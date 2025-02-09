Powered by RND
PodcastsTechnologyUnicorn Roast
Listen to Unicorn Roast in the App
Listen to Unicorn Roast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Unicorn Roast

Podcast Unicorn Roast
Mike Elgan, Emily Forlini
The Unicorn Roast podcast features sparkling conversation between technology journalists Mike Elgan and Emily Forlini about technology, culture and our fast-cha...
Technology

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • The Pro-Lifelog Position
    Hosts Emily Forlini and Mike Elgan tackle the ethics of recording conversations with AI devices without permission, the implications of DEI policies in tech companies, and the impact of political agendas on electric vehicle infrastructure. They also touch on Elon Musk's influence and actions, government overreach, and the importance of maintaining perspective in a stressful media landscape.Links:https://www.computerworld.com/article/3815564/why-i-want-glasses-that-are-always-listening.htmlhttps://www.pcmag.com/news/google-ends-diversity-equity-inclusion-dei-hiring-goalshttps://legiscan.com/CA/text/SB243/2025https://www.pcmag.com/news/dot-orders-states-to-halt-work-on-5-billion-ev-charging-network#AI #recordingconversations #proactiveAI #privacy #dataharvesting #deeplearning #bias #AIforkids #CharacterAI #simulatinghumans #labelingAI #livetranslationtech #wearables #smartphones #Amazon #Google #DEI #Trump #electricvehicles #chargingstations #politicalagendas #governmentoverreach #regulations #FreedomofInformationAct #FOIA #Amazon #AWS #Meta #Apple #Microsoft #memoryenhancement #lifelogging #journalismethics #ElonMusk #Doge #USAID #government #Sicily
    --------  
    56:31
  • A Deep Dive on DeepSeek
    Mike and Emily go deep on DeepSeek, and compare it with ChatGPT, explore the emergence of political bias in AI chatbots, and talk about a future where ideological biases shape everyone’s view of the world. They also have a smart conversation about smart glasses, and slam Meta’s narrow focus on VR and AI-generated artificial people. Plus, they give an update and exploration on the latest developments in electric vehicles, based on Emily’s interview with the CEO of Lucid Motors. Links ⁠https://machinesociety.ai/publish/post/153836590⁠  https://www.pcmag.com/news/deepseek-vs-chatgpt-5-questions-that-put-these-ai-chatbots-to-the-test  https://www.pcmag.com/news/chinas-deepseek-toes-the-party-line-on-questions-about-uyghurs-taiwan-more  https://www.pcmag.com/news/deepseek-is-here-to-stay-as-microsoft-perplexity-integrate-its-model  https://www.pcmag.com/news/lucid-ceo-this-is-how-elon-musk-picked-teslas-strange-charge-port-placement  https://www.pcmag.com/news/ford-opens-2025-mustang-mach-e-orders-with-reduced-price-added-heat-pump  https://hallidayglobal.com/  https://www.nytimes.com/2025/01/30/technology/softbank-openai-ai-investment.html Takeaways DeepSeek has gained significant attention for its capabilities and cost-effectiveness. There are concerns about censorship and political bias in AI tools like DeepSeek. The rise of smart glasses could change how we interact with AI. Elon Musk's decisions have impacted Tesla's design and user experience. The future of electric vehicles is tied to government regulations and incentives. SoftBank's investment in OpenAI raises questions about the future of AI funding. The commodification of AI data is a growing concern in the tech industry. Political bias in chatbots could lead to a fragmented information landscape. The conversation around AI is becoming increasingly polarized. The integration of AI into everyday tools like smart glasses is inevitable. Chapters 00:00 Introduction to DeepSeek and Its Impact 02:53 DeepSeek vs. ChatGPT: A Comparative Analysis 05:48 Censorship and Political Bias in AI 08:30 The Future of Chatbots and Ideological Bias 11:16 Smart Glasses and Proactive AI Innovations 13:18 The Role of AI in Everyday Life 16:21 The Metaverse and AI Integration 19:04 Conversational AI: The Next Frontier 22:11 Conclusion and Future Predictions 32:02 The Chatty AI Experience 34:48 AI in Everyday Life 39:47 The Future of Electric Vehicles 41:14 Interview Insights with Lucid's CEO 48:03 Political Landscape for EVs 53:51 Investment Trends in AI 57:22 unicorn_roast_title.mp4
    --------  
    57:25
  • Ep 01: Bozo Billionaires
    In the first official episode, Mike and Emily discuss the directionless $500B Stargate announcement, GeoSpy pulling public access, Meta’s distorted AI dreams, Apple cranking out fake news, and wait, Bill Gates is autistic? Takeaways Trump's AI initiative raises questions about government involvement. Concerns about the selection of companies for AI funding. GeoSpy's decision to limit access highlights surveillance issues. Meta's AI ads are misleading and not truly open to all. Bill Gates' self-diagnosis of autism sparks debate. The implications of AI in social media are concerning. Google's reCAPTCHA 2.0 is outdated and ineffective. AI technology is evolving faster than regulations can keep up. Public access to powerful surveillance tools is being restricted. The conversation around autism and tech leaders is complex. Chapters 00:00 Trump's AI Announcement: Smoke and Mirrors? 02:45 The Role of Government in AI Development 05:33 Surveillance Technology: GeoSpy and Privacy Concerns 11:44 AI Ads: Meta's Strategy and Public Perception 21:55 The Impact of AI on Perception 23:55 Challenges of Misinformation and AI Summarization 25:37 Apple's AI Missteps 31:09 Bill Gates' Autism Revelation 38:53 The Block List: Google's reCAPTCHA Issues 43:19 New Chapter
    --------  
    43:22
  • Roasting tech unicorns
    This is episode zero where Mike Elgan and Emily Forlini discuss their journey to starting a podcast together. They emphasize the importance of authentic dialogue in the tech industry and explore the challenges of media consumption, the evolution of podcasting, and the significance of context in tech discussions. The duo also brainstorms potential names for their podcast, ultimately settling on 'Unicorn Roast,' and outlines their plans for audience engagement and future episodes.
    --------  
    45:30

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About Unicorn Roast

The Unicorn Roast podcast features sparkling conversation between technology journalists Mike Elgan and Emily Forlini about technology, culture and our fast-changing world.
Podcast website

Listen to Unicorn Roast, BG2Pod with Brad Gerstner and Bill Gurley and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/12/2025 - 10:14:41 PM