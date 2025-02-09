Hosts Emily Forlini and Mike Elgan tackle the ethics of recording conversations with AI devices without permission, the implications of DEI policies in tech companies, and the impact of political agendas on electric vehicle infrastructure. They also touch on Elon Musk's influence and actions, government overreach, and the importance of maintaining perspective in a stressful media landscape.Links:https://www.computerworld.com/article/3815564/why-i-want-glasses-that-are-always-listening.htmlhttps://www.pcmag.com/news/google-ends-diversity-equity-inclusion-dei-hiring-goalshttps://legiscan.com/CA/text/SB243/2025https://www.pcmag.com/news/dot-orders-states-to-halt-work-on-5-billion-ev-charging-network#AI #recordingconversations #proactiveAI #privacy #dataharvesting #deeplearning #bias #AIforkids #CharacterAI #simulatinghumans #labelingAI #livetranslationtech #wearables #smartphones #Amazon #Google #DEI #Trump #electricvehicles #chargingstations #politicalagendas #governmentoverreach #regulations #FreedomofInformationAct #FOIA #Amazon #AWS #Meta #Apple #Microsoft #memoryenhancement #lifelogging #journalismethics #ElonMusk #Doge #USAID #government #Sicily
--------
56:31
A Deep Dive on DeepSeek
Mike and Emily go deep on DeepSeek, and compare it with ChatGPT, explore the emergence of political bias in AI chatbots, and talk about a future where ideological biases shape everyone’s view of the world. They also have a smart conversation about smart glasses, and slam Meta’s narrow focus on VR and AI-generated artificial people. Plus, they give an update and exploration on the latest developments in electric vehicles, based on Emily’s interview with the CEO of Lucid Motors.
Links
https://machinesociety.ai/publish/post/153836590
https://www.pcmag.com/news/deepseek-vs-chatgpt-5-questions-that-put-these-ai-chatbots-to-the-test
https://www.pcmag.com/news/chinas-deepseek-toes-the-party-line-on-questions-about-uyghurs-taiwan-more
https://www.pcmag.com/news/deepseek-is-here-to-stay-as-microsoft-perplexity-integrate-its-model
https://www.pcmag.com/news/lucid-ceo-this-is-how-elon-musk-picked-teslas-strange-charge-port-placement
https://www.pcmag.com/news/ford-opens-2025-mustang-mach-e-orders-with-reduced-price-added-heat-pump
https://hallidayglobal.com/
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/01/30/technology/softbank-openai-ai-investment.html
Takeaways
DeepSeek has gained significant attention for its capabilities and cost-effectiveness.
There are concerns about censorship and political bias in AI tools like DeepSeek.
The rise of smart glasses could change how we interact with AI.
Elon Musk's decisions have impacted Tesla's design and user experience.
The future of electric vehicles is tied to government regulations and incentives.
SoftBank's investment in OpenAI raises questions about the future of AI funding.
The commodification of AI data is a growing concern in the tech industry.
Political bias in chatbots could lead to a fragmented information landscape.
The conversation around AI is becoming increasingly polarized.
The integration of AI into everyday tools like smart glasses is inevitable.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to DeepSeek and Its Impact
02:53 DeepSeek vs. ChatGPT: A Comparative Analysis
05:48 Censorship and Political Bias in AI
08:30 The Future of Chatbots and Ideological Bias
11:16 Smart Glasses and Proactive AI Innovations
13:18 The Role of AI in Everyday Life
16:21 The Metaverse and AI Integration
19:04 Conversational AI: The Next Frontier
22:11 Conclusion and Future Predictions
32:02 The Chatty AI Experience
34:48 AI in Everyday Life
39:47 The Future of Electric Vehicles
41:14 Interview Insights with Lucid's CEO
48:03 Political Landscape for EVs
53:51 Investment Trends in AI
57:22 unicorn_roast_title.mp4
--------
57:25
Ep 01: Bozo Billionaires
In the first official episode, Mike and Emily discuss the directionless $500B Stargate announcement, GeoSpy pulling public access, Meta’s distorted AI dreams, Apple cranking out fake news, and wait, Bill Gates is autistic?
Takeaways
Trump's AI initiative raises questions about government involvement.
Concerns about the selection of companies for AI funding.
GeoSpy's decision to limit access highlights surveillance issues.
Meta's AI ads are misleading and not truly open to all.
Bill Gates' self-diagnosis of autism sparks debate.
The implications of AI in social media are concerning.
Google's reCAPTCHA 2.0 is outdated and ineffective.
AI technology is evolving faster than regulations can keep up.
Public access to powerful surveillance tools is being restricted.
The conversation around autism and tech leaders is complex.
Chapters
00:00 Trump's AI Announcement: Smoke and Mirrors?
02:45 The Role of Government in AI Development
05:33 Surveillance Technology: GeoSpy and Privacy Concerns
11:44 AI Ads: Meta's Strategy and Public Perception
21:55 The Impact of AI on Perception
23:55 Challenges of Misinformation and AI Summarization
25:37 Apple's AI Missteps
31:09 Bill Gates' Autism Revelation
38:53 The Block List: Google's reCAPTCHA Issues
43:19 New Chapter
--------
43:22
Roasting tech unicorns
This is episode zero where Mike Elgan and Emily Forlini discuss their journey to starting a podcast together. They emphasize the importance of authentic dialogue in the tech industry and explore the challenges of media consumption, the evolution of podcasting, and the significance of context in tech discussions. The duo also brainstorms potential names for their podcast, ultimately settling on 'Unicorn Roast,' and outlines their plans for audience engagement and future episodes.