Crypto, the IRS, and the Fight for Financial Privacy

Does the IRS have the right to seize your financial records—without a warrant, without suspicion, and without you even knowing? In this episode of Unwritten Law, hosts Mark Chenoweth and John Vecchione sit down with NCLA’s Sheng Li to discuss Harper v. IRS, a Supreme Court petition challenging the government’s warrantless search of cryptocurrency users’ financial records.Sheng explains how the IRS demanded Coinbase hand over customer data—without any evidence of wrongdoing—and why the case could reshape the Fourth Amendment’s “third-party doctrine.” The team also covers a major legal victory in the fight against Biden’s illegal student loan forgiveness plan and the chaos it has created for borrowers.