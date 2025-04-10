Uncomfy: Sticking with Moments That Challenge Us

The Power of Saving and Suffering a Little – Shang Saavedra
What if a little financial discomfort today could buy you freedom tomorrow?
Host Julie Rose talks with Shang Saavedra—founder of Save My Cents and author of Wealth is a Mindset—about how extreme frugality, mindset shifts, and some seriously uncomfortable choices helped her reach financial independence by age 31.
Whether you're buried in money stress or just looking for more freedom, this episode is for you.
Learn more: https://savemycents.com/
Wealth is a Mindset, available now: https://savemycents.com/book/
Uncomfy is a BYUradio podcast hosted by Julie Rose.
Also check out our sister show, Top of Mind with Julie Rose - https://lnkfi.re/TopofMind
CHAPTERS:
00:00 Introduction:
00:47 Meet Shang Saavedra: Financial Freedom Journey
01:04 Early Financial Struggles and Realizations
02:53 Extreme Frugality: Living on One Income
05:26 Challenges and Mishaps of Frugal Living
12:29 Shang's Turning Point: Toxic Work Environment
13:27 Achieving Financial Independence
14:39 Shang's Message: Financial Security for All
18:13 Faith and Wealth: A Christian Perspective
19:32 Final Thoughts and Resources
He Left Mainstream Media to Do News Differently. Here’s What He Learned. – Mosheh Oinounou (Mo News)
Are you tired of not knowing who to trust in the news? In this episode of Uncomfy, journalist and Mo News founder Mosheh Oinounou opens up about why he walked away from a successful career in traditional news media—and what it takes to build trust in today’s broken media landscape.
Mosheh shares some of the shortcomings of traditional media, the origin of Mo News during the pandemic, his reasons for now picking a side, and ways we can all stay informed without getting overwhelmed.
What does it really mean to be non-partisan? Is it possible to fight the algorithm and still grow an audience? And how do we stay curious when the news makes us want to shut down?
More from Julie Rose:
Podcast: Top of Mind with Julie Rose – Narrative deep dives into tough topics. Available on all major podcast apps. https://lnkfi.re/TopofMind
Join the Conversation:
Follow/subscribe to make sure you catch next week’s conversation.
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction
01:09 Meet Mosheh Oinounou: From Traditional News to Social Media
04:08 The Evolution of News Consumption
10:18 Balancing Bias and Fair Reporting
15:58 Advice for Informed Citizenship
20:30 Conclusion and Additional Resources
From Enemies to Allies: Mark Rosenberg and Jay Dickey's Unlikely Friendship
What happens when two people on opposite sides of a heated debate come together? Mark Rosenberg, a gun violence research advocate and former CDC official, and the late Congressman Jay Dickey, a staunch NRA supporter, were once bitter enemies. Their clash over the Dickey Amendment, which halted federal funding for gun violence research, seemed insurmountable. Yet, through a series of candid conversations and shared personal experiences, they discovered common ground and mutual respect.
This Uncomfy conversation was adapted from a recent episode we did on gun violence over on our other podcast, Top of Mind with Julie Rose, which you can check out here: https://www.byuradio.org/2ca1d0ad-385b-45f8-91ec-a88a2474c347/top-of-mind-with-julie-rose-what-a-surprising-friendship-can-teach-us-about-gun-violence-in-america
Related Links
Rosenberg/Dickey op-ed 2012 - https://web.archive.org/web/20120801190312/https:/www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/we-wont-know-the-cause-of-gun-violence-until-we-look-for-it/2012/07/27/gJQAPfenEX_print.html
Rosenberg/Dickey op-ed 2015 - https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/time-for-collaboration-on-gun-research/2015/12/25/f989cd1a-a819-11e5-bff5-905b92f5f94b_story.html
1993 CDC-funded study that prompted the Dickey Amendment - https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJM199310073291506
CHAPTERS
00:00 Introduction
00:51 Meet Mark Rosenberg
01:24 The Feud with Congressman Jay Dickey
02:53 An Unexpected Meeting
04:40 Building an Unlikely Friendship
10:38 Lessons Learned and Shared
16:08 A Call for Unity and Hope
17:53 Conclusion and Further Listening
Challenging the Stories We're Told About Each Other - Traci Ruble
What if the stories we’re told about each other aren’t true? Therapist Traci Ruble doesn’t buy what the media tells her about people—so she took to the streets to find out for herself. She and a group of volunteers set up Sidewalk Talk, an experiment in radical listening: sitting in public spaces with a sign that says Free Listening and inviting strangers to share whatever’s on their minds. It’s raw, awkward, sometimes heartbreaking—but also unexpectedly hilarious and deeply human.
In this episode, Traci shares what she’s learned from thousands of sidewalk conversations—how deep listening challenges assumptions, reveals the goodness in people, and even rewires the way we see the world.
Related Links
Sidewalk Talk website - https://www.sidewalk-talk.org/
Sidewalk Talk bus tour - https://www.sidewalk-talk.org/2025-listening-bus-tour
Sidewalk Talk the Podcast - https://www.sidewalk-talk.org/podcast
CHAPTERS
00:00 Introduction to Uncomfy
00:45 Meet Traci Ruble and Sidewalk Talk
01:17 The Birth of Sidewalk Talk
02:27 First Experiences and Challenges
03:32 The Power of Listening
05:07 Memorable Stories from the Sidewalk
08:09 The Importance of Human Connection
10:25 Becoming a Sidewalk Talk Listener
15:05 Expanding Sidewalk Talk
17:57 How to Get Involved
18:30 Conclusion and Additional Resources
Resisting Injustice, Even When It’s Exhausting – Jemar Tisby
What keeps someone going when justice feels out of reach? Historian and bestselling author Jemar Tisby joins us to talk about the spirit of justice—that relentless, unshakable force that calls people to resist injustice, even when the road is long and exhausting. He shares the powerful experience of Myrlie Evers-Williams, a civil rights leader who never stopped pushing for accountability, even when her husband’s killer walked free for 30 years. We also explore the courage of Sister Thea Bowman, a Black Catholic nun who refused to shrink herself in spaces that weren’t built for her.
For Jemar, the fight for justice isn’t just history—it’s alive in all of us today. But staying committed to that fight often means stepping into discomfort. He opens up about his own journey of faith, race, and resistance.
Related Links
Jemar Tisby’s new book, The Spirit of Justice: True Stories of Faith, Race, and Resistance – https://jemartisby.com/the-spirit-of-justice/
Jemar Tisby’s new children’s book, I Am the Spirit of Justice - https://www.zonderkidz.com/book/9780310145561/i-am-the-spirit-of-justice/
Jemar Tisby’s website - https://jemartisby.com/
Top of Mind episode on teaching kids about race - https://www.byutv.org/0c936fc0-94c9-428b-b147-b587ee5411e8/top-of-mind-with-julie-rose-common-ground-in-the-debate-over-teaching-kids-about-race-in-school
