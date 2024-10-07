Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicVagrant Records: 25 Years On The Street
Listen to Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Street in the App
Listen to Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Street in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Street

Podcast Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Street
Vagrant Records
This is Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Streets, where we tell the oral history of the label by the artists, fans and insiders. Vagrant had a lasting impact on...
MusicMusic Interviews

Available Episodes

5 of 19
  • Saves The Day
    This is Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Streets, where we tell the oral history of the label by the artists, fans, and insiders. In this episode, we will tell the story of Saves The Day featuring interviews with Chris Conley & Steve Evetts. Hosted by Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids. Produced by Jesse Cannon. Executive Produced by Fred Feldman & Andrew Ellis
    --------  
    1:35:29
  • Danny Bowien & Graham Elliot
    This is Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Streets, where we tell the oral history of the label by the artists, fans, and insiders. In this episode, we turn to the world of food to talk to of the world's best chefs who are fans of the Vagrant's artists so we turn to Danny Bowien & Graham Elliot to talk about the influence the music had on their food. Hosted by Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids. Produced by Jesse Cannon. Executive Produced by Fred Feldman & Andrew Ellis
    --------  
    58:39
  • Andy Hull & Kevin Devine
    This is Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Streets, where we tell the oral history of the label by the artists, fans, and insiders. In this episode, we will talk to two of the insiders who toured with Vagrant Records acts featuring interviews with Kevin Devine & Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull who also play together in the group Bad Books. Hosted by Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids. Produced by Jesse Cannon. Executive Produced by Fred Feldman & Andrew Ellis
    --------  
    42:06
  • Balance And Composure & Murder By Death
    This is Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Streets, where we tell the oral history of the label by the artists, fans, and insiders. In this episode, we will tell the story of Balance And Composure & Murder By Death featuring interviews with Jon Simmons & Adam Turla. Hosted by Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids. Produced by Jesse Cannon. Executive Produced by Fred Feldman & Andrew Ellis
    --------  
    36:59
  • Kevin Kusatsu & Amy Fleisher Madden
    This is Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Streets, where we tell the oral history of the label by the artists, fans, and insiders. In this episode, we will talk to some of the insiders, as we bring on two former Vagrant employees Kevin Kusatsu & Amy Fleisher Madden. Hosted by Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids. Produced by Jesse Cannon. Executive Produced by Fred Feldman & Andrew Ellis
    --------  
    1:05:06

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Street

This is Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Streets, where we tell the oral history of the label by the artists, fans and insiders. Vagrant had a lasting impact on the world of music and this is the story as told by the people who lived it. Hosted by Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids. Produced by Jesse Cannon. Executive Produced by Fred Feldman & Andrew Ellis
Podcast website

Listen to Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Street, The Joe Budden Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/5/2025 - 10:30:05 AM