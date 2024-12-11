THE DRONE MYSTERY CONTINUES, TIKTOK’S FATE IS STILL UP IN THE AIR, AND WHO IS LUIGI MANGIONE?

On today's podcast, Tara and Stephanie continue their obsessive coverage of the ongoing mystery drone problem in New Jersey, discussing recent expert opinions and demands being made by New Jersey legislators. Your hosts also talk the status of the impending TikTok ban, the arrest of Luigi Mangione – the suspect in the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and Zelensky's response to the Biden admin's suggestion of lowering the draft age in Ukraine to 18.