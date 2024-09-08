Funny Marco Spills What He Wants In A Girl And They Agree To A 1v1
On today's episode Angel welcomes the hilarious comedian Funny Marco! Together they talk about his dream girl, relationships and agreeing to 1v1?! Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode.

00:00-02:17 Intro
02:17-06:56 On The Spot
06:56-09:14 Hometowns
09:14-11:45 Who Are You?
11:45-15:28 Prizepicks - Gametime - Cash App
15:28-18:31 The Tough Questions
18:31-19:43 Want To Work With
19:43-21:36 Are You A Good Dad?
21:36-23:48 Question Time
23:48-27:10 Dream Girl
27:10-30:01 The Struggle
30:01-33:31 Factor - Zip Recruiter - Covergirl
33:31-35:40 How'd We Get Here?
35:40-38:51 Who Is She?
38:51-42:35 Shoot Your Shot
42:35-45:37 Relationships
45:37-46:48 Look-alike
46:48-51:32 Honesty
51:32-52:50 More Or Less
52:50-54:30 Be The Change
54:30-55:47 Giving Flowers
55:47-58:08 Outro
58:08
Law Roach Reveals Untold Zendaya Stories & Angel Opens Up About Fashion Struggles As A Tall Girl
On today's episode of Unapologetically Angel we welcome Law Roach. Together they talk about untold stories about Zendaya, fashion struggles and what Angel is looking for... Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode.

00:00-01:14 Intro
01:14-02:50 New Book 
02:50-05:18 Make It In Chicago
05:18-08:01 Comfy In Your Skin
08:01-08:51 My Day Ones
08:51-11:16 Chi Town Recs 
11:16-14:58 Prizepicks - Cash App - Gametime
14:58-16:03 Early Work 
16:03-20:03 Zendaya
20:03-24:02 A Fashion Icon 
24:02-27:48 Is It Stretchy?
27:48-29:26 Reality TV 
29:26-33:03 Somebody's Somebody
33:03-37:26 Storytime 
37:26-41:11 More Or Less Segment by Prizepicks 
41:11-45:28 Stylist Wanted
45:28-46:06 Giving Flowers Segment by Cash App 
46:06-46:44 Outro
46:44
Kiyan Anthony Opens Up On Family Life W/ Melo & LaLa, Competing With Bronny & His College Decision
On today's episode of Unapologetically Angel, we welcome Kiyan Anthony! Angel Reese & Kiyan talk about college decisions, life growing up, and much more!

Chapters:
00:00-01:22 Intro
01:22-02:13 Growing up in NYC
02:13-03:39 Born to Ball
03:39-05:16 Fashion Icon
05:16-07:32 Where's He Going
07:32-09:46 AAU
09:46-10:31 Social Media
10:31-12:03 PRIZEPICKS
12:03-12:45 Bronny
12:45-13:38 One & Done
13:38-14:11 Big Checks
14:11-17:36 Cool Parents
17:36-18:21 What's Your Brand?
18:21-24:16 Storytime
24:16-26:26 CASH APP - GAMETIME
26:26-27:55 College Experience
27:55-28:32 Big Sis
28:32-30:36 WNBA
30:36-32:05 More or Less Segment by PRIZEPICKS
32:05-32:29 Who's in your DMs?
32:29-35:19 You Got Aura?
35:19-38:00 G.O.A.T.s
38:00-39:07 Giving Flowers By CASH APP
39:07-39:46 Outro
39:35
Shaq Reveals His Billion-Dollar Idea & Angel Drops BIG Partnership News
On today's episode of Unapologetically Angel, we welcome Shaq! Angel Reese & Shaq talk about first impressions, fixing the WNBA, and much more!!

Chapters:
00:00-01:00 Intro
01:00-02:32 Changed My Life
02:32-05:01 First Impressions
05:01-05:48 Stop Caring
05:48-07:56 Women's Sports 
07:56-09:02 Caitlin Clark
09:02-11:04 Women Who Dunk
11:04-14:13 Ad Break
14:13-18:53 Professional Jealousy 
18:53-22:03 Early Days
22:03-25:36 Run Me My Check
25:36-28:01 Parenting 101
28:01-30:00 Ad Break
30:00-32:49 Dating A Player
32:49-34:49 Rules Of Cheating
34:49-38:17 Wanna Boyfriend?
38:17-39:57 Let Me Teach You
39:57-41:33 Marriage
41:33-45:50 Brutally Honest
45:50-48:43 More Or Less Segment
48:43-50:02 Shaq A Licious
50:02-51:29 Who's Cristian?
51:29-55:06 Business Moves
55:06-57:12 Reebok Announcement
57:12-57:50 Literally an Angel
57:50-01:02:43 Reese's Pieces
01:02:43-01:04:55 Flowers
01:04:55-01:06:47 Outro
1:06:47
GloRilla Opens Up About Dating, Meeting Beyoncé & Wild Tour Stories W/ Angel
On today's episode of Unapologetically Angel, we welcome GloRilla! Angel Reese & GloRilla talk about first impressions, the NFL, what's next, and much more!

Chapters:
00:00-01:52 Intro
01:52-02:23 New Album
02:23-02:53 First Impression
02:53-03:35 Makes You You?
03:35-04:08 F.N.F.
04:08-05:21 Snatched
05:21-05:59 #NoFilter
05:59-08:30 Are You Dating?
08:30-11:37 Prizepicks - Covergirl - Gametime
11:37-12:52 Growing Up
12:52-14:38 Back Home
14:38-18:38 Storytime
18:38-20:19 Dream Collab
20:19-21:28 What's Next?
21:38-23:37 More or Less Segment
23:37-25:16 Goats
25:16-26:20 Advice
26:20-28:44 Back To School
28:44-29:45 Factor
29:45-32:16 Fan Questions
32:16-32:44 Flowers
32:44-33:25 Outro
Every week, Angel Reese will engage in unfiltered conversations featuring an All-Star cast of guests while delving into a wide range of topics that captivate Reese and her friends. Part of Playmaker and Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Podcast Network, the Chi-Town Barbie’s show will publish new episodes every Thursday on Youtube and audio platforms, with highlights on social media @UnapologeticallyShow. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.