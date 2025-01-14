Welcome to Toni Told Me

Welcome to Toni Told Me, the cozy corner of the internet where real talk meets real tea with the internet's big sis, Toni Tone! Each episode Toni will dive into the everyday dilemmas you face—relationships, family, career choices and everything in between. Toni's got your back and is serving up heartfelt advice. Whether you're feeling stuck, seeking guidance, or just want to share a laugh, take a seat - and join the conversation. Let's navigate life together, one episode at a time!