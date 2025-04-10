Uncomfy: Sticking with Moments That Challenge Us

What keeps someone going when justice feels out of reach? Historian and bestselling author Jemar Tisby joins us to talk about the spirit of justice—that relentless, unshakable force that calls people to resist injustice, even when the road is long and exhausting. He shares the powerful experience of Myrlie Evers-Williams, a civil rights leader who never stopped pushing for accountability, even when her husband’s killer walked free for 30 years. We also explore the courage of Sister Thea Bowman, a Black Catholic nun who refused to shrink herself in spaces that weren’t built for her. For Jemar, the fight for justice isn’t just history—it’s alive in all of us today. But staying committed to that fight often means stepping into discomfort. He opens up about his own journey of faith, race, and resistance. Related Links Jemar Tisby’s new book, The Spirit of Justice: True Stories of Faith, Race, and Resistance – https://jemartisby.com/the-spirit-of-justice/ Jemar Tisby’s new children’s book, I Am the Spirit of Justice - https://www.zonderkidz.com/book/9780310145561/i-am-the-spirit-of-justice/ Jemar Tisby’s website - https://jemartisby.com/ Top of Mind episode on teaching kids about race - https://www.byutv.org/0c936fc0-94c9-428b-b147-b587ee5411e8/top-of-mind-with-julie-rose-common-ground-in-the-debate-over-teaching-kids-about-race-in-school Follow us on social media! Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/TheUncomfyPod/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/uncomfy.podcast/ Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@theuncomfypodcast Threads - https://www.threads.net/@uncomfy.podcast

What if the stories we’re told about each other aren’t true? Therapist Traci Ruble doesn’t buy what the media tells her about people—so she took to the streets to find out for herself. She and a group of volunteers set up Sidewalk Talk, an experiment in radical listening: sitting in public spaces with a sign that says Free Listening and inviting strangers to share whatever’s on their minds. It’s raw, awkward, sometimes heartbreaking—but also unexpectedly hilarious and deeply human. In this episode, Traci shares what she’s learned from thousands of sidewalk conversations—how deep listening challenges assumptions, reveals the goodness in people, and even rewires the way we see the world. Related Links Sidewalk Talk website - https://www.sidewalk-talk.org/ Sidewalk Talk bus tour - https://www.sidewalk-talk.org/2025-listening-bus-tour Sidewalk Talk the Podcast - https://www.sidewalk-talk.org/podcast Follow us on social media! Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/TheUncomfyPod/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/uncomfy.podcast/ Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@theuncomfypodcast Threads - https://www.threads.net/@uncomfy.podcast CHAPTERS 00:00 Introduction to Uncomfy 00:45 Meet Traci Ruble and Sidewalk Talk 01:17 The Birth of Sidewalk Talk 02:27 First Experiences and Challenges 03:32 The Power of Listening 05:07 Memorable Stories from the Sidewalk 08:09 The Importance of Human Connection 10:25 Becoming a Sidewalk Talk Listener 15:05 Expanding Sidewalk Talk 17:57 How to Get Involved 18:30 Conclusion and Additional Resources

What happens when two people on opposite sides of a heated debate come together? Mark Rosenberg, a gun violence research advocate and former CDC official, and the late Congressman Jay Dickey, a staunch NRA supporter, were once bitter enemies. Their clash over the Dickey Amendment, which halted federal funding for gun violence research, seemed insurmountable. Yet, through a series of candid conversations and shared personal experiences, they discovered common ground and mutual respect. This Uncomfy conversation was adapted from a recent episode we did on gun violence over on our other podcast, Top of Mind with Julie Rose, which you can check out here: https://www.byuradio.org/2ca1d0ad-385b-45f8-91ec-a88a2474c347/top-of-mind-with-julie-rose-what-a-surprising-friendship-can-teach-us-about-gun-violence-in-america Related Links Rosenberg/Dickey op-ed 2012 - https://web.archive.org/web/20120801190312/https:/www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/we-wont-know-the-cause-of-gun-violence-until-we-look-for-it/2012/07/27/gJQAPfenEX_print.html Rosenberg/Dickey op-ed 2015 - https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/time-for-collaboration-on-gun-research/2015/12/25/f989cd1a-a819-11e5-bff5-905b92f5f94b_story.html 1993 CDC-funded study that prompted the Dickey Amendment - https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJM199310073291506 Follow us on social media! Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/TheUncomfyPod/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/uncomfy.podcast/ Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@theuncomfypodcast Threads - https://www.threads.net/@uncomfy.podcast CHAPTERS 00:00 Introduction 00:51 Meet Mark Rosenberg 01:24 The Feud with Congressman Jay Dickey 02:53 An Unexpected Meeting 04:40 Building an Unlikely Friendship 10:38 Lessons Learned and Shared 16:08 A Call for Unity and Hope 17:53 Conclusion and Further Listening

About Uncomfy: Sticking with Moments That Challenge Us

Real stories from guests who dared to get uncomfortable in a moment that challenged their worldview. In the thick of intense emotions, they chose to stay curious and open, rather than lash out or shy away, and came out the other side with stronger relationships, clearer beliefs, and increased confidence. And you can do it too! So, if you: • Want to engage with others on important topics but aren’t sure how, OR • Are burned out on social media and wish you could bring the humanity back into discussions online or in real life, Look no further! Whether you're a seasoned seeker of new ideas or just dipping your toes into the uncomfy waters, this podcast is your go-to destination for learning how to improve your communication, disagree more productively, and be a more inspired leader. In such a polarized world, we believe learning how to stick with moments that challenge us, without getting defensive or shutting down, is a direct antidote for division. Are you ready to lean in, listen up, and get uncomfy with us? Let's dive in together! Uncomfy: Sticking with Moments that Challenge Us is hosted by journalist Julie Rose and is a BYUradio production. #reallifestories #communication #polarization #relationshipskills #communicationskills #leadershipskills #leadershiptraining #community #communitybuilding #disagreebetter #buildingbridges #perspectives #worldview #resilience #emotionalresiliance #mentalhealth #training #mindfulness #conflictresolution #growthmindset #empowerment #problemsolving #respect #curiosity #activelistening #collaboration