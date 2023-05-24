About Unveiled: GovCon Stories

Welcome to Unveiled: GovCon Stories, the podcast that brings you the real stories and experiences of small businesses in government contracting. We are your hosts Tasha Jones and Yas Wynn. Join us as we peel back the curtain and explore the often overlooked world of doing business with the U.S. Public Sector as a small business. Through engaging interviews and candid conversations, we uncover the challenges, opportunities, and triumphs that small business owners encounter on their journey. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur or a seasoned government contractor, this podcast provides invaluable insights and practical advice to navigate the complexities of the industry and thrive in the world of government contracting. Get ready to unveil the untold stories of resilience, innovation, and success in the GovCon community.

