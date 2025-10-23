It's been a minute! Patrick and Michael return with one of the best podcasts you will ever hear after... What is it? Four years!?! And don't worry; we have the next one recorded already. Just do yourself a favor and give it a listen.
1:20:10
A Little Historic, a Lot of Modern
A little bit of Jeskai Turns in Historic but lots of new and reimagined archetypes in Modern with Modern Horizons 2 becoming legal this week
1:03:35
The Most Powerful Cards in Modern Horizons 2
Modern Horizons 2 has a TON of powerful cards. Witness the rebirth of a Legacy Staple AND a brand-new two card infinite combo right here!
1:01:01
Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer Seems Amazing
Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer is spectacular! Is it the best red one drop of all time? Might not be tops in the SET. Still... Looks to be great
57:49
Tainted Pact and More (and More!) This Week
Tainted Pact spawned not one but two new decks, then got an established card banned all last week! Which is not even most of the story this week
