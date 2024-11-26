I Miss Normal Winters: Why Lake Ice Matters

Declining ice levels can impact everything from water quality to the economy. Hilary Dugan is one of sixteen researchers who published a study in the journal Science examining seasonal ice cover on lakes. The limnologist joins us from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.Read the study: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adl3211Ice forecasting tool: https://www.glerl.noaa.gov/data/ice/#forecast