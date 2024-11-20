VibeVault: Unlocking Your Best Self

VibeVault #11 - Breaking Free: Overcoming Hidden Anxiety, People-Pleasing, & Losing Yourself

In this eye-opening episode, we dive deep into the struggles of hidden anxiety, people-pleasing, and losing yourself to others' expectations. Join us as we explore how these patterns impact our mental health and personal growth. Special guest Tracy Clairmont from Talks With Tracy shares her powerful insights and personal experiences on breaking free from these cycles to rediscover your true self. Don’t miss this transformative conversation on reclaiming your power and living authentically! Only on Bold Brave TV!