#927 - Halloween Spooktacular with Scary Games, Spooky Xbox & Microsoft News, Horror Gaming & Movies

Old host Matt joins us to talk Outer Worlds 2, Duet Night Abyss, Ninja Giaden 4, Little Nightmares 3 co-op, Ball X Pit, Painkiller, Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted HD, Cronos: New Dawn, CoD, Pumpkin Simulator, more on Hollow Knight: Silksong and Final Sentence, Welcome to the Dark Place, Zombie Typing, Look Outside, GameStop says the console war is over, what MS is saying about the future of Xbox, the Rog Ally X, and more gaming news . Plus our annual spooky stories and song and what Halloween movies we think you should watch.