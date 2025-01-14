It's the first ever episode of Toni Told Me and Toni wants you to get to know her a little bit more and of course she'll be helping you solve your dilemmas in Tea Time with Toni. Plus Toni talks all about staying true to yourself in the Sisterhood Spotlight.If you've got a dilemma and need some big sis advice, send it to [email protected] or head over to the podcast instagram page @tonitoldmepod. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
30:32
Welcome to Toni Told Me
Welcome to Toni Told Me, the cozy corner of the internet where real talk meets real tea with the internet's big sis, Toni Tone! Each episode Toni will dive into the everyday dilemmas you face—relationships, family, career choices and everything in between. Toni's got your back and is serving up heartfelt advice. Whether you're feeling stuck, seeking guidance, or just want to share a laugh, take a seat - and join the conversation. Let's navigate life together, one episode at a time!
