GovCon Church with Constance Jackson
This week we have a very special guest joining us. Please welcome Constance Jackson, an Acquisitions Liaison and GovCon Speaker. In this episode, we tackle the common misconceptions surrounding government contracting and delve into the strategies for navigating the intricate web of program officers, rules, and regulations. Constance shares her expertise on connecting with program officers, understanding the intricacies of government contracts, and successfully navigating the procurement process. Tune in as we debunk myths, uncover valuable insights, and equip you with the knowledge to excel in the world of government contracting. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/7/2023
43:50
Redsky with Carol Monroe (Partnerships in Teaming)
Welcome to another incredible episode of Unveiled: GovCon Stories. Joining us this week are Carol Monroe, President and CEO of RedSky, a small woman-minority owned business, and Justin Cook, Director of Strategic Growth at RedSky. In this episode, we delve into their journey of recovery and transformation as they pivoted their business to improve outcomes and achieve success. Carol and Justin share their insights on building effective partnerships and navigating the complexities of teaming arrangements. Tune in as we uncover the power of collaboration, diversity, and resilience, and discover how small businesses can excel and thrive in the dynamic landscape of government contracting. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/31/2023
36:30
Supporting Small Businesses in Government Contracting
Welcome to our inaugural episode of Unveiled: GovCon Stories. We are your hosts, Tasha Jones and Yas Wynn. Today we're discussing the world of small businesses in government contracting. In this episode, we uncover the realities and unique experiences of small businesses navigating the intricacies of doing business with the U.S. Public Sector. Through firsthand accounts, we explore the challenges, triumphs, and lessons learned throughout 25 years in government work. Join us as we unravel the untold stories of resilience, innovation, and growth within the dynamic world of government contracting. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Welcome to Unveiled: GovCon Stories, the podcast that brings you the real stories and experiences of small businesses in government contracting. We are your hosts Tasha Jones and Yas Wynn. Join us as we peel back the curtain and explore the often overlooked world of doing business with the U.S. Public Sector as a small business. Through engaging interviews and candid conversations, we uncover the challenges, opportunities, and triumphs that small business owners encounter on their journey. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur or a seasoned government contractor, this podcast provides invaluable insights and practical advice to navigate the complexities of the industry and thrive in the world of government contracting. Get ready to unveil the untold stories of resilience, innovation, and success in the GovCon community.