Karlos Dillard, Author, Speaker, and Lived Experience Foster Care Advocate host this illuminative show about the truth of the foster care system. Joined weekly by former foster youth and adoptees, Karlos and his guest will shine a light on what it really is like being in the foster care and adoption systems. Karlos has a background in entertainment and production, so expect this show to be real, eye-opening, and sometimes funny. If you are a former foster youth and would like to share your experience with the foster system please email me [email protected]