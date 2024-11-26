Declining ice levels can impact everything from water quality to the economy. Hilary Dugan is one of sixteen researchers who published a study in the journal Science examining seasonal ice cover on lakes. The limnologist joins us from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.Read the study: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adl3211Ice forecasting tool: https://www.glerl.noaa.gov/data/ice/#forecast
15:45
Why are Whitefish in Decline?
What are whitefish up against? With the population in decline, we’ll hear about the challenges and possibilities. Our guest is Jason Smith, fisheries biologist with Bay Mills Indian Community in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
15:12
Surfing on Lake Huron
Want to surf a Great? Meet Tarah Coates, owner of a surf shop in Goderich, Ont. We talk about her sweet routine, surfing on the Great Lakes and its mental health benefits.
15:48
Spearfishing on Superior
Learn about spearfishing and treaty rights in this interview with Kathleen Smith, an enrolled tribal member of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. She’s joined by her 15-year-old son, Jacob.
16:27
All Too Clear
Why is the water so clear? Quagga mussels, known as filter feeders, are largely to blame. In their documentary, All Too Clear, Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick use underwater drones and groundbreaking footage to tell the story.