IL34: Democratizing Data: A New Approach for Trustworthy Information ft. Julia Lane

Our guest on this episode is Dr. Julia Lane, Professor at New York University and author of the book Democratizing Our Data: A Manifesto. Dr. Lane is a member of the National AI Research Resource Task Force and has advised the White House on promoting the use of Federal data for evidence building. She believes that the US system collecting data is outdated, inaccurate and unable to reform itself. This includes the data that goes into measures like GDP and unemployment. The current system is also unable to track the impact of AI on the economy. We discuss her proposals including her work to establish a new non-partisan institute to provide accurate and secure data available to everyone.

Episode TimeStamps: 02:29 - Introduction to Julia Lane03:42 - We need to rethink how we generate trustworthy data12:49 - How does data collection look like in the U.S?18:14 - How do we find out what firms are working in artificial intelligence?24:53 - How Lane believes we can solve the challenges of collecting trustworthy data30:38 - How you maintain trust...