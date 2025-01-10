Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicTone-Talk.com
Listen to Tone-Talk.com in the App
Listen to Tone-Talk.com in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Tone-Talk.com

Podcast Tone-Talk.com
Tone-Talk
Tone-Talk.com is a Youtube show about music, gear & guitars co-hosted by Marc Huzansky and David Friedman of Friedman Amplification.
MusicMusic HistoryMusicMusic CommentaryMusicMusic Interviews

Available Episodes

5 of 188
  • Punish Dave with Questions #30!
    Support the show
    --------  
    1:47:48
  • Ep. 159 - Jake E. Lee Part 2!
    Support the show
    --------  
    3:03:17
  • Ep. 158 - Mick Mars and Chris Collier Interview!
    Support the show
    --------  
    1:44:22
  • Ep. 157 - Brian Young - Formerly of David Lee Roth Band!
    Support the show
    --------  
    1:47:54
  • Ep. 156 - Kevin Proctor from Iconic Guitars! Part 2
    Support the show
    --------  
    1:48:19

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Tone-Talk.com

Tone-Talk.com is a Youtube show about music, gear & guitars co-hosted by Marc Huzansky and David Friedman of Friedman Amplification.
Podcast website

Listen to Tone-Talk.com, New Rory & MAL and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/11/2025 - 9:39:35 PM