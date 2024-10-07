Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Street

This is Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Streets, where we tell the oral history of the label by the artists, fans, and insiders. In this episode, we will tell the story of Saves The Day featuring interviews with Chris Conley & Steve Evetts. Hosted by Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids. Produced by Jesse Cannon. Executive Produced by Fred Feldman & Andrew Ellis
1:35:29
Danny Bowien & Graham Elliot
This is Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Streets, where we tell the oral history of the label by the artists, fans, and insiders. In this episode, we turn to the world of food to talk to of the world's best chefs who are fans of the Vagrant's artists so we turn to Danny Bowien & Graham Elliot to talk about the influence the music had on their food. Hosted by Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids. Produced by Jesse Cannon. Executive Produced by Fred Feldman & Andrew Ellis
58:39
Andy Hull & Kevin Devine
This is Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Streets, where we tell the oral history of the label by the artists, fans, and insiders. In this episode, we will talk to two of the insiders who toured with Vagrant Records acts featuring interviews with Kevin Devine & Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull who also play together in the group Bad Books. Hosted by Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids. Produced by Jesse Cannon. Executive Produced by Fred Feldman & Andrew Ellis
42:06
Balance And Composure & Murder By Death
This is Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Streets, where we tell the oral history of the label by the artists, fans, and insiders. In this episode, we will tell the story of Balance And Composure & Murder By Death featuring interviews with Jon Simmons & Adam Turla. Hosted by Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids. Produced by Jesse Cannon. Executive Produced by Fred Feldman & Andrew Ellis
36:59
Kevin Kusatsu & Amy Fleisher Madden
This is Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Streets, where we tell the oral history of the label by the artists, fans, and insiders. In this episode, we will talk to some of the insiders, as we bring on two former Vagrant employees Kevin Kusatsu & Amy Fleisher Madden. Hosted by Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids. Produced by Jesse Cannon. Executive Produced by Fred Feldman & Andrew Ellis
This is Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Streets, where we tell the oral history of the label by the artists, fans and insiders. Vagrant had a lasting impact on the world of music and this is the story as told by the people who lived it. Hosted by Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids. Produced by Jesse Cannon. Executive Produced by Fred Feldman & Andrew Ellis