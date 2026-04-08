A one-person business is still a business, and in government contracting, that statement needs to be said louder. You can be GovCon ready as a business of one.

Solopreneurs in government contracting face a unique set of challenges. They bring deep expertise, agility, and commitment to mission, but are often overlooked, under supported, and misjudged. You’ll hear the phrase “small business” everywhere—but when you’re a team of one, you’re often navigating the same requirements, with fewer tools, less time, and almost no tailored support.

And yet, these solo operators are making real contributions to federal work, supporting national priorities, shaping policy, and delivering results.

This episode is about operational legitimacy, what it takes to not just survive but position yourself for scale, even if growth isn’t the goal today. Because your compliance posture, your financial infrastructure, and your back-office operations should support your vision, not limit it.

Whether you plan to stay solo or scale when the time is right, you need systems that support growth, compliance, and credibility in the eyes of the markets you serve.

Today we’re talking strategy, legitimacy, and infrastructure for solopreneurs in GovCon and what it really means to build a one-person business that’s built to last.



Guest Bio:

Marissa Achanzar, the Strategic, Content & Education Lead @ Collective, has over eight years in public accounting and has worked closely with small business owners to navigate tax strategy and compliance. At Collective, she translates complex tax concepts for self-employed individuals into clear, practical content – supporting them on their tax journey so they feel informed, confident, and empowered to make decisions for their business.



Call(s) to Action:

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Withum is a forward-thinking, technology-driven advisory and accounting firm, helping clients to be in a position of strength in today’s complex business environment. Go to Withum’s website to learn more about how they can help your business!

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