In a coroner’s report, the word “undetermined” is used to describe the cause or manner of death when there’s insufficient evidence to lend a more specific class... More
3/23/2023
8:26
Dragonfly | 10
How does Jessica's case go from Undetermined to solved? We review everything we've learned up to this point and reach out to both the District Attorney and the NOPD to share our recommendations, and seek answers about the status of Jessica's case.
2/7/2023
51:15
Hope | 9
When the year 2021 rolled around, it had been more than 500 days since Jessica death. Her case remained unsolved, and her body remained at the morgue. But the next several months would leave Jessica’s family with more hope than ever before.
1/31/2023
52:12
MIA | 8
There’s a lot of talk about one person in this podcast. Everyone has an opinion about Jessica’s husband. But we want to hear his story first-hand.
1/24/2023
39:20
It Takes a Village | 7
Some Lakeview neighbors and an entire online community rally for justice for Jessica. One neighbor tells his story about aggressive and volatile messages between himself and someone who he believes is Justin about a year after Jessica’s death – in which, the person sending those text messages, confesses to some things surrounding her case. Another neighbor is the eyes and ears for Jessica’s family, taking photos and circling the neighborhood to see what’s happening around Jessica’s home. And a couple stumbles upon another piece of evidence where Jessica was found seven months earlier. Audrey goes to the virtual village – social media and starts an online petition – and someone with power in NOLA takes notice.
In a coroner’s report, the word “undetermined” is used to describe the cause or manner of death when there’s insufficient evidence to lend a more specific classification. In 2019, Jessica Easterly Durning went missing from her New Orleans home; her body was found days later, just two and a half blocks away. Her death was classified as undetermined, but due to evidence of foul play, her friends and family believe someone played a role in her suspicious disappearance. Investigative journalist Jessica Noll and former Detective Todd McComas dig deep into this unsolved case and search for answers to Jessica’s untimely death. From the team that brought you ‘To Live and Die in LA’ and ‘Culpable’, this is ‘Undetermined’.