A few years ago, we were just two mainstream, everyday American women who both had very little interest in federal or global politics. But like many of you, the onslaught of cancel culture, virtue signaling, censorship, and the twisted narrative of patriotic Americans being a “threat to democracy” that started being forced down our throats by the federal government and mainstream media back in 2021 made us feel frustrated, isolated, and angry. Instead of sitting back and quietly taking it as part of the silent majority, we got fed up and decided to speak out. The result of our collaboration became the Unapologetically Outspoken Podcast, with our first episode airing in August of 2022. While our content structure has changed and evolved a bit over the past couple of years, our desire to be proudly outspoken in support of America, patriotism, common-sense, and upholding freedom has not!
Do you want to stay informed (and entertained) with the latest stories from both the left and right sides of the aisle in the crazy world of government and politics?
Are you a “normal” freedom-loving person who isn’t a hardcore conservative or a radical liberal and you’re looking for content that speaks to a common-sense perspective?
Do you enjoy going down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories?
Do you believe in the idea of “America First” and uniting our country?
Are you able to laugh at the absurdity of the far left global agenda and not be easily offended by a lack of political correctness from two outspoken female hosts who don’t edit or censor their opinions?
If you answered “YES” to any of these questions, then add us to your favorites list because this podcast is for you!
Please keep in mind we are not professional journalists, we don’t claim to have political backgrounds, and our content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Whether you are a democrat, republican, independent, or anything in between, we welcome all to have real discussion on facts using a common sense approach. Let's bridge the gap and unite as Americans. And if you enjoy our content, please rate and review the show!
Thanks for tuning in!
Stephanie and Tara
