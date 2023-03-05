WELCOME TO THE PODCAST THAT GOES UNNOTICED
Tamales with Human Meat, Living With Your Parents, & Mujer Casos De La Vida Real 2 & MORE CREEPY SH*T!
SUB TO OUR PATREON AND WATCH OUR FIRST VLOG HERE 👇: https://linktr.ee/Unnoticed_?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=e0e13c3f-8654-4cbd-acb4-a0794a15d318 CLICK OUR LINKTREE FOR SPOTIFY & APPLE PODCAST👆 THANK YOU GUYS FOR WATCHING EPISODE 57 ! WE APPRECIATE & LOVE YA ! Follow us on Instagram: MEZZIAHH: https://instagram.com/mezziahh_?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= RICARDO: https://www.instagram.com/thericardoo/?hl=en TimeStamps: 0:00 Intro 1:09 Ricardo getting a new car 7:11 Ricardo gaining weight 9:19 Mezziah has been enjoying work recently 11:50 Randomly making friends as an introvert 13:55 AI Robot Deletes itself working a 9-5 Job 17:30 AI scam phone calls 18:37 Fake AI music covers 21:24 AI tried to Eliminate Humanity 23:53 Would we able to win a war against AI? 26:39 Looking at your life through someone else’s eyes 27:27 How a mirror reflects everything 28:33 Living with your parents being looked down upon 33:07 If you want the finer things in life , work hard 38:25 Working together could get you far in life 39:14 Older people be dropping gems for you 42:29 Godzilla X Kong Teaser Theories (Nerd Talk) 47:15 Godzilla 1998 is good , Hot Take ? 51:25 Movie reactions 👀?? 52:00 Forcing ourselves to have energy 58:16 Not letting the downfalls get to us 1:03:13 YouTube demonetizing us 1:04:50 The Beirut Explosion 1:13:15 Montana Wants to ban the theory of evolution 1:16:57 Human Evolution Missing link 1:18:24 Mississippi wants to pass a bill resurrecting Jim Crow laws 1:23:14 She made tamales out of what??? 1:30:06 Mujer Casos De la Vida Real: Niña Madre 1:38:08 Mujer casos de la vida real every week 1:39:22 Paranormal scream at a church 1:41:55 Why are churches scary ? 1:42:36 St Padre Pío 1:46:36 The origin of selling your soul to the devil 1:57:11 Outro/Patreon Shoutouts
4/25/2023
2:00:54
The Denver's Spider-Man, AI Voice Modulators, Mental Illness, & MORE CONSPIRACIES!
SUB TO OUR PATREON AND WATCH OUR FIRST VLOG HERE 👇: \https://linktr.ee/Unnoticed_?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=e0e13c3f-8654-4cbd-acb4-a0794a15d318 CLICK OUR LINKTREE FOR SPOTIFY & APPLE PODCAST👆 THANK YOU GUYS FOR WATCHING EPISODE 56 ! WE APPRECIATE & LOVE YA ! Follow us on Instagram: MEZZIAHH: https://instagram.com/mezziahh_?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= RICARDO: https://www.instagram.com/thericardoo/?hl=en TimeStamps: 0:00 Intro 1:13 Haters finding anything to nitpick about us 2:58 Ricardo getting told to humble himself 4:37 You have to be your biggest supporter 8:08 We never entertained hate comments back 9:30 We love construction criticism 10:21 Can’t look at money the same anymore 13:18 The mark of the beast 14:29 Weird Digital Refrigerators in stores 16:13 Why does our generation have to suffer ? 17:00 AI voice modulators are getting scary 20:05 Nothing is real 22:55 Project Blue Beam 23:48 Tiktokers captures weird siren noises out in the ocean 26:06 Space is fake?? 28:00 Is the Earth Flat ?? 32:08 How were we created ?? 33:08 Earths Timeline history that we all know is crazy 36:02 Does it matter if dinosaurs, aliens are real or not? 40:43 We’re all prisoners to our human bodies 42:50 Is mental health hereditary or is something that grows?? 48:28 The types of mental illnesses we have (gets personal) 55:26 Being scared to be uncomfortable 58:55 Our generation is more stressed than before 1:00:40 Mental health check (emotional) 1:06:04 crazy New Jersey fires 1:06:44 The Staten Island Dump 1:09:05 Movie Recommendation: I See You (Spoilers) 1:14:40 The Denver’s Spider-Man 1:19:52 Do ya remember the 24 hours challenge?? 1:22:57 The Magic School Bus Theories 1:28:57 Our phones be listening to us 1:30:48 Jeff The Killer Origin Story 1:35:25 The Randonautica app 1:41:07 Outro/ Patreon Shoutouts
4/20/2023
1:45:08
Life Updates, CEO Of Cash App Dead, Mens Mental Health, The Hole To Hell & MOREE !
USE CODE “ UNSEEN20 “ FOR 20% OFF YOUR ENTIRE ORDER + FREE SHIPPING HERE : https://www.manscaped.com SUB TO OUR PATREON AND WATCH OUR FIRST VLOG HERE 👇: https://linktr.ee/Unnoticed_?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=e0e13c3f-8654-4cbd-acb4-a0794a15d318 CLICK OUR LINKTREE FOR SPOTIFY & APPLE PODCAST👆 THANK YOU GUYS FOR WATCHING EPISODE 54 ! WE APPRECIATE & LOVE YA ! Follow us on Instagram: MEZZIAHH: https://instagram.com/mezziahh_?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= RICARDO: https://www.instagram.com/thericardoo/?hl=en TimeStamps: 0:00 Intro 2:08 Ricardo got humbled in basketball 7:19 Ricardo getting a picture taken with him 13:53 Mezziah experience working a new job 17:24 Telling yourself the situation you’re in is temporary 19:22 You don’t have to have your life figured out 20:29 Caring what people think / materialistic 26:08 Do you get your haircuts for yourself ?? 28:40 Is it easier to find cheap clothes for guys? 31:42 The Ups & downs of being self employed 37:56 Getting hate comments 44:26 Mezziah pleaded guilty for traffic tickets 46:56 Ricardo fasted for Ramadan 52:12 Does giving back to the poor make you a good person ? 55:17 The most vulnerable place you can be is in your car 1:01:25 When Ricardo almost lost his life 1:03:46 People paying to get verified on instagram 1:05:22 The World is in Shambles 1:11:35 The CEO of cashapp stabbed to death 1:13:00 Andrew Wiggins wife was cheating on him 1:15:33 Deep Questions 1:21:15 The Hole to hell : Mel’s hole 1:27:57 The Lake Nyos Incident 1:36:20 I Am Legend Mannequin Scene 1:39:01 Woman trying to buy somebody’s child at Walmart 1:44:36 Outro/Patreon Shoutouts
4/11/2023
1:50:29
Getting Recognized, The Willow Project, Fungus Outbreak, Supporter Stories & OFC MORE CREEPY SH*T!
USE CODE “ UNSEEN20 “ FOR 20% OFF YOUR ENTIRE ORDER + FREE SHIPPING HERE : https://www.manscaped.comSUB TO OUR PATREON AND WATCH OUR FIRST VLOG HERE 👇: https://linktr.ee/Unnoticed_?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=e0e13c3f-8654-4cbd-acb4-a0794a15d318 CLICK OUR LINKTREE FOR SPOTIFY & APPLE PODCAST👆 THANK YOU GUYS FOR WATCHING EPISODE 54 ! WE APPRECIATE & LOVE YA ! Follow us on Instagram: MEZZIAHH: https://instagram.com/mezziahh_?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= RICARDO: https://www.instagram.com/thericardoo/?hl=en TimeStamps: 0:00 Intro/Happy Ramadán to our Muslim supporters 0:43 Story time Ricardo trying to fast on Ramadán 3:53 Ricardo breaking the fast accidentally 5:50 Catching up with friends 9:00 Ricardo getting recognized by the Ock 11:14 Mezziah getting recognized at the gym 13:20 Manscaped 16:10 This is fuxking crazyyyy (we love ya!!) 18:16 People tryna give you life advice 24:15 Don’t live life in regret 25:48 Don’t be afraid to approach us 27:11 Ricardo being insecure 29:00 Hate people telling you what to do 29:50 is this the end of clownboys?? 36:52 Our biggest regrets in life 38:48 Being mean to younger siblings/family 45:32 Making you guys feel at home 46:36 6ix9ine getting jumped 49:20 People being obsessed with celebrities lives 52:02 The Willow Project 57:54 Fungus Outbreak in the United States 1:05:51 Falling angel Simpsons predictions 1:06:50 Alleged “Falling Angel” video 1:07:55 Falling angel statue found in Siberia 1:12:44 Ricardo’s uncle scary story 1:16:43 Creepy story our barber told us 1:21:00 The Moth Man 1:26:22 Gonna start watching disturbing movies for you guys 1:27:30 Dolphin conspiracy 1:29:42 Supporter Creepy Stories 1:55:30 Chupacabras 1:59:20 Outro / Patreon Shifter
3/29/2023
2:02:34
Does Nothing Matter? , Creed 3 Review, Manscaped Sponsor, Creepy Ghost Stories & MORE CREEPY SH*T!
SORRY FOR MISSING LAST WEEK BUT WE'RE BACK BABYYY 💚 USE CODE “ UNSEEN20 “ FOR 20% OFF YOUR ENTIRE ORDER + FREE SHIPPING HERE : https://www.manscaped.com SUB TO OUR PATREON AND WATCH OUR FIRST VLOG HERE 👇: https://linktr.ee/Unnoticed_?utm_source=linktree_profile_shareCLICK LINKTREE FOR SPOTIFY & APPLE PODCAST👆 THANK YOU GUYS FOR WATCHING EPISODE 53 ! WE APPRECIATE & LOVE YA ! Follow us on Instagram: MEZZIAHH: https://instagram.com/mezziahh_?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= RICARDO: https://www.instagram.com/thericardoo/?hl=en TimeStamps: 0:00 Intro 1:38 Mezziah applying for Amazon was a fail 4:12 Starting to get income back from YouTube 5:21 Watching videos of people buying expensive things 8:48 MANSCAPED SPONSOR 11:41 Companies & corporations don’t care about employees 14:13 Is doing good deeds for social media good or bad? 18:20 People will always find something to hate on 21:44 People thinking they’re the shit 28:09 Ja Morant flashing a weapon tryna act hood 38:28 Working out during rush hour is the worst 41:15 Mezziah’s Favorite exercise to do 43:33 Calisthenics vs Weightlifting 47:23 Ricardo’s favorite exercise to do 50:34 We watched CREED 3 (Spoiler Review) 56:19 Why Sylvester Stallone wasn’t in Creed 3 59:27 Rating Creed 3 1:02:20 Creed & Rocky Training scenes 1:04:50 2 hours movies vs 3 hour movies 1:07:40 Movie Recommendation: Everything Everywhere All At Once (Spoilers) 1:26:08 The multiverse was a metaphor for social media and the internet 1:29:44 We’re gonna be more respectful to the murder cases 1:31:35 La Mata Viejitas Serial Killer: Juana Barraza Samperio 1:40:16 Mujer Casos De La Vida Real: Lost Media 1:46:00 The Amityville house 1:52:06 Scary ghost story from our barber 1:57:30 Creepy Ghost stories 2:01:43 Are demons imitating are passed loved ones? 2:04:14 Outro/ Patreon Shoutouts 2:07:55 Patreon Teaser
If you want to feel like you're having those late night talks with your homies, cousins, family etc. then you're in the right place, We just vibing talking about our personal adventures, pop culture, movies, gaming & of course creepy sh*t! So with that being said, WELCOME BACK TO THE SPOT, DON'T MAKE IT HOT, WE LOVE YOU, EVEN IF YOU LOVE US OR NOT AHHHH!