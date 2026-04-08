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59 episodes
- In today’s government marketplace, the rules aren’t just changing, they’re being rewritten; and agencies are rethinking risk, innovation, cybersecurity, and the role small businesses play in the mission.
Procurement reform, mission shifts, cybersecurity pressure, and the rise of data-driven acquisition are transforming how small businesses compete. And for small GovCon firms, especially the ones trying to position themselves for the future, the biggest question isn’t “How do we survive?” It’s “How do we stay ready?”
Guest Bio:
Lisa Wood is the Statewide Director of the Virginia APEX Accelerator, hosted by George Mason University. Before joining the APEX community in 2010, Lisa was a Procurement Specialist for Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. in the Greater Pittsburgh Area. In this role, she performed contract administration and negotiation duties. She also recommended bidders, handled issue inquiries, negotiated bids, performed cost and price analysis, and prepared comprehensive letters to justify recommended contract actions. Ms. Wood holds an MBA from the University of New Haven and is also an Adjunct Professor of Management at George Mason University.
Call(s) to Action:
Have you heard of My Bid Match? Here’s the step-by-step, how a small business can register with their APEX Accelerator (registration is required) and activate MyBidMatch, which is a very valuable but underutilized tools. Go to your APEX Accelerator site (GMU AA: https://virginiaapex.org) and locate the “Request Counseling” or “Client Registration” link/tab; and then:
Create a Client Profile
Typical information required may include: Business name, UEI, NAICS codes, Contact info, and a Summary of needs
Step 3: Activate MyBidMatch
Select preferred agencies and NAICS codes / PSCs, choose keyword filters, and set frequency (daily or weekly)
Step 4: Meet with an APEX Counselor
Counselor helps refine: Target agencies, market intelligence, bid/no-bid criteria, and opportunity alignment
Step 5: Begin a Consistent Forecasting Routine
Review MyBidMatch alerts
Check agency forecasts
Map opportunities 6–18 months out
Build capture sequences early
Help spread the word about Unveiled: GovCon Stories: https://shows.acast.com/unveiled-govcon-stories
Do you want to be a guest or recommend a topic that you would like to learn or hear about on the podcast? Let us know through our guest feedback and registration form.
Links & Resources:
GMU Apex Accelerator
Unveiled: GovCon Stories Cheat Sheet – “Make it Make Sense for Small Business”
Project Spectrum
Revolutionary FAR Overhaul
Sponsors:
The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the hosts and guests, and do not reflect the views or endorsements of our sponsors.
Withum – Diamond Sponsor!
Withum is a forward-thinking, technology-driven advisory and accounting firm, helping clients to be in a position of strength in today’s complex business environment. Go to Withum’s website to learn more about how they can help your business!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Behind every successful digital transformation is a human story. In this episode of Unveiled: GovCon Stories, we explore how innovation in government contracting goes far beyond technology—it starts with people, culture, and the willingness to adapt in the face of constant change. As competition intensifies across GovCon, small businesses that rethink how they operate—not just what they deliver—are shaping the future of federal modernization.
Our guests pull back the curtain on how they’ve built a people-centered approach to innovation, blending change management, process discipline, and emerging technology to drive meaningful transformation across government and industry. From embedding innovation into organizational culture, to making change repeatable through frameworks and systems, to leveraging learning and collaboration as a strategic advantage, this conversation offers practical insights for leaders navigating growth, uncertainty, and modernization in GovCon.
Guest Bio:
Angie Sanders
Angie is a seasoned change management and communications professional with over 15 years of experience across public and private sectors. She has led digital transformations and IT modernization initiatives for organizations like the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board and the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. With a strong background in strategic communications, project management, and training development, Angie excels in guiding organizations through complex changes, ensuring successful outcomes by aligning leadership and engaging teams. Angie holds certifications as a Prosci Change Management Practitioner, Project Management Professional (PMP), and Certified ScrumMaster.
Omari Sanders
With extensive expertise in leading large-scale projects for both government and commercial clients, Omari has successfully developed web-based solutions, implemented cloud platforms, and driven digital transformation initiatives. His proficiency in software architecture, database design, and user interface development has been pivotal in delivering high-impact solutions. As COO, Omari ensures operational excellence, overseeing strategic initiatives that streamline processes and enhance organizational efficiency. He holds certifications in AWS Cloud, Google Cloud Architecture, and Change Management.
Call(s) to Action:
Help spread the word about Unveiled: GovCon Stories: https://shows.acast.com/unveiled-govcon-stories
Do you want to be a guest or recommend a topic that you would like to learn or hear about on the podcast? Let us know through our guest feedback and registration form.
Links:
CMGT Federal: https://www.cmgtfederal.com/
Sponsors:
The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the hosts and guests, and do not reflect the views or endorsements of our sponsors.
Withum – Diamond Sponsor!
Withum is a forward-thinking, technology-driven advisory and accounting firm, helping clients to be in a position of strength in today’s complex business environment. Go to Withum’s website to learn more about how they can help your business!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In today’s small business landscape, nothing is business as usual. Economic pressures, shifting policies, and the pace of innovation are changing how entrepreneurs survive and thrive, especially those navigating the public sector.
In this episode we turn to the DC Small Business Development Center to explore how they're meeting the need in this moment. With a mission rooted in hands-on guidance, deep partnerships, and real-world experience, the DC SBDC is helping local businesses move from uncertainty to action – and we’re diving into what that support really looks like today.
Guest Bio:
Mr. Carl Brown is the State and Executive Director of the DC Small Business Development Center at Howard University, bringing 25+ years of experience in HR, marketing, procurement, and government contracting, including roles at Verizon, Pepsi, and in federal and local government as a warranted contracting officer. He is also the creator and host of The Small Business Report on SiriusXM, with insights featured in The Wall Street Journal, MSNBC.com, and The Washington Informer, and is known for developing the financial literacy comic series Sammy the Saver. As a speaker, coach, and media voice, he brings a comprehensive, real-world perspective on how small businesses grow and thrive.
Call(s) to Action:
Visit dcsbdc.org to schedule a session or explore upcoming workshops. Not in DC? Find your local SBDC anywhere in the country at americassbdc.org.
Help spread the word about Unveiled: GovCon Stories: https://shows.acast.com/unveiled-govcon-stories
Do you want to be a guest or recommend a topic that you would like to learn or hear about on the podcast? Let us know through our guest feedback and registration form.
Links:
DC SBDC: www.dcsbdc.org
The Small Business Report The Small Business Report on Sirius XM Channel 141: https://www.thesmallbusinessreport.biz/
Sammy The Saver - Financial Literacy Superhero: https://www.sammythesaver.com/
Sponsors:
The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the hosts and guests, and do not reflect the views or endorsements of our sponsors.
Withum – Diamond Sponsor!
Withum is a forward-thinking, technology-driven advisory and accounting firm, helping clients to be in a position of strength in today’s complex business environment. Go to Withum’s website to learn more about how they can help your business!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Operating as a small business in government contracting is expensive and competitive. Everyone tells you to "stand out" and "differentiate," but when you're already stretched thin on resources, how do you decide where to invest?
In this co-host episode, Tasha and Yas tackle the real costs and challenges of strategic differentiation. They explore how selling hardware and software products can create new revenue streams (and what compliance hurdles you’ll face), examine certifications like CMMC and CMMI that can unlock contract opportunities (and whether the six-figure price tags are worth it), and discuss creative diversification strategies that don’t require massive capital investments.
From GSA Schedules and FedRAMP certification to strategic partnerships and niche specialization, this episode delivers an honest conversation about what it takes to compete effectively in today’s GovCon market. Whether you're considering your first product line, evaluating whether a certification makes sense for your business stage, or exploring SLED and commercial opportunities, Tasha and Yas provide a practical decision framework to help you invest strategically.
Key topics covered include product sales and the compliance differences between hardware and software, how to prioritize certifications like CMMC, CMMI, ISO, and FedRAMP, and alternative differentiation strategies such as geographic expansion, partnerships, IP development, and niche specialization. They also break down real cost and timeline expectations for each option, along with a clear decision-making framework that highlights green lights and red flags for smart investments. The episode even includes accessible strategies designed specifically for businesses under $5M in revenue.
Whether you're new to the GovCon space or a seasoned professional looking to grow with intention, this episode provides the honest insights you need to make smarter decisions about differentiation and investment.
Call(s) to Action:
Interested in learning more about or leveraging Collective’s services? Click here to schedule a call and learn more about how Collective can help power your business.
Help spread the word about Unveiled: GovCon Stories.
Do you want to be a guest or recommend a topic that you would like to learn or hear about on the podcast? Let us know through our guest feedback and registration form.
Sponsors:
The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the hosts and guests, and do not reflect the views or endorsements of our sponsors.
Withum – Diamond Sponsor!
Withum is a forward-thinking, technology-driven advisory and accounting firm, helping clients to be in a position of strength in today’s complex business environment. Go to Withum’s website to learn more about how they can help your business!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- A one-person business is still a business, and in government contracting, that statement needs to be said louder. You can be GovCon ready as a business of one.
Solopreneurs in government contracting face a unique set of challenges. They bring deep expertise, agility, and commitment to mission, but are often overlooked, under supported, and misjudged. You’ll hear the phrase “small business” everywhere—but when you’re a team of one, you’re often navigating the same requirements, with fewer tools, less time, and almost no tailored support.
And yet, these solo operators are making real contributions to federal work, supporting national priorities, shaping policy, and delivering results.
This episode is about operational legitimacy, what it takes to not just survive but position yourself for scale, even if growth isn’t the goal today. Because your compliance posture, your financial infrastructure, and your back-office operations should support your vision, not limit it.
Whether you plan to stay solo or scale when the time is right, you need systems that support growth, compliance, and credibility in the eyes of the markets you serve.
Today we’re talking strategy, legitimacy, and infrastructure for solopreneurs in GovCon and what it really means to build a one-person business that’s built to last.
Guest Bio:
Marissa Achanzar, the Strategic, Content & Education Lead @ Collective, has over eight years in public accounting and has worked closely with small business owners to navigate tax strategy and compliance. At Collective, she translates complex tax concepts for self-employed individuals into clear, practical content – supporting them on their tax journey so they feel informed, confident, and empowered to make decisions for their business.
Call(s) to Action:
Interested in learning more about or leveraging Collective’s services? Click here to schedule a call and learn more about how Collective can help power your business.
Help spread the word about Unveiled: GovCon Stories: https://shows.acast.com/unveiled-govcon-stories
Do you want to be a guest or recommend a topic that you would like to learn or hear about on the podcast? Let us know through our guest feedback and registration form.
Sponsors:
The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the hosts and guests, and do not reflect the views or endorsements of our sponsors.
Withum – Diamond Sponsor!
Withum is a forward-thinking, technology-driven advisory and accounting firm, helping clients to be in a position of strength in today’s complex business environment. Go to Withum’s website to learn more about how they can help your business!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Unveiled: GovCon Stories
Welcome to Unveiled: GovCon Stories, the podcast that brings you the real stories and experiences of small businesses in government contracting. We are your hosts Tasha Jones and Yas Wynn. Join us as we peel back the curtain and explore the often overlooked world of doing business with the U.S. Public Sector as a small business. Through engaging interviews and candid conversations, we uncover the challenges, opportunities, and triumphs that small business owners encounter on their journey. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur or a seasoned government contractor, this podcast provides invaluable insights and practical advice to navigate the complexities of the industry and thrive in the world of government contracting. Get ready to unveil the untold stories of resilience, innovation, and success in the GovCon community. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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