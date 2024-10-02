The Disastrous Lebanon Ceasefire Deal, with Tony Badran
Earlier this week, Israel signed a controversial ceasefire deal with Lebanon, brokered by the Biden administration. Tablet’s news editor Tony Badran joins Liel to explain why the deal is the culmination of Barack Obama’s anti-Israeli vision for the region, how it might complicate the Trump administration’s foreign policy, and what reasons, if any, Israel had for signing such an agreement.
33:01
How to Change Politically, with Dr. Sebastian Gorka
In 2017, Liel, back then no fan of Donald Trump, wrote a piece defending one of the president’s advisors, Sebastian Gorka, who was outrageously accused of being an actual Nazi. The reaction it generated sent Liel on a journey of political transformation, one that many Americans have recently shared, away from intimidation and lies and towards freedom and enthusiastic faith in America. Dr. Gorka joins Liel to talk about why Trump’s detractors are still smearing his top aides as extremists, and why we even conservatives should want the Democrat Party to reinvent itself and grow saner and stronger.
45:13
The Strange Death of American Publishing with Adam Bellow
Once upon a time, American publishing houses were paragons of excellence, championing writers like Cytnhia Ozick or Saul Bellow and helping create a robust culture. These days, however, the industry has been hijacked by inflamed activists who are more interested in banning books than publishing them, and who are especially keen to target Jewish writers, editors, and colleagues. Liel is joined by editor and publisher Adam Bellow to discuss how book publishing descended into madness, and what might yet be done to save it.
1:12:59
What Just Happened at the Ballot? With Eli Lake and Alana Newhouse
With Donald Trump slated to return to the White House after a truly historic upset, many Americans are feeling joyful and many others bereft. Both may be missing the point, which is that change, in America, often comes by precisely in a string of revolutions, tearing down old and crumbling institutions and replacing them with ones better geared to serve the needs of their constituents. Free Press columnist Eli Lake joins Liel to deliver a quick and insightful recap of what happened on Tuesday and what it means for Democrats, Republicans, Israel, the media, and everybody else. And Tablet's Editor in Chief Alana Newhouse delivers a master class on why everyone, regardless of party affiliation, should feel tremendously hopeful about America's future.
39:30
What's Really Killing American Democracy, with Will Tanner
With just a few days to go before the 2024 presidential elections, we hear a lot of chatter about American democracy, usually from partisan hacks who are more interested in touting self-serving lies than honing up to inconvenient truths. But the actual hurdles we face as we try to heal our ailing system are much more complicated, and overcoming them is going to take much more than lofty slogans. Liel is joined by writer Will Tanner, who delivers a cautionary tale from the late Roman Republic contemporary Americans should heed, and explains why the policies too many of our lawmakers are pursuing have led another nation grappling with racial justice, South Africa, to the brink of collapse.
