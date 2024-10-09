What if two best friends (who are scientists) secretly brought back dinosaurs? But made them tiny? And then made a podcast about their top secret project? TINY ...

James re-starts the podcast with special guest Mary Holland and a big surprise, plus they receive some bad news about the future of the podcast.

When comedian Paul Scheer drops by to promote his book, James & Connor are troubled by a series of unwelcome deliveries.

James' wife, Monique, stops by with a big surprise: she has booked one of her peers – attorney-at-law Cody Randall – for a long-awaited consultation about the legality of their top secret experiments.

Connor's brother returns for a holiday visit; a mysterious stranger appears with some VERY surprising XMAS news that will change EVERYTHING.

What if two best friends (who are scientists) secretly brought back dinosaurs? But made them tiny? And then made a podcast about their top secret project? TINY DINOS is an improvised sitcom/talk show starring science novices Connor Ratliff and James III and featuring a cavalcade of special guests (Lauren Lapkus, Jason Mantzoukas, Jermaine Fowler, Adam Conover, John Hodgman, etc.) who help them navigate the perils of keeping a big (tiny) secret while maintaining a healthy (unhealthy) friendship. File Under: Science, Friendship, Dinosaurs, Tiny.