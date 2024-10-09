Powered by RND
What if two best friends (who are scientists) secretly brought back dinosaurs? But made them tiny? And then made a podcast about their top secret project? TINY
  • “A Tiny Dinos XMAS Holiday Special” Feat. Aaron Read & Allan McLeod
    Connor's brother returns for a holiday visit; a mysterious stranger appears with some VERY surprising XMAS news that will change EVERYTHING.
    1:08:59
  • “Lawyering The Law” Feat. Monique Moses & Cody Randall
    James' wife, Monique, stops by with a big surprise: she has booked one of her peers – attorney-at-law Cody Randall – for a long-awaited consultation about the legality of their top secret experiments.
    1:06:25
  • “Pizza & Flowers” Feat. Paul Scheer & Jonathan Braylock & Jerah Milligan
    When comedian Paul Scheer drops by to promote his book, James & Connor are troubled by a series of unwelcome deliveries.
    53:02
  • "Good News/Bad News” Feat. Mary Holland & Corin Wells
    James re-starts the podcast with special guest Mary Holland and a big surprise, plus they receive some bad news about the future of the podcast.
    1:03:46
  • Tiny Dinos Season 2 Trailer
    Tiny Dinos returns Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024!
    1:23

What if two best friends (who are scientists) secretly brought back dinosaurs? But made them tiny? And then made a podcast about their top secret project? TINY DINOS is an improvised sitcom/talk show starring science novices Connor Ratliff and James III and featuring a cavalcade of special guests (Lauren Lapkus, Jason Mantzoukas, Jermaine Fowler, Adam Conover, John Hodgman, etc.) who help them navigate the perils of keeping a big (tiny) secret while maintaining a healthy (unhealthy) friendship. File Under: Science, Friendship, Dinosaurs, Tiny.
