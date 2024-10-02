What Just Happened at the Ballot? With Eli Lake and Alana Newhouse

With Donald Trump slated to return to the White House after a truly historic upset, many Americans are feeling joyful and many others bereft. Both may be missing the point, which is that change, in America, often comes by precisely in a string of revolutions, tearing down old and crumbling institutions and replacing them with ones better geared to serve the needs of their constituents. Free Press columnist Eli Lake joins Liel to deliver a quick and insightful recap of what happened on Tuesday and what it means for Democrats, Republicans, Israel, the media, and everybody else. And Tablet's Editor in Chief Alana Newhouse delivers a master class on why everyone, regardless of party affiliation, should feel tremendously hopeful about America's future.