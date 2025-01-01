Biological Parents Special: Laura

Hey Light Shiners! I am joined by Laura a birth mom who almost lost her kids to the system because of a mental health crisis. She speaks about co-parenting with an abusive Ex-spouse and how she was alienated as a mom.