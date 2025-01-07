An impromptu prayer leads to a staggering revelation - how do you know when the time comes?Support the showVenture Forth is a Dungeons and Dragons podcast. We play 5th edition (5e) Dungeons and Dragons in a home-brew D&D actual play setting. Our campaign takes place in the high fantasy realm of Elbor. A world of monsters, heroes and epic tales to be told. D&D is a TTRPG, a tabletop roleplaying game, also known as an RPG. Our gameplay is perfect for beginners to Dungeons and Dragons from episode 1. Olma Marsk is played by Rebecca Hausman, Flynn Felloweave is played by Russ Bartek, March is played by Bridget Black, Ceallach is played by Shane O'Loughlin, Shraya is played by Cameron Gregg, Seeker is played by Rodney Campbell, Thessaly is played by Devon Swanson, and the DM is played by Ethan Ralphs and Seth Fowler.https://www.ventureforthdnd.com/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNl1hOaZiXruwLE8Ct1NNNA
--------
1:55:21
Ep 169 - Luck May Have Died
The AoR face a challenge they may not be able to overcome. If strength and cunning are the calculus of the crew, how will our heroes balance the equation?
--------
1:43:15
Ep 168 - The Skin of His Teeth
Seeker begins his high stakes rendezvous with the Dealer, but discovers he's gambling on assets much more precious than gold.
--------
1:44:16
Ep 167 - A Little Hometown Jam
Seeker finds himself among familiar ground, but the rest of the party is completely out of their depth! Can they find the Walker without inciting the wrath of the Crownlink Crew?
--------
1:55:42
Ep 166 - Ink and Blood
The Agents plan for the task ahead - how to get through the waste alive, and which unsavory characters they'll have to recruit in order to do so, but not before they receive some unnerving messages.Support the showVenture Forth is a Dungeons and Dragons podcast. We play 5th edition (5e) Dungeons and Dragons in a home-brew D&D actual play setting. Our campaign takes place in the high fantasy realm of Elbor. A world of monsters, heroes and epic tales to be told. D&D is a TTRPG, a tabletop roleplaying game, also known as an RPG. Our gameplay is perfect for beginners to Dungeons and Dragons from episode 1. Olma Marsk is played by Rebecca Hausman, Flynn Felloweave is played by Russ Bartek, March is played by Bridget Black, Ceallach is played by Shane O'Loughlin, Shraya is played by Cameron Gregg, Seeker is played by Rodney Campbell, Thessaly is played by Devon Swanson, and the DM is played by Ethan Ralphs and Seth Fowler.https://www.ventureforthdnd.com/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNl1hOaZiXruwLE8Ct1NNNA
Venture Forth is an RPG based narrative podcast developed by a group of actors, entertainers, and friends. Through the use of detailed storytelling, committed role-playing, and a completely original swath of tone-setting music, our goal is to create an immersive and theatrical narrative experience without sacrificing the warmth and comfort of playing with your buddies. Thanks for checking us out, and may your adventures be epic! All music composed by Shane O'Loughlin.