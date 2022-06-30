Get an inside look into the construction and stories around all your favorite Avenged Sevenfold tracks. Each song will be talked about in detail from the band a... More
”Nobody” (Episode 7)
It’s here. The definitive story of the first new Avenged Sevenfold song in over 6 years as told by the band. Listen as they speak about all things "Nobody," the upcoming album, Life Is But A Dream…, and a look at the future.
3/24/2023
1:42:48
”Unholy Confessions” (Episode 6)
Join Avenged Sevenfold as TRAX delves into Waking The Fallen for the first time to talk the complete story behind the song that started it all "Unholy Confessions," the music video you've never seen, the organic way itstole the airwaves, and get inside the iconic Fonda show that spawned the song's promo video.
2/16/2023
1:27:50
”Strength Of The World” (Episode 5)
Don your Stetson and saddle up as we tell the story of City Of Evil’s Western-inspired, cult classic, "Strength Of The World." Journey through classic movies and the genius of composer Ennio Morricone, how Synyster Gates’s dad played a major role in the song, what can get you fired from an A7X backing vocal session and more.
1/30/2023
1:03:58
”Roman Sky” (Episode 4)
In Episode 4, TRAX travels through the cosmos to bring you the story of "Roman Sky." We step into 'The Stage' for the first time as Avenged Sevenfold tell the tale of how a 16th century philosopher helped shape our world.
12/16/2022
1:04:43
”Not Ready to Die” Part 2 (Episode 3)
TRAX Episode 3 "Not Ready to Die" Part 2 is ready to be unpacked! Join M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance and Johnny Christ as they talk about video game wars in the studio over Halo, how Call of Duty plays a massive part in Avenged Sevenfold's history, what happened when M. Shadows' Call of Duty squad entered a world tournament, if there were any challenges writing a "one off" song, and much more.
