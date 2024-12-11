Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentUnapologetically Outspoken
Listen to Unapologetically Outspoken in the App
Listen to Unapologetically Outspoken in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Unapologetically Outspoken

Podcast Unapologetically Outspoken
Stephanie Keith and Tara Munjekovich
A few years ago, we were just two mainstream, everyday American women who both had very little interest in federal or global politics. But like many of you, the...
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 350
  • THE DRONE MYSTERY CONTINUES, TIKTOK’S FATE IS STILL UP IN THE AIR, AND WHO IS LUIGI MANGIONE?
    On today’s podcast, Tara and Stephanie continue their obsessive coverage of the ongoing mystery drone problem in New Jersey, discussing recent expert opinions and demands being made by New Jersey legislators. Your hosts also talk the status of the impending TikTok ban, the arrest of Luigi Mangione – the suspect in the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and Zelensky’s response to the Biden admin’s suggestion of lowering the draft age in Ukraine to 18. Read the blog and connect with Stephanie and Tara on TikTok, X, YouTube, Rumble, Truth Social, Parler, Facebook, and IG. https://msha.ke/unapologeticallyoutspoken/
    --------  
    1:08:12
  • ASSAD FALLS IN SYRIA, TRUMP DOMINATES IN FRANCE, AND THE PENTAGON TURNS TO “EXPERTS” FOR ANSWERS TO THE ONGOING DRONE MYSTERY IN THE U.S.
    On today’s podcast, Stephanie and Tara discuss the rebels taking over Syria yesterday and pushing out Assad, Trump’s meeting with Macron and Zelensky in France on Saturday, and the Biden admin sending another aid package to Ukraine. Your hosts also talk about new drone / UAP sighting being reported over Staten Island in New York and DFW Airport in Texas, and how the Pentagon is reportedly going to work with subject matter experts to develop a plan to figure out what’s going on.
    --------  
    42:08
  • MORE UAP NEWS, ARTIFICIAL SOLAR ECLIPSES, A CEO GETS WHACKED, AND BIDEN KEEPS SPENDING
    On today’s podcast, Stephanie and Tara talk about the latest UAP and drone sightings, Trump’s pick to lead NASA, and the European Space Agency launching satellites into space to create an artificial solar eclipse. Your hosts also discuss the death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Biden pardoning Hunter, TikTok lefties, and how Biden is spending our tax dollars before Trump gets in office. Read the blog and connect with Tara and Stephanie on TikTok, X, Rumble, YouTube, Truth Social, Parler, Facebook, and IG. https://msha.ke/unapologeticallyoutspoken/
    --------  
    1:00:37
  • DRONES, PLASMA, INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS, AND PLANET X – A UAP THEORY DEEP DIVE
    On today’s podcast, Stephanie and Tara take a deep dive into the latest stories, theories, and evidence surfacing in the crazy world of UAP. Your hosts discuss the recent “drone” sightings at U.S. military installations on air bases in the U.K., investigations being conducted by AARO, the possible existence of an interstellar mothership, solar storm plasmoids, the discovery of a 9th planet, and interdimensional beings. Nerd out with your hosts as they take a wild ride in the world of UAP conspiracies. Read the blog and connect with Tara and Stephanie on TikTok, X, Rumble, YouTube, Truth Social, Facebook, IG, and Parler. https://msha.ke/unapologeticallyoutspoken/
    --------  
    46:07
  • POLICE OFFICERS AND PTSD - A CANDID CONVERSATION WITH FORMER LEO MAGAN WORTH
    On today's podcast, Stephanie and Tara have a conversation with Magan Worth, a former U.S. Marine with 8 years of service and a Southern California police officer for nearly a decade. Drawing from these intense experiences, Magan authored "Invisible," a compelling memoir in the works that sheds light on her personal battle with PTSD three years after stepping away from law enforcement. Her journey highlights resilience and the importance of mental health awareness for those high-stress professions. Magan and Tara share vulnerable experiences from their law enforcement career and bring awareness to the struggles police officers face that the public doesn't get to see. You don't want to miss this real and raw episode. Read the blog and connect with Tara and Stephanie on TikTok, X, Rumble, YouTube, Truth Social, Facebook, IG, and Parler. https://msha.ke/unapologeticallyoutspoken/
    --------  
    1:09:09

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Unapologetically Outspoken

A few years ago, we were just two mainstream, everyday American women who both had very little interest in federal or global politics. But like many of you, the onslaught of cancel culture, virtue signaling, censorship, and the twisted narrative of patriotic Americans being a “threat to democracy” that started being forced down our throats by the federal government and mainstream media back in 2021 made us feel frustrated, isolated, and angry. Instead of sitting back and quietly taking it as part of the silent majority, we got fed up and decided to speak out. The result of our collaboration became the Unapologetically Outspoken Podcast, with our first episode airing in August of 2022. While our content structure has changed and evolved a bit over the past couple of years, our desire to be proudly outspoken in support of America, patriotism, common-sense, and upholding freedom has not! Do you want to stay informed (and entertained) with the latest stories from both the left and right sides of the aisle in the crazy world of government and politics? Are you a “normal” freedom-loving person who isn’t a hardcore conservative or a radical liberal and you’re looking for content that speaks to a common-sense perspective? Do you enjoy going down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories? Do you believe in the idea of “America First” and uniting our country? Are you able to laugh at the absurdity of the far left global agenda and not be easily offended by a lack of political correctness from two outspoken female hosts who don’t edit or censor their opinions? If you answered “YES” to any of these questions, then add us to your favorites list because this podcast is for you! Please keep in mind we are not professional journalists, we don’t claim to have political backgrounds, and our content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Whether you are a democrat, republican, independent, or anything in between, we welcome all to have real discussion on facts using a common sense approach. Let's bridge the gap and unite as Americans. And if you enjoy our content, please rate and review the show! Thanks for tuning in! Stephanie and Tara Follow us on TikTok @unapologeticallyoutspoke Website: https://unapologeticallyoutspoken.com Website: https://msha.ke/unapologeticallyoutspoken/ Contact: [email protected]
Podcast website

Listen to Unapologetically Outspoken, The Young Turks and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 7:34:55 AM