UL NO. 462: Full-Face Mask Deceptions, VS Code Tunnel Hacks, Quiet AI Emergence at Apple, and Tokyo’s Three-Day Weekend Gamble
➡ Make your app enterprise-ready and start selling to enterprise customers with WorkOS: workos.com
27:36
How Much AI Do We Need? - My AI Industry Prediction
In this episode, Daniel Miessler explores how AI can transform our understanding of the present and create actionable paths for a better future. He talks about: The Current State, Desired State, and Transition in AI Applications:How AI frameworks can analyze the current state, define a desired state, and propose action plans to address challenges in education, climate, health, and beyond. The Infrastructure and Scale of AI:Why we’re only at the beginning of building the AI infrastructure required for future demands, from GPUs and data centers to startups pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. The Role of AI in Human and Organizational Development:How AI can revolutionize personal lives, enhance businesses, and solve societal issues by gathering and analyzing massive amounts of contextual data to provide actionable insights. Subscribe to the newsletter at: https://danielmiessler.com/subscribe Join the UL community at:https://danielmiessler.com/upgrade Follow on X:https://twitter.com/danielmiessler Follow on LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/in/danielmiessler See you in the next one! Chapters: 0:00 - Introduction to Unsupervised Learning Podcast 1:10 - Concept: Predicting AI Infrastructure Needs3:45 - The Challenge of Predicting Technology vs Human Desires6:20 - Exploring AI Infrastructure Metrics (GPUs, Data Centers, Startups)8:55 - Philosophical Insight: Current State vs Desired State 12:15 - AI’s Role in Learning from the Past and Anticipating the Future 14:50 - Addressing Global Issues with AI (Education, Poverty, Climate) 18:30 - Transitioning from Current State to Desired State 22:05 - Context Gathering: Granularity and Technology Limitations 25:40 - AI's Impact on Individual and Family Contexts 29:10 - AI’s Potential in Business: Granularity and Cost 32:50 - Vision of Life OS and Personalized Assistance 36:15 - AI in Society: Predicting and Preventing Problems 40:00 - Infinite Context and the Scaling of AI Capabilities 44:30 - Predictions on AI Context Size and Infrastructure Demand 48:20 - The Importance of Understanding the Current State 52:10 - ConclusionBecome a Member: https://danielmiessler.com/upgradeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
28:16
UL NO. 459: New Active 0-day Exploitation, AI That Sees Your Open Apps, The RebootAI Project
A conversation with Rob Allen from ThreatLocker, UL's Black Friday sale, Finland's internet disrupted, and more... ➡️ Get Your Free Cloud Security Scan with Wiz: wiz.io/ul
23:58
A Conversation with Rob Allen from ThreatLocker
In this conversation, I speak with Rob Allen, Chief Product Officer at ThreatLocker. We talk about: ThreatLocker’s Unique Zero Trust Approach to Cybersecurity:How ThreatLocker’s "deny by default, permit by exception" methodology, along with automated application learning and built-in definitions for over 4,000 applications, simplifies allowlisting and enhances endpoint security. Innovations in ThreatLocker’s Control Features:How ThreatLocker’s ringfencing prevents unauthorized application interactions and data access, and dynamic firewalls mitigate risks like lateral movement and ransomware attacks through endpoint-level network segmentation. Recent Developments and Cloud Expansion:How ThreatLocker Detect and Cloud Detect provide advanced detection capabilities for endpoint and cloud environments, including Office 365, enabling anomaly detection, centralized alerts, and proactive threat management. And more. Into (00:00:00)ThreatLocker's Zero Trust Cybersecurity Approach (00:00:31)Understanding Allow Listing in Cybersecurity (00:01:49)Managing Software Updates with ThreatLocker (00:02:13)Automated Application Updates for Over 4000 Programs (00:04:11)Vendor Collaboration for Early Software Updates (00:05:40)Challenges and Risks of Immediate Software Updates (00:06:53)Assuming Breach: A Core Cybersecurity Principle (00:08:10)Implementing Zero Trust Strategies with Ring Fencing (00:09:30)Controlling Application Interactions to Prevent Threats (00:09:50)Advanced Data Protection with Storage Control (00:13:17)Dynamic ACLs for Smarter Network Control (00:15:48)Ransomware Risks from Open Ports (00:16:50)Using Shodan to Identify Open Port Vulnerabilities (00:17:19)Building Application Allow Lists with Contextual Data (00:18:43)Learning Mode for Application and Traffic Visibility (00:19:36)Balancing User Behavior Control and Workflow (00:20:44)Integrating Detection and Control with ThreatLocker Detect (00:21:44)Why Detection is Critical in Cybersecurity Layers (00:22:41)Response Mechanisms and Automated Remediation (00:24:02)Lockdown Mode: Ultimate Isolation from Threats (00:25:38)Streamlined Application Approvals with Cyber Hero (00:26:36)Breaking Down Ransomware Attack Stages (00:27:46)Introducing Cloud Detect for Cloud Security (00:29:39)How to Learn More About ThreatLocker Solutions (00:30:47)Become a Member: https://danielmiessler.com/upgradeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
32:18
UL NO. 458: Ollama Vulnerabilities, Rating AI Using AI, The Mantis Hack-back Framework
My conversation with Jason Haddix from Flare, Google finds a Zero-Day with AI, Robot Dogs Protecting Mar-a-Lago, and more...
Unsupervised Learning is a Security, AI, and Meaning-focused podcast that looks at how best to thrive as humans in a post-AI world. It combines original ideas, analysis, and mental models to bring not just the news, but why it matters and how to respond.