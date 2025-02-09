A Deep Dive on DeepSeek

Mike and Emily go deep on DeepSeek, and compare it with ChatGPT, explore the emergence of political bias in AI chatbots, and talk about a future where ideological biases shape everyone’s view of the world. They also have a smart conversation about smart glasses, and slam Meta’s narrow focus on VR and AI-generated artificial people. Plus, they give an update and exploration on the latest developments in electric vehicles, based on Emily’s interview with the CEO of Lucid Motors. Links ⁠https://machinesociety.ai/publish/post/153836590⁠ https://www.pcmag.com/news/deepseek-vs-chatgpt-5-questions-that-put-these-ai-chatbots-to-the-test https://www.pcmag.com/news/chinas-deepseek-toes-the-party-line-on-questions-about-uyghurs-taiwan-more https://www.pcmag.com/news/deepseek-is-here-to-stay-as-microsoft-perplexity-integrate-its-model https://www.pcmag.com/news/lucid-ceo-this-is-how-elon-musk-picked-teslas-strange-charge-port-placement https://www.pcmag.com/news/ford-opens-2025-mustang-mach-e-orders-with-reduced-price-added-heat-pump https://hallidayglobal.com/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/01/30/technology/softbank-openai-ai-investment.html Takeaways DeepSeek has gained significant attention for its capabilities and cost-effectiveness. There are concerns about censorship and political bias in AI tools like DeepSeek. The rise of smart glasses could change how we interact with AI. Elon Musk's decisions have impacted Tesla's design and user experience. The future of electric vehicles is tied to government regulations and incentives. SoftBank's investment in OpenAI raises questions about the future of AI funding. The commodification of AI data is a growing concern in the tech industry. Political bias in chatbots could lead to a fragmented information landscape. The conversation around AI is becoming increasingly polarized. The integration of AI into everyday tools like smart glasses is inevitable. Chapters 00:00 Introduction to DeepSeek and Its Impact 02:53 DeepSeek vs. ChatGPT: A Comparative Analysis 05:48 Censorship and Political Bias in AI 08:30 The Future of Chatbots and Ideological Bias 11:16 Smart Glasses and Proactive AI Innovations 13:18 The Role of AI in Everyday Life 16:21 The Metaverse and AI Integration 19:04 Conversational AI: The Next Frontier 22:11 Conclusion and Future Predictions 32:02 The Chatty AI Experience 34:48 AI in Everyday Life 39:47 The Future of Electric Vehicles 41:14 Interview Insights with Lucid's CEO 48:03 Political Landscape for EVs 53:51 Investment Trends in AI 57:22 unicorn_roast_title.mp4