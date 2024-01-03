The Warrant Officer Recruiting Team had an opportunity to conduct an interview with CW4 Scott Hashagen. The interview consists of all of the important questions most of us would like to know about the 125D Geospatial Engineering Technician military occupation specialty. In the interview, he shares his personal experience as well as pivotal advice for anyone looking to apply to this warrant officer military occupational specialty.
--------
24:52
Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 19 - 131A - CW4 Christopher Shirron - Field Artillery Proponent Interview
The Warrant Officer Recruiting Team had an opportunity to conduct an interview with the CW4 Shirron who is the Field Artillery Proponent. The interview covers crucial advise for applicants looking to become 131A Field Artillery technicians. He shares his personal stories and experiences to further broaden the understanding about the 131A warrant officer military occupation specialty, and what it takes to become one.
The Warrant Officer Recruiting Team had an opportunity to conduct an interview with CW4 Christopher Delgado. He is a senior 351M warrant officer in the military intelligence proponent. The interview consists of all of the important questions most of us would like to know about the 351M Human Intelligence Collection Technician. In the interview, he shares his personal experiences as well as pivotal advice for anyone looking to apply to this warrant officer military occupational specialty.
The Warrant Officer Recruiting Team had an opportunity to conduct an interview with CW5 Darris Richardson. He is a senior 353T warrant officer in the military intelligence proponent. The interview consists of all of the important questions most of us would like to know about the 353T Military Intelligence Systems Maintenance/Integration Technician. In the interview he shares his personal experiences as well as pivotal advice for anyone looking to apply to this warrant officer military occupational specialty.
The Warrant Officer Recruiting Team had an opportunity to conduct an interview with – CW4 Byron Morales. The interview consists of all of the important questions most of us would like to know about the 350F All Source Intelligence Technician military occupational specialty. In the interview, he shares his personal experiences as well as pivotal advice for anyone looking to apply to this warrant officer military occupational specialty.
Warrant Officer Recruiting team has recently conducted an interview with the Quarter Master Proponent to discuss the important information potential applicants should know when applying to commission as a Quarter Master Warrant Officer. The proponent speaks to best practices as well as advice for potential applicants in this Branch.