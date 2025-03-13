Vaccine Mandates, the Ninth Circuit, and the Battle Over Bodily Autonomy
Are vaccine mandates constitutional? In this episode of Unwritten Law, hosts Mark Chenoweth and John Vecchione sit down with NCLA’s Jenin Younes to discuss Health Freedom Defense Fund v. Carvalho, a critical case before the Ninth Circuit challenging Los Angeles Unified School District’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.The lawsuit questions whether government agencies can force employees to take a non-sterilizing vaccine—one that does not stop transmission—under the long-misinterpreted Jacobson v. Massachusetts precedent. The team unpacks why Jacobson doesn’t justify rubber-stamping mandates, how courts have misapplied it for decades, and what this case could mean for future public health policies.
18:57
Crypto, the IRS, and the Fight for Financial Privacy
Does the IRS have the right to seize your financial records—without a warrant, without suspicion, and without you even knowing? In this episode of Unwritten Law, hosts Mark Chenoweth and John Vecchione sit down with NCLA’s Sheng Li to discuss Harper v. IRS, a Supreme Court petition challenging the government’s warrantless search of cryptocurrency users’ financial records.Sheng explains how the IRS demanded Coinbase hand over customer data—without any evidence of wrongdoing—and why the case could reshape the Fourth Amendment’s “third-party doctrine.” The team also covers a major legal victory in the fight against Biden’s illegal student loan forgiveness plan and the chaos it has created for borrowers.
23:00
From Cliffs to Courtrooms: Base Jumpers Take on the Administrative State
Is it a crime to jump off a cliff in a national park? The National Park Service seems to think so. In this episode of Unwritten Law, hosts Mark Chenoweth and John Vecchione sit down with NCLA’s Casey Norman to discuss NCLA’s 100th case—a legal challenge to the Park Service’s unconstitutional ban on base jumping.The lawsuit exposes a bigger issue: how unelected bureaucrats create criminal laws without congressional approval. From vague regulations to arbitrary enforcement, this case isn’t just about adventure sports—it’s about stopping executive agencies from making up the rules as they go.
12:30
The Sixth Amendment Showdown: Who Deserves a Jury Trial?
Should the government be able to deny you a jury trial for a criminal charge? Unwritten Law hosts Mark Chenoweth and John Vecchione sit down with NCLA’s Jenin Younes to discuss Lesh v. United States, a case that could force the Supreme Court to reconsider its long-standing “petty offense” exception to the Sixth Amendment’s jury trial guarantee.Jenin breaks down how a skier and Instagram influencer ended up facing federal charges—and why two Tenth Circuit judges think the Supreme Court needs to revisit its precedent.The team also dives into the latest case challenging government surveillance of fishermen in Washington State.
20:30
Chevron’s Demise and the Future of Administrative Power
Welcome to the inaugural episode of Unwritten Law, the New Civil Liberties Alliance’s podcast exposing unlawful administrative power. Hosts Mark Chenoweth and John Vecchione kick off the series by breaking down the Supreme Court’s landmark Loper Bright and Relentless rulings, which dismantled Chevron deference.What happens next in the fight against bureaucratic overreach? How will courts interpret statutes now that agencies can’t dictate the meaning? Mark and John unpack the latest legal developments, preview key cases ahead, and explain why unwritten laws affect every American.
Unwritten Law is a podcast hosted by Mark Chenoweth and John Vecchione, brought to you by the New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA). This show dives deep into the world of unlawful administrative power, exposing how bureaucrats operate outside the bounds of written law through informal guidance, regulatory “dark matter,” and unconstitutional agency overreach.