Ep 166 - Ink and Blood

The Agents plan for the task ahead - how to get through the waste alive, and which unsavory characters they'll have to recruit in order to do so, but not before they receive some unnerving messages.Support the showVenture Forth is a Dungeons and Dragons podcast. We play 5th edition (5e) Dungeons and Dragons in a home-brew D&D actual play setting. Our campaign takes place in the high fantasy realm of Elbor. A world of monsters, heroes and epic tales to be told. D&D is a TTRPG, a tabletop roleplaying game, also known as an RPG. Our gameplay is perfect for beginners to Dungeons and Dragons from episode 1. Olma Marsk is played by Rebecca Hausman, Flynn Felloweave is played by Russ Bartek, March is played by Bridget Black, Ceallach is played by Shane O'Loughlin, Shraya is played by Cameron Gregg, Seeker is played by Rodney Campbell, Thessaly is played by Devon Swanson, and the DM is played by Ethan Ralphs and Seth Fowler.https://www.ventureforthdnd.com/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNl1hOaZiXruwLE8Ct1NNNA