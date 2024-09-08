Funny Marco Spills What He Wants In A Girl And They Agree To A 1v1

On today's episode Angel welcomes the hilarious comedian Funny Marco! Together they talk about his dream girl, relationships and agreeing to 1v1?! 

00:00-02:17 Intro
02:17-06:56 On The Spot
06:56-09:14 Hometowns
09:14-11:45 Who Are You?
11:45-15:28 Prizepicks - Gametime - Cash App
15:28-18:31 The Tough Questions
18:31-19:43 Want To Work With
19:43-21:36 Are You A Good Dad?
21:36-23:48 Question Time
23:48-27:10 Dream Girl
27:10-30:01 The Struggle
30:01-33:31 Factor - Zip Recruiter - Covergirl
33:31-35:40 How'd We Get Here?
35:40-38:51 Who Is She?
38:51-42:35 Shoot Your Shot
42:35-45:37 Relationships
45:37-46:48 Look-alike
46:48-51:32 Honesty
51:32-52:50 More Or Less
52:50-54:30 Be The Change
54:30-55:47 Giving Flowers
55:47-58:08 Outro

#angelreese #angel #unapologeticallyangel #wnba #shaq #barbie #podcast #basketballtalk #chicago #lsu #chicagosky