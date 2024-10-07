Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Street

Danny Bowien & Graham Elliot

This is Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Streets, where we tell the oral history of the label by the artists, fans, and insiders. In this episode, we turn to the world of food to talk to of the world's best chefs who are fans of the Vagrant's artists so we turn to Danny Bowien & Graham Elliot to talk about the influence the music had on their food. Hosted by Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids. Produced by Jesse Cannon. Executive Produced by Fred Feldman & Andrew Ellis