 351M - CW4 Christopher Delgado Interview

The Warrant Officer Recruiting Team had an opportunity to conduct an interview with CW4 Christopher Delgado. He is a senior 351M warrant officer in the military intelligence proponent. The interview consists of all of the important questions most of us would like to know about the 351M Human Intelligence Collection Technician. In the interview, he shares his personal experiences as well as pivotal advice for anyone looking to apply to this warrant officer military occupational specialty.