Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsLeisureVideo Game Outsiders
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Video Game Outsiders
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Video Game Outsiders

Pickaxe
LeisureNews
Video Game Outsiders
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 123
  • #928 - Arc Raiders Review, Dragon Quest 1 & II Remake, Fortnite: The Simpsons, & Gaming News!
    Arc Raiders, RV There Yet?, DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake, Silly Polly Beast, Slots and Daggers, Fortnite The Simpsons, Battlefield Six Redsec, Path of Exile 1 Keepers of the Flame, and more gaming news! Win a year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from Microsoft in the VGO Discord! Support us and get weekly bonus shows, the 20 year VGO back catalog, and ad free VGO eps on http://videogameoutsiders.supercast.com/ and listen in the player of YOUR choice like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more! Head to our Discord on https://discord.gg/Ab6pxpT to chat, support, or win games weekly from Loaded.com. For show notes and more info visit videogameoutsiders.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:28:45
  • #927 - Halloween Spooktacular with Scary Games, Spooky Xbox & Microsoft News, Horror Gaming & Movies
    Old host Matt joins us to talk Outer Worlds 2, Duet Night Abyss, Ninja Giaden 4, Little Nightmares 3 co-op, Ball X Pit, Painkiller, Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted HD, Cronos: New Dawn, CoD, Pumpkin Simulator, more on Hollow Knight: Silksong and Final Sentence, Welcome to the Dark Place, Zombie Typing, Look Outside, GameStop says the console war is over, what MS is saying about the future of Xbox, the Rog Ally X, and more gaming news . Plus our annual spooky stories and song and what Halloween movies we think you should watch. Support us and get weekly bonus shows, the 20 year VGO back catalog, and ad free VGO eps on http://videogameoutsiders.supercast.com/ and listen in the player of YOUR choice like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more! Head to our Discord on https://discord.gg/Ab6pxpT to chat, support, or win games weekly from Loaded.com. For show notes and more info visit videogameoutsiders.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:59:53
  • Micro VGO #213 - Premium Preview! Ball X Pitt, Exclusive Games are Dead says Xbox President, Microsoft Hate Online, & Gaming News
    Enjoy this bonus mini VGO episode free as a preview! To get weekly bonus shows from us, the 20 year VGO back catalog, and ad free VGO eps support on http://videogameoutsiders.supercast.com BALL x PIT, exclusive games are antiquated says Xbox President, Linus Tech Tip's review on Rog Ally X, Oculus 3 gun game, Luigi's Mansion coming back, Steam calendar, Sony PS6 8k rumor, NPR news, and more gaming with John and Michelle. More info on VideoGameOutsiders.com! Join the VGO Discord https://discord.gg/Ab6pxpT! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    31:21
  • #926 - Pokémon Legends: Z-A vs Digimon Story: Time Stranger, Plus Vampire Masquerade Bloodlines 2 review, & Gaming News. Plus Next Xbox PC Hybrid is Confirmed!
    Creature Pet Collector Monster Battle Week! Pokémon Legends: ZA round table review, Vampire Masquerade Bloodlines 2, Digimon Story: Time Stranger, DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince, Keeper, Fortnite and The Simpsons, Alarmo rage from Michelle, BF vs CoD, the next Xbox is a PREMIUM pc hybrid confirmed, activist gaming culture sucks, and more gaming news! Support us and get weekly bonus shows, the 20 year VGO back catalog, and ad free VGO eps on http://videogameoutsiders.supercast.com/ and listen in the player of YOUR choice like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more! Head to our Discord on https://discord.gg/Ab6pxpT to chat, support, or win games weekly from Loaded.com. For show notes and more info visit videogameoutsiders.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:35:09
  • #925 - Battlefield 6 Mega Review, Blue Protocol: Star Resonance MMO, and more PC and Console Gaming News!
    Battlefield 6 Campaign and BF6 Multiplayer impressions, Blue Protocol: Star Resonance anime MMO, Cloudheim, Final Sentence typing battle royale, Skate Story, Absolum, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, CoD update, cronus zen bans for cheating, and more gaming news! We are ad free, support us and get weekly bonus shows, the 20 year VGO back catalog, and ad free VGO eps on http://videogameoutsiders.supercast.com/ and listen in the player of YOUR choice like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more! Head to our Discord on https://discord.gg/Ab6pxpT to chat, support, or win games weekly from Loaded.com. For show notes and more info visit videogameoutsiders.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:33:22

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Video Game Outsiders

VGO has been churning out stupidity and gaming since 2005 making it one of the longest running podcasts of all time. Hosts John “John’s Arcade” Jacobson, and comedy creator Michelle Madison, explore all things gaming from console to PC, with a healthy dose of random insanity in between the latest videogame and tech news. Live every Tuesday on Twitch.tv/johnANDmichelle, Video Game Outsiders is home to a unique community of adult gamers. For weekly extra episodes, game giveaways, and ad free VGO - join our Discord: https://discord.gg/Ab6pxpT For older episodes and the rest of the perks you can also download our VGO app or visit our website VideoGameOutsiders.com for more info.
Podcast website
LeisureNewsTech NewsVideo Games

Listen to Video Game Outsiders, Critical Role and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Video Game Outsiders: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.11 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/6/2025 - 9:40:52 PM