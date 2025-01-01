Powered by RND
  • Ep: 70 "Tara"
    Hey Light Shiners! I am joined by Tara who is a transracial adoptee and she shares her experience with dealing with religious trauma from the Mormon church. She also speaks about how she still loves her white adoptive parents but struggles with her racial identity. Watch the video of this episode only on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/user?u=45714095&fan_landing=true If you would like to be on the show please fill sign up here https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeZwdv6RQrI49p0kqtzBblV5eQIGAE81dV3Ey3ZQRgmWOeS1A/viewform?usp=preview Please help us keep shining light on the truths of the foster care system by donating. Please click the link to donate! https://karlosdillard.com/checkout/donate?donatePageId=611ab8be7dbb68767abf984e
    1:07:05
  • EP: 69 "Cassidy"
    Hey Light Shiners! I am joined by Cassidy a former foster youth who was being abused by her birth brother in their home. She speaks about how hard reunification can be and how child abuse can cause lifelong trauma in families. Watch the video of this episode only on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/user?u=45714095&fan_landing=true If you would like to be on the show please fill sign up here https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdFZxNnCSntbuvjrxjjvZco3BmsCVNELmU1WzlYPCOongNNiA/viewform?usp=pp_url Please help us keep shining light on the truths of the foster care system by donating. Please click the link to donate! https://karlosdillard.com/checkout/donate?donatePageId=611ab8be7dbb68767abf984e
    59:16
  • We Are Back!
    I am so excited to share with you more stories of lived experiences so we can all learn and grow! If you would like to be on the show please fill sign up here https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdFZxNnCSntbuvjrxjjvZco3BmsCVNELmU1WzlYPCOongNNiA/viewform?usp=pp_url Please help us keep shining light on the truths of the foster care system by donating. Please click the link to donate! https://karlosdillard.com/checkout/donate?donatePageId=611ab8be7dbb68767abf984e
    2:11
  • Biological Parents Special: Laura
    Hey Light Shiners!  I am joined by Laura a birth mom who almost lost her kids to the system because of a mental health crisis. She speaks about co-parenting with an abusive Ex-spouse and how she was alienated as a mom. Follow the guest on social media! @Iwinnard1982 also check out her business at Crystal Hope Creations Watch the video of this episode only on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/user?u=45714095&fan_landing=trueIf you would like to be on the show please fill sign up here https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdFZxNnCSntbuvjrxjjvZco3BmsCVNELmU1WzlYPCOongNNiA/viewform?usp=pp_url Please help us keep shining light on the truths of the foster care system by donating. Please click the link to donate! https://karlosdillard.com/checkout/donate?donatePageId=611ab8be7dbb68767abf984e
    28:31
  • Biological Parent Special: CJ (update)
    Hey Light Shiners!  I am joined by CJ a birth father who was on the show 2 years ago. He gives us an update and how he has been advocating for himself and his daughter. Follow the guest on social media! @ChildlessparentWatch the video of this episode only on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/user?u=45714095&fan_landing=true If you would like to be on the show please fill sign up here https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdFZxNnCSntbuvjrxjjvZco3BmsCVNELmU1WzlYPCOongNNiA/viewform?usp=pp_url Please help us keep shining light on the truths of the foster care system by donating. Please click the link to donate! https://karlosdillard.com/checkout/donate?donatePageId=611ab8be7dbb68767abf984e
    51:32

Karlos Dillard, Author, Speaker, and Lived Experience Foster Care Advocate host this illuminative show about the truth of the foster care system. Joined weekly by former foster youth and adoptees, Karlos and his guest will shine a light on what it really is like being in the foster care and adoption systems. Karlos has a background in entertainment and production, so expect this show to be real, eye-opening, and sometimes funny. If you are a former foster youth and would like to share your experience with the foster system please email me [email protected]
